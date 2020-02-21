|
Blue Star Adisseo : 2020-004 Announcement of the Termination of Controlling Shareholders' Subscription Plan
02/21/2020 | 02:37am EST
|
Stock Code: 600299
|
Stock Name: Adisseo
|
No: 2020-004
Bluestar Adisseo Company
Announcement of the Termination of Controlling
Shareholders' Subscription to the Securities
Investment Fund
The board of directors, all directors and related shareholder guarantee that this announcement does not contain any false statement, misleading statement or material omission, and assume personal and joint liability for the authenticity, accuracy and integrity of this announcement.
Note:
-
Background information: Up to the date of this announcement, Bluestar Adisseo
Company's ("Company") controlling shareholder China National Bluestar (Group)
Co., Ltd ("Bluestar Group") holds 2,389,387,160 unrestricted shares, accounting for 89.09% of the total share capital of the Company; indirectly held 680,000,000 shares, or 25.36% of the total share capital through Blusstar-GTJA-19 Bluestar EB guarantee and trust property account.
-
The subscription plan: 29th October 2019, the Company released the Announcement of Controlling Shareholders' Subscription to the Securities Investment Fund (2019-036). Due to the market environment of ETFs, Bluestar Group terminated this subscription.
I. The Fundamentals of Securities Investment Funds
|
Name of
|
Shareholder
|
Number
|
|
Proportion
|
|
|
|
of shares
|
Source of current shares
|
shareholder
|
status
|
of shares
|
|
|
held (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Before IPO: 150,980,964;
|
China
|
the
|
largest
|
|
|
|
Agreement Transfer: 2,254,759;
|
|
|
|
Non-public Offering: 15,832,738;
|
National
|
shareholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Administrative
|
Transfer:
|
Bluestar
|
with
|
more
|
2,389,387,160
|
|
89.09
|
|
5,749,636;
|
|
(Group)
|
than
|
5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Issue Shares to Purchase Assets:
|
Co., Ltd
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,107,341,862;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Others: 107,227,201
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
Person acting in concert:
|
|
Name of shareholder
|
Number
|
Proportion of
|
Reasons
|
|
of shares
|
shares held (%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Beijing Research and Design
|
3,737, 262
|
0.14
|
The same controller
|
|
Institute of Rubber Industry
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bluestar Group
|
2,389,387,160
|
89.09
|
The same controller
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
2,393,124,422
|
89.23
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
The majority shareholder and the person acting in concert, directors, supervisors and senior managers have not sell his or her shares in the past 12 months.
II. The result of subscription
1. Result
|
|
Nu
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Propo
|
Name
|
|
Reduction
|
|
pri
|
Tot
|
|
|
rtion
|
mbe
|
Share
|
Reduct
|
|
Number
|
of
|
period of
|
ce
|
al
|
|
of
|
r of
|
Propo
|
ion
|
Result
|
of
|
shareh
|
centralized
|
ran
|
cap
|
shares
|
shar
|
rtion
|
mode
|
|
shares
|
older
|
price bidding
|
ge
|
ital
|
|
held
|
es
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
China
|
0
|
0
|
2019/11/18~
|
centra
|
-
|
0
|
Unfini
|
2,389,3
|
89.09
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nation
|
|
|
2020/2/18
|
|
|
|
shed:
|
87,160
|
|
al
|
|
|
|
lized
|
|
|
26,819
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bluest
|
|
|
|
price
|
|
|
,012
|
|
|
ar
|
|
|
|
biddi
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Grou
|
|
|
|
ng.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
p) Co.,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ltd
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Is the actual implementation consistent with the previously disclosed plans and commitments √ Yes □ No
-
Has the plan been implemented □ Yes √ No
Due to market conditions of ETFs, Bluestar Group decided to cancel this
subscription plan.
2
-
Does the actual reduction of shares reach the minimum reduction amount (proportion) of the plan □ Yes √ No
The subscription plan is terminated.
-
Is the subscription plan terminated in advance √Yes □ No
It is hereby announced.
Bluestar Adisseo Company
20th February 2020
(In case of discrepancies between the English version and the Chinese version of this announcement, the Chinese version, officially published and disclosed, shall prevail.)
3
Disclaimer
Blue Star Adisseo Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 07:36:08 UTC
|
|