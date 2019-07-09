Blue Star Adisseo : 2019-023 Notice on convening the first Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of FY 2019

Voting method: The shareholders' general meeting adopts a voting mode of combination of the onsite voting and the online voting.

Convener of the meeting: Board of Directors

Type and Name of the Meeting: the first Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting in FY 2019

Online voting system for the annual meeting of shareholders: Shanghai Stock Exchange Online Voting System for Shareholders' Meetings

Date of the first Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting in FY 2019: 8

The board of directors and all directors guarantee that this announcement does not contain any false statement, misleading statement or material omission, and assume personal and joint liability for the authenticity, accuracy and integrity of this announcement.

Notice on convening the first Extraordinary Shareholders'

Online voting system: Shanghai Stock Exchange Online Voting System for Shareholders' Meetings

Starting and ending date for online voting: From 8th August 2019

To 8th August 2019

The online voting system of Shanghai Stock Exchange is adopted. The time of voting through the voting platform of transaction system is the time section of transaction on the very day when shareholders' general meeting is held, namely 9:15-9:25, 9:30- 11:30, 13:00-15:00; the time of voting through internet voting platform is 9:15-15:00 of the very day when the shareholders' general meeting is held.

Voting procedure for accounts related to margin financing, securities lending, refinancing, agreed repurchase as well as Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect investors

Voting made by accounts related to margin financing, securities lending, refinancing, agreed buyback and Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock investors shall be implemented in compliance with Shanghai Stock Exchange Implementing Rules for Online Voting in Shareholders' Meetings of Listed Companies, etc. Agenda for the meeting

Proposals for the meeting and class of voting shareholders

Class of Voting No. Name of proposals Shareholders A Share Shareholders Proposals on non-accumulated votes 1 Proposal on related-party acquisition of 15% √ common shares in Bluestar Adisseo Nutrition Group Limited