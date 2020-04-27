Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Blue Star Adisseo : 2020-012 Announcement of Resolution of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting for FY2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 09:08pm EDT

Stock Code: 600299

Abbr.: Adisseo

No. 2020-012

Bluestar Adisseo Company

Annual Shareholders' Meeting for FY2019

Announcement of Resolutions

The board of directors and all directors guarantee that this announcement does not contain any false statement, misleading statement or material omission, and assume personal and joint liability for the authenticity, accuracy and integrity of this announcement.

Note:

No rejected proposal.

  1. Convening and Attendance of the Meeting
    1. Time of the meeting: 27th April 2020
    2. Venue of the meeting: 603 Meeting room of Bluestar Building, 9 Beituchengxi Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing
    3. Common shareholders present and preferred shareholders regaining their voting rights and their shareholding

a.

Number of shareholders and proxies present

17

b.

Number of shares with voting rights held by shareholders present

1,712,648,781

c.

Percentage of shares with voting rights held by shareholders

63.8595

present of all the Company's shares with voting rights

4. Whether or not the voting method is in compliance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company, the hosting of the meeting, etc.

The shareholders' meeting was convened by the board of the directors. Dr. HAO Zhigang, the chairman, hosted the meeting. On-site voting and online voting were both adopted for the meeting. The procedure of the convening and calling complied with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company and other regulations.

    1. Attendance of directors, supervisors and the board secretary
      1. The company has 8 current directors, among which Gérard Deman, GE Yougen and DING Yuan were absent due to schedule conflicts;
      2. The company has 3 current supervisors, WANG Yan was absent due to schedule conflicts;
      3. The board secretary was present; other senior management observed the meeting.
  2. Deliberation and Passing of Proposals
    1. Non-cumulativeproposals
      1. Proposal: 2019 Annual Report and the Executive Summary
        Result: Pass Distribution of votes:

Type

of

For

Against

Abstain

Shareholder

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

of Votes

(%)

of Votes

(%)

of Votes

(%)

A Share

1,712,42

99.9871

195,300

0.0114

24,800

0.0015

8,681

  1. Proposal: 2019 Annual Final Accounts
    Result: Pass Distribution of votes:

Type

of

For

Against

Abstain

Shareholder

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

of Votes

(%)

of Votes

(%)

of Votes

(%)

A Share

1,712,42

99.9871

195,300

0.0114

24,800

0.0015

8,681

  1. Proposal: Board's Report for FY2019
    Result: Pass Distribution of votes:

Type

of

For

Against

Abstain

Shareholder

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

of Votes

(%)

of Votes

(%)

of Votes

(%)

A Share

1,712,42

99.9871

195,300

0.0114

24,800

0.0015

8,681

  1. Proposal: Board of Supervisors' Report for FY2019
    Result: Pass Distribution of votes:

Type

of

For

Against

Abstain

Shareholder

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

of Votes

(%)

of Votes

(%)

of Votes

(%)

A Share

1,712,42

99.9871

195,300

0.0114

24,800

0.0015

8,681

  1. Proposal: 2019 Annual Plan of Dividends Distribution
    Result: Pass Distribution of votes:

Type

of

For

Against

Abstain

Shareholder

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

of Votes

(%)

of Votes

(%)

of Votes

(%)

A Share

1,712,40

99.9857

234,700

0.0137

8,800

0.0006

5,281

  1. Proposal: Appointment of Auditor and Internal Control Auditor for the Year 2020
    Result: Pass Distribution of votes:

Type

of

For

Against

Abstain

Shareholder

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

of Votes

(%)

of Votes

(%)

of Votes

(%)

A Share

1,712,42

99.9871

195,300

0.0114

24,800

0.0015

8,681

  1. Proposal: Renewal of D&O Insurance Policy
    Result: Pass Distribution of votes:

Type

of

For

Against

Abstain

Shareholder

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

of Votes

(%)

of Votes

(%)

of Votes

(%)

A Share

1,712,42

99.9871

195,300

0.0114

24,800

0.0015

8,681

  1. Proposal: Nominating WU Jingwan as the Candidate of the Board
    Result: Pass Distribution of votes:

Type

of

For

Against

Abstain

Shareholder

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Number

Percentage

of Votes

(%)

of Votes

(%)

of Votes

(%)

A Share

1,712,38

99.9846

238,038

0.0138

24,800

0.0016

5,943

2. Distribution of votes of shareholders with less than 5% of shares regarding proposals related to material matters

Proposal

Proposal

For

Against

Abstain

No.

Number

Percentag

Number

Percentag

Number

Percentag

of Votes

e

of Votes

e

of Votes

e

(%)

(%)

(%)

5

2019

Annual

Plan

of

3,018,121

92.5343

234,700

7.1958

8,800

0.2699

Dividends

Distribution

Appointment

of

Auditor

3,041,521

93.2518

195,300

5.9878

24,800

0.7604

6

and

Internal

Control

Auditor

for

the Year 2020

Nominating

WU Jingwan

2,998,783

91.9414

238,038

7.2981

24,800

0.7605

8

as

the

Candidate

of

the Board

  1. Explanation on voting of proposals
    1. No special proposal;
    2. Proposal 5, 6 and 8 counted the votes of minority investors separately.

III. Lawyers' Witnessing

  1. Law firm witnessing the meeting: King and Wood Mallesons
    Lawyers: HUANG Xiaoyue, WANG Pengcui
  2. Lawyers' conclusive opinion on witnessing
    The convening and calling of the meeting comply with laws, rules and the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company; qualification of the attendees and the convener are legitimate and valid; the voting procedure and voting results of the meeting are legitimate and valid.

IV. List of Documents for Reference

  1. Resolution of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting for FY2019 of Bluestar Adisseo Company;
  2. Legal Opinion issued by King and Wood Mallesons on the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of FY2019 of Bluestar Adisseo Company.

Bluestar Adisseo Company

27th April 2020

(In case of discrepancies between the English version and the Chinese version of this announcement, the Chinese version, officially published and disclosed, shall prevail.)

Disclaimer

Blue Star Adisseo Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2020 01:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:31pClosed-circuit Television (CCTV) Camera Market 2019-2023 | Growing Demand For IP-based CCTV Cameras to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:28pSetting the path for bioenergy as a future energy source
PU
10:28pGRUPO TELEVISA B : Televisa Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
PU
10:16pSmart Card IC Market 2019-2023 | Demand for Contactless Smart Cards to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
10:16pAirlines Urge Passengers to Wear Face Masks
DJ
10:15pLG CHEM : expects its EV battery revenue for 2020 to drop 10%-15% vs previous forecast
RE
10:12pHOME PRODUCT CENTER : First-Quarter Profit Falls 11%
DJ
10:08pIndustrial Profits decreased 36.7 percent in the First Three Months of 2020
PU
10:08pDECIBEL CANN : Announces the Extension of Annual Financial Filings, Financial Update and Resignation of Chief Financial Officer
AQ
10:06pWULIANGYE YIBIN : Shares Rise After Strong 1Q Results
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : Boeing says it will need to borrow more money on coronavirus fallout
2BP PLC : BP : revises $5.6 billion Alaska deal after oil price crash
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Scrutiny mounts on China's Luckin Coffee as market regulator inspects
4Asia stocks set to rise as Wall Street jumps on lockdown easing hopes
5COHEN & STEERS QUALITY INCOME REALTY : COHEN & STEERS : Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) Notification of..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group