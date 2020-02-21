Blue Star Adisseo : 2020-004 Announcement of the Termination of Controlling Shareholders' Subscription Plan

Stock Code: 600299 Stock Name: Adisseo No: 2020-004 Bluestar Adisseo Company Announcement of the Termination of Controlling Shareholders' Subscription to the Securities Investment Fund The board of directors, all directors and related shareholder guarantee that this announcement does not contain any false statement, misleading statement or material omission, and assume personal and joint liability for the authenticity, accuracy and integrity of this announcement. Note: Background information: Up to the date of this announcement, Bluestar Adisseo

Company's ("Company") controlling shareholder China National Bluestar (Group)

Co., Ltd ("Bluestar Group") holds 2,389,387,160 unrestricted shares, accounting for 89.09% of the total share capital of the Company; indirectly held 680,000,000 shares, or 25.36% of the total share capital through Blusstar-GTJA-19 Bluestar EB guarantee and trust property account.

The subscription plan: 29 th October 2019, the Company released the Announcement of Controlling Shareholders' Subscription to the Securities Investment Fund (2019-036). Due to the market environment of ETFs, Bluestar Group terminated this subscription. I. The Fundamentals of Securities Investment Funds Name of Shareholder Number Proportion of shares Source of current shares shareholder status of shares held (%) Before IPO: 150,980,964; China the largest Agreement Transfer: 2,254,759; Non-public Offering: 15,832,738; National shareholder Administrative Transfer: Bluestar with more 2,389,387,160 89.09 5,749,636; (Group) than 5% Issue Shares to Purchase Assets: Co., Ltd shares 2,107,341,862; Others: 107,227,201 1

Person acting in concert: Name of shareholder Number Proportion of Reasons of shares shares held (%) 1 Beijing Research and Design 3,737, 262 0.14 The same controller Institute of Rubber Industry Bluestar Group 2,389,387,160 89.09 The same controller Total 2,393,124,422 89.23 - The majority shareholder and the person acting in concert, directors, supervisors and senior managers have not sell his or her shares in the past 12 months. II. The result of subscription 1. Result Nu Propo Name Reduction pri Tot rtion mbe Share Reduct Number of period of ce al of r of Propo ion Result of shareh centralized ran cap shares shar rtion mode shares older price bidding ge ital held es (%) China 0 0 2019/11/18~ centra - 0 Unfini 2,389,3 89.09 Nation 2020/2/18 shed: 87,160 al lized 26,819 Bluest price ,012 ar biddi shares (Grou ng. p) Co., Ltd Is the actual implementation consistent with the previously disclosed plans and commitments √ Yes □ No Has the plan been implemented □ Yes √ No

Due to market conditions of ETFs, Bluestar Group decided to cancel this subscription plan. 2

Does the actual reduction of shares reach the minimum reduction amount (proportion) of the plan □ Yes √ No

The subscription plan is terminated. Is the subscription plan terminated in advance √Yes □ No It is hereby announced. Bluestar Adisseo Company 20th February 2020 (In case of discrepancies between the English version and the Chinese version of this announcement, the Chinese version, officially published and disclosed, shall prevail.) 3