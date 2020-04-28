Blue Star Adisseo : 2020-013 BOD Eleventh Meeting Announcement of Resolution

Stock Code: 600299 Stock Name: Adisseo No: 2020-013

Bluestar Adisseo Company

The Eleventh Meeting of the 7thSession of Board

Announcement of Resolutions

The board of directors and all directors guarantee that this announcement does not contain any false statement, misleading statement or material omission, and assume personal and joint liability for the authenticity, accuracy and integrity of this announcement.

The eleventh meeting of the 7th session of the board was held on 28th April 2020, in the method of communication voting. The notice and materials for the meeting were circulated by email on 17th April 2020. 9 directors shall be present and 9 were present. The holding of this meeting complied with the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, and the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company. Mr. HAO Zhigang hosted the meeting.

Directors present deliberated and passed the following proposals:

1. Deliberated and passed the proposal on Changing Members of Special Committees of 7th Session of the Board

Adjusted Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee: Mr. DING Yuan (Chairman), Mr. Jean Falgoux and Mr. WU Jingwan.

Adjusted Remuneration and Appraisal Committee: Mr. Jean Falgoux (Chairman), Mr. HAO Zhigang, Mr. Gérard Deman, Ms. SONG Lixin and Mr. DING Yuan.

Adjusted Strategic Committee: Mr. HAO Zhigang (Chairman), Mr. Jean-Marc Dublanc, Mr. Gérard Deman, Mr. WU Jingwan, Mr. GE Yougen and Mr. Jean Falgoux.

Nomination Committee (no adjustment): Ms. SONG Lixin (Chairman), Mr. HAO Zhigang, Mr. Jean-Marc Dublanc, Mr. DING Yuan and Mr. Jean Falgoux.

This proposal was passed with 9 votes in favor, 0 objection, and 0 abstention.

It is hereby announced.

Board of Directors 28th April 2020

(In case of discrepancies between the English version and the Chinese version of this announcement, the Chinese version, officially published and disclosed, shall prevail.)