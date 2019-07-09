Blue Star Adisseo : 2019-024 Announcement on Updated Progress of Related-party Transaction and External Investment

Stock Code: 600299 Stock Name: Adisseo No: 2019-024 Bluestar Adisseo Company Announcement on Updated Progress of Related-party Transaction and External Investment The board of directors and all directors guarantee that this announcement does not contain any false statement, misleading statement or material omission, and assume personal and joint liability for the authenticity, accuracy and integrity of this announcement. Note: On 16 th January 2019, the Company held the third meeting of the 7 th session of the Board and the meeting has approved proposal on related-party acquisition of 15% common shares in Bluestar Adisseo Nutrition Group Limited (BANG), related Announcement was disclosed on 17 th January 2019. According to the relevant provisions of the Listing Rules , this Transaction requires an audit report of the underlying assets for the latest financial year. Considering the Company's forthcoming 2018 annual audit, to be prudent, the Company canceled the first extraordinary shareholders' meeting. On the date of this announcement, the audit firm has completed the audit of the 2018 annual financial report of the target company and issued an audit report.

In this Transaction, the transaction price was settled based on market price method. Although the appraisal agency strictly follows the relevant assessment requirements, the valuation may not in line with the actual situation, if there are major changes in the future due to macroeconomic fluctuations, changes in regional economic conditions and industry's development prospects.

To offer greater protection to the rights of listed company and minority shareholders, the board of the Company promises that the future remuneration system will have a closer relationship with the Company's business operation performance. The remuneration is composed of base salary, annual bonus, and medium-term incentive that places a significant portion of pay closely related with the Company's business as well as in line with shareholders' interest. Overview of the Related-party Transaction and External Investment I). Overview of the Related-party Transaction and External Investment

On 16 th January 2019, the Company held the third meeting of the 7 th session of the Board and the meeting has approved proposal on related-party acquisition of 15% common shares in Bluestar Adisseo Nutrition Group Limited (BANG), which agreed to acquire 15% of common shares in BANG by the Company from Bluestar ("Transaction"). After the completion of this Transaction, the Company will own 100% of common shares in BANG. The preliminary value of the Target Shares at the benchmark date of 30th September 2018 is RMB 3,614,255,400, and the final Consideration of the Target Shares shall equal to the final appraisal result provided in the assets appraisal report, which shall be issued by DeveChina International Appraisals Co. Ltd (DeveChina) and filed with ChemChina. This Transaction shall be submitted to the shareholders' meeting for deliberation and approval. II). Necessity of this Transaction 1. The Transaction will simplify and optimize the group's organization structure. The acquisition target company (BANG) and its subsidiaries are the core operational 2

entities of the listed company and the target is the only subsidiary of the Company. Before this Transaction, 85% BANG were injected into the listed company, and the remaining 15% were still owned directly by Bluestar. After the completion of this Transaction, the target company will be wholly owned by the Company, which will simplify the shareholding structure of BANG. Meanwhile, the Transaction will be beneficial for improving and simplifying the org chart of the listed company. The Transaction is positive to increase the net profit attributable to shareholders and the earnings per share of the listed company, without having negative impacts on daily operations.

Before the Transaction, 85% of the common shares of BANG belongs to the listed company, and the remaining 15% belongs to Bluestar. After the Transaction, BANG will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the listed company, improving the organizational structure of the listed company.

Thanks to the liquidity discount applied to the pricing, the Transaction is conducive to increasing the earnings per share of listed company and thus, will bring benefits to minority shareholders. According to the 2018 annual result of the Company, if assuming the Transaction was completed by 31 st December 2018, the net profit attributable to shareholders for 2018 could have an increase from RMB 926 million to RMB 1.089 billion, or pro forma EPS could have an increase from RMB 0.35 to RMB 0.41. Additionally, the Transaction also will ensure that the Company has sufficient funds based on reasonable design of the Transaction structure and the two- step installment. This Transaction will not have a major negative impact on the daily operation of the listed company. Preliminary progress of this related party Transaction 3

The board of directors of the Company deliberated and approved the proposal on "Convening the first extraordinary shareholders' meeting of FY2019" and disclosed the " Notice on convening the first Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of FY 2019" on the following day. It was decided that the first extraordinary shareholders' meeting would be held on 1st February 2019 to review this Transaction. According to the relevant provisions of the Listing Rules, this Transaction requires an audit report of the underlying assets for the latest financial year. Considering the Company's forthcoming 2018 annual audit, to be prudent, the Company canceled the first extraordinary shareholders' meeting. When the audit report is ready, the Company will convene another shareholders' meeting to deliberate this Transaction. All information will be disclosed correspondingly. Updated progress of this Transaction I). Audit report

On 15 th April 2019, KPMG Huazhen completed the audit of the 2018 annual financial report of the underlying asset and issued an audit report, No. 1902192. II). Appraisal target Appraisal result

On 28 th April 2019, the evaluation and filing of the target company was completed. According to DeveChina, the preliminary value of the Target Shares at the benchmark date of September 30, 2018 is RMB 3,614,255,400, and the final Consideration of the Target Shares shall equal to the final appraisal result provided in the assets appraisal report. The consideration and rationale for determining the valuation base date

Bluestar and listed company contemplated this Transaction since the beginning of 4

2018. Bluestar held an internal meeting on 10th October 2018 and decided to implement this Transaction. According to the Measures for the Supervision and Administration of State-OwnedEquity of Listed Companies (No. 36 Order of the SASAC, Ministry of Finance), the 15% common stock value of BANG shall be assessed using the market price method on 30th September 2018. From March 2018 to September 2018, the highest price was 14.27 Yuan and the lowest price was 10.65 Yuan. The average price on the 60th and 120th date was between 11- 12 Yuan. Therefore, the price was relatively stable during this period, with relatively limited fluctuation, and was able to reflect the real value of the listed company. The evaluation base date is determined according to the needs of economic behavior, considering as close as possible to the realization of the economic behavior, enterprise accounting, and the integrity of accounting data. 3. The rationality of the valuation using the market price method in this Transaction Besides owning 85% common shares of BANG, the Company has no other equity investment and no other actual operational activities, so the stake of BANG is the most important asset of the Company. Therefore, the listed company's share price can reasonably reflect the value of 85% of the common shares of BANG. Since the stock price of Adisseo has been relatively stable before the base date, the transaction price can reasonably reflect the equity value of the listed company. Therefore, the value of 15% common shares of BANG with market price method is calculated using the total share value of the listed company minus other assets and liabilities other than long-term equity investments with liquidity discount considered. Measures for the Supervision and Administration of State-Owned Equity of Listed 5

