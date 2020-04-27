|
Blue Star Adisseo : 2020-012 Announcement of Resolution of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting for FY2019
Stock Code: 600299
Abbr.: Adisseo
No. 2020-012
Bluestar Adisseo Company
Annual Shareholders' Meeting for FY2019
Announcement of Resolutions
The board of directors and all directors guarantee that this announcement does not contain any false statement, misleading statement or material omission, and assume personal and joint liability for the authenticity, accuracy and integrity of this announcement.
Note:
No rejected proposal.
-
Convening and Attendance of the Meeting
-
-
Time of the meeting: 27th April 2020
-
Venue of the meeting: 603 Meeting room of Bluestar Building, 9 Beituchengxi Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing
-
Common shareholders present and preferred shareholders regaining their voting rights and their shareholding
|
a.
|
Number of shareholders and proxies present
|
17
|
|
|
|
b.
|
Number of shares with voting rights held by shareholders present
|
1,712,648,781
|
|
|
|
c.
|
Percentage of shares with voting rights held by shareholders
|
63.8595
|
|
present of all the Company's shares with voting rights
|
|
|
|
4. Whether or not the voting method is in compliance with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company, the hosting of the meeting, etc.
The shareholders' meeting was convened by the board of the directors. Dr. HAO Zhigang, the chairman, hosted the meeting. On-site voting and online voting were both adopted for the meeting. The procedure of the convening and calling complied with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company and other regulations.
-
-
Attendance of directors, supervisors and the board secretary
-
-
The company has 8 current directors, among which Gérard Deman, GE Yougen and DING Yuan were absent due to schedule conflicts;
-
The company has 3 current supervisors, WANG Yan was absent due to schedule conflicts;
-
The board secretary was present; other senior management observed the meeting.
-
Deliberation and Passing of Proposals
-
-
Non-cumulativeproposals
-
-
Proposal: 2019 Annual Report and the Executive Summary
Result: Pass Distribution of votes:
|
Type
|
of
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
Abstain
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
of Votes
|
(%)
|
of Votes
|
(%)
|
of Votes
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,712,42
|
99.9871
|
195,300
|
0.0114
|
24,800
|
0.0015
|
|
|
8,681
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Proposal: 2019 Annual Final Accounts
Result: Pass Distribution of votes:
|
Type
|
of
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
Abstain
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
of Votes
|
(%)
|
of Votes
|
(%)
|
of Votes
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,712,42
|
99.9871
|
195,300
|
0.0114
|
24,800
|
0.0015
|
|
|
8,681
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Proposal: Board's Report for FY2019
Result: Pass Distribution of votes:
|
Type
|
of
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholder
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
|
|
of Votes
|
(%)
|
of Votes
|
(%)
|
of Votes
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,712,42
|
99.9871
|
195,300
|
0.0114
|
24,800
|
0.0015
|
|
8,681
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Proposal: Board of Supervisors' Report for FY2019
Result: Pass Distribution of votes:
|
Type
|
of
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
Abstain
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
of Votes
|
(%)
|
of Votes
|
(%)
|
of Votes
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,712,42
|
99.9871
|
195,300
|
0.0114
|
24,800
|
0.0015
|
|
|
8,681
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Proposal: 2019 Annual Plan of Dividends Distribution
Result: Pass Distribution of votes:
|
Type
|
of
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
Abstain
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
of Votes
|
(%)
|
of Votes
|
(%)
|
of Votes
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,712,40
|
99.9857
|
234,700
|
0.0137
|
8,800
|
0.0006
|
|
|
5,281
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Proposal: Appointment of Auditor and Internal Control Auditor for the Year 2020
Result: Pass Distribution of votes:
|
Type
|
of
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
Abstain
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
of Votes
|
(%)
|
of Votes
|
(%)
|
of Votes
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A Share
|
1,712,42
|
99.9871
|
195,300
|
0.0114
|
24,800
|
0.0015
8,681
-
Proposal: Renewal of D&O Insurance Policy
Result: Pass Distribution of votes:
|
Type
|
of
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
Abstain
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
of Votes
|
(%)
|
of Votes
|
(%)
|
of Votes
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,712,42
|
99.9871
|
195,300
|
0.0114
|
24,800
|
0.0015
|
|
|
8,681
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Proposal: Nominating WU Jingwan as the Candidate of the Board
Result: Pass Distribution of votes:
|
Type
|
of
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
Abstain
|
|
Shareholder
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
Number
|
Percentage
|
|
|
|
|
of Votes
|
(%)
|
of Votes
|
(%)
|
of Votes
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
A Share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,712,38
|
99.9846
|
238,038
|
0.0138
|
24,800
|
0.0016
|
|
|
5,943
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Distribution of votes of shareholders with less than 5% of shares regarding proposals related to material matters
|
Proposal
|
Proposal
|
For
|
|
Against
|
|
Abstain
|
|
No.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number
|
Percentag
|
Number
|
Percentag
|
Number
|
Percentag
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of Votes
|
e
|
of Votes
|
e
|
of Votes
|
e
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
(%)
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
2019
|
Annual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Plan
|
of
|
3,018,121
|
92.5343
|
234,700
|
7.1958
|
8,800
|
0.2699
|
|
Dividends
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Appointment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
of
|
Auditor
|
3,041,521
|
93.2518
|
195,300
|
5.9878
|
24,800
|
0.7604
|
6
|
and
|
Internal
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Control
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Auditor
|
for
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the Year 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nominating
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
WU Jingwan
|
2,998,783
|
91.9414
|
238,038
|
7.2981
|
24,800
|
0.7605
|
8
|
as
|
|
the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Candidate
|
of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the Board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Explanation on voting of proposals
-
-
No special proposal;
-
Proposal 5, 6 and 8 counted the votes of minority investors separately.
III. Lawyers' Witnessing
-
Law firm witnessing the meeting: King and Wood Mallesons
Lawyers: HUANG Xiaoyue, WANG Pengcui
-
Lawyers' conclusive opinion on witnessing
The convening and calling of the meeting comply with laws, rules and the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company; qualification of the attendees and the convener are legitimate and valid; the voting procedure and voting results of the meeting are legitimate and valid.
IV. List of Documents for Reference
-
Resolution of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting for FY2019 of Bluestar Adisseo Company;
-
Legal Opinion issued by King and Wood Mallesons on the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of FY2019 of Bluestar Adisseo Company.
Bluestar Adisseo Company
27th April 2020
(In case of discrepancies between the English version and the Chinese version of this announcement, the Chinese version, officially published and disclosed, shall prevail.)
