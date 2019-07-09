|
Blue Star Adisseo : 2019-023 Notice on convening the first Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of FY 2019
Stock Code: 600299
Stock Name: Adisseo
No: 2019-023
Bluestar Adisseo Company
Notice on convening the first Extraordinary Shareholders'
Meeting in FY 2019
The board of directors and all directors guarantee that this announcement does not contain any false statement, misleading statement or material omission, and assume personal and joint liability for the authenticity, accuracy and integrity of this announcement.
Important:
Date of the first Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting in FY 2019: 8th August 2019
Online voting system for the annual meeting of shareholders: Shanghai Stock Exchange Online Voting System for Shareholders' Meetings
Basic Information of the Meeting
Type and Name of the Meeting: the first Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting in FY 2019
Convener of the meeting: Board of Directors
Voting method: The shareholders' general meeting adopts a voting mode of combination of the onsite voting and the online voting.
Date, time and venue of on-site meeting
Date and time: 8th August 2019, 14:30
Venue: Meeting Room of Bluestar Building, 9 Beituchengxi Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing.
Voting system, starting date, ending date and time period for online voting
Online voting system: Shanghai Stock Exchange Online Voting System for Shareholders' Meetings
Starting and ending date for online voting: From 8th August 2019
To 8th August 2019
The online voting system of Shanghai Stock Exchange is adopted. The time of voting through the voting platform of transaction system is the time section of transaction on the very day when shareholders' general meeting is held, namely 9:15-9:25, 9:30- 11:30, 13:00-15:00; the time of voting through internet voting platform is 9:15-15:00 of the very day when the shareholders' general meeting is held.
Voting procedure for accounts related to margin financing, securities lending, refinancing, agreed repurchase as well as Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect investors
Voting made by accounts related to margin financing, securities lending, refinancing, agreed buyback and Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock investors shall be implemented in compliance with Shanghai Stock Exchange Implementing Rules for Online Voting in Shareholders' Meetings of Listed Companies, etc.
Agenda for the meeting
Proposals for the meeting and class of voting shareholders
Disclosure time and Media of Proposals
Proposal above has been deliberated and passed by the third meeting of the 7th session of board of directors on 16th January 2019 and disclosed on the following day. This notice has been deliberated and passed by the sixth meeting of the 7th session of board on 9th July 2019. For details concerned please kindly find in the announcement released on same day (2019-024).
Company's official disclosure media: China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, the official website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn), and the official website of the Company (www.blustar-adisseo.com).
Special resolution proposal: None
Proposals where votes of retail shareholders shall be counted separately: Proposal 1
Proposals where related shareholders shall withdraw from voting: Proposal 1
Shareholders that shall withdraw: China National Bluestar (Group) Co., Ltd. and Design Institute of Rubber Industry
Proposals that holders of preferred shares shall vote: None.
III. Notes for Voting in the Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Shareholders who vote through Shanghai Stock Exchange Online Voting System for the Shareholders' Meetings, may either log in the voting system in the trading system (through the trading terminal of securities firms of designated trades), or vote through the Internet voting platform (website: vote.sseinfo.com). Shareholders who vote through the Internet voting system for the first time shall verify their shareholder identity. For details please kindly find in the instruction on the Internet voting website.
In case shareholders who vote through Shanghai Stock Exchange Online Voting System for Shareholders' Meetings have more than one shareholder account, they may use any shareholder account they have to vote. If a shareholder votes on a proposal through one of her/his accounts, the voting rights attached to all other shares of the same class (for common shares) or of the same type (for preferred shares) in all of her/his accounts will be regarded as voting in the same way and be counted into the results.
In case a voting right that is exercised more than once through methods of on-site voting, online voting or other, only the first vote will be counted.
Shareholders cannot submit their results until having voted on all proposals.
IV. Attendees
Others.
Registration for the Meeting
Individual shareholder: Individual shareholder attending the meeting in person, shall present valid ID or other valid certificate or certification showing her/his identity, together with stock account card; In case where a proxy is appointed to attend the meeting, the proxy shall present her/his valid ID, stock account card of the appointer and Proxy Form (see Attachment 1 for details).
Institutional shareholder: If the legal representative of the entity attends the meeting, she/he shall present stock account card of the institutional shareholder, copy of business license (affixed with the official seal of the entity), her/his ID and valid certification showing she/he is the legal representative; In case a proxy is appointed to attend the meeting, the proxy shall present the stock account card of the institutional shareholder, copy of business license (affixed with the official seal), her/his ID, Proxy Form written by legal representative of the institutional shareholder (see Attachment
for details)
Registration date and time: 6th August 2019 (9:00-12:00,14:00-17:00).
Registration place: 606, the office of the secretary of the board on the 6th floor of Bluestar Building, 9 Beituchengxi Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing.
Shareholders not at the same place as the Company may register by fax and letter. The registration become effective upon the Company's receipt of letter or fax before 17:00,
th August 2019.
VI. Miscellaneous
The Company's Office: 6th floor of Bluestar Building, 9 Beituchengxi Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing.
Phone: 010-61958799, fax: 010-61958805, liaison: Qinan Liang, Secretary of the Board.
The meeting will last for half a day. Fees for travel, accommodation, and food shall be assumed by shareholders.
Solutions for exceptional situations in online voting system: during the online voting period, in case the online voting system is affected by sudden and important events, the shareholders' meeting will progress as indicated by the notice issued on the meeting day.
Board of Directors
10th July 2019
(In case of discrepancies between the English version and the Chinese version of this announcement, the Chinese version, officially published and disclosed, shall prevail.)
Appendix 1: Proxy Form
