Blue Star Adisseo : 2020-012 Announcement of Resolution of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting for FY2019

Stock Code: 600299 Abbr.: Adisseo No. 2020-012

Bluestar Adisseo Company

Annual Shareholders' Meeting for FY2019

Announcement of Resolutions

The board of directors and all directors guarantee that this announcement does not contain any false statement, misleading statement or material omission, and assume personal and joint liability for the authenticity, accuracy and integrity of this announcement.

Note:

No rejected proposal.

Convening and Attendance of the Meeting Time of the meeting: 27 th April 2020 Venue of the meeting: 603 Meeting room of Bluestar Building, 9 Beituchengxi Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing Common shareholders present and preferred shareholders regaining their voting rights and their shareholding

a. Number of shareholders and proxies present 17 b. Number of shares with voting rights held by shareholders present 1,712,648,781 c. Percentage of shares with voting rights held by shareholders 63.8595 present of all the Company's shares with voting rights

4. Whether or not the voting method is in compliance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company, the hosting of the meeting, etc.

The shareholders' meeting was convened by the board of the directors. Dr. HAO Zhigang, the chairman, hosted the meeting. On-site voting and online voting were both adopted for the meeting. The procedure of the convening and calling complied with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company and other regulations.