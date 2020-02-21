Log in
Blue Star Adisseo : 2020-004 Announcement of the Termination of Controlling Shareholders' Subscription Plan

02/21/2020 | 02:37am EST

Stock Code: 600299

Stock Name: Adisseo

No: 2020-004

Bluestar Adisseo Company

Announcement of the Termination of Controlling

Shareholders' Subscription to the Securities

Investment Fund

The board of directors, all directors and related shareholder guarantee that this announcement does not contain any false statement, misleading statement or material omission, and assume personal and joint liability for the authenticity, accuracy and integrity of this announcement.

Note:

  • Background information: Up to the date of this announcement, Bluestar Adisseo
    Company's ("Company") controlling shareholder China National Bluestar (Group)
    Co., Ltd ("Bluestar Group") holds 2,389,387,160 unrestricted shares, accounting for 89.09% of the total share capital of the Company; indirectly held 680,000,000 shares, or 25.36% of the total share capital through Blusstar-GTJA-19 Bluestar EB guarantee and trust property account.
  • The subscription plan: 29th October 2019, the Company released the Announcement of Controlling Shareholders' Subscription to the Securities Investment Fund (2019-036). Due to the market environment of ETFs, Bluestar Group terminated this subscription.

I. The Fundamentals of Securities Investment Funds

Name of

Shareholder

Number

Proportion

of shares

Source of current shares

shareholder

status

of shares

held (%)

Before IPO: 150,980,964;

China

the

largest

Agreement Transfer: 2,254,759;

Non-public Offering: 15,832,738;

National

shareholder

Administrative

Transfer:

Bluestar

with

more

2,389,387,160

89.09

5,749,636;

(Group)

than

5%

Issue Shares to Purchase Assets:

Co., Ltd

shares

2,107,341,862;

Others: 107,227,201

1

Person acting in concert:

Name of shareholder

Number

Proportion of

Reasons

of shares

shares held (%)

1

Beijing Research and Design

3,737, 262

0.14

The same controller

Institute of Rubber Industry

Bluestar Group

2,389,387,160

89.09

The same controller

Total

2,393,124,422

89.23

-

The majority shareholder and the person acting in concert, directors, supervisors and senior managers have not sell his or her shares in the past 12 months.

II. The result of subscription

1. Result

Nu

Propo

Name

Reduction

pri

Tot

rtion

mbe

Share

Reduct

Number

of

period of

ce

al

of

r of

Propo

ion

Result

of

shareh

centralized

ran

cap

shares

shar

rtion

mode

shares

older

price bidding

ge

ital

held

es

(%)

China

0

0

2019/11/18~

centra

-

0

Unfini

2,389,3

89.09

Nation

2020/2/18

shed:

87,160

al

lized

26,819

Bluest

price

,012

ar

biddi

shares

(Grou

ng.

p) Co.,

Ltd

  1. Is the actual implementation consistent with the previously disclosed plans and commitments √ Yes □ No
  2. Has the plan been implemented □ Yes √ No
    Due to market conditions of ETFs, Bluestar Group decided to cancel this

subscription plan.

2

  1. Does the actual reduction of shares reach the minimum reduction amount (proportion) of the plan □ Yes √ No
    The subscription plan is terminated.
  2. Is the subscription plan terminated in advance √Yes □ No

It is hereby announced.

Bluestar Adisseo Company

20th February 2020

(In case of discrepancies between the English version and the Chinese version of this announcement, the Chinese version, officially published and disclosed, shall prevail.)

3

Disclaimer

Blue Star Adisseo Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 07:36:08 UTC
