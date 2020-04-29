Log in
Blue Star Adisseo : 2020-014 Announcement on the completion of the acquisition of assets and related-party transaction

04/29/2020

Stock Code: 600299

Stock Name: Adisseo

No: 2020-014

Bluestar Adisseo Company

Announcement on the completion of the acquisition of

assets and related-party transaction

The board of directors and all directors guarantee that this announcement does not contain any false statement, misleading statement or material omission, and assume personal and joint liability for the authenticity, accuracy and integrity of this announcement.

1. Background of related-party transaction

The Company's eighth meeting of the 7th session of the board on 23rd October 2019 and the second extraordinary shareholders' meeting of FY2019 on 6th December 2019 deliberated and passed the proposal on Related-party Acquisition of 15% Common Shares in Bluestar Adisseo Nutrition Group Limited ("BANG"), in which the Company agreed to acquire 15% of common shares of BANG from Bluestar Group ("Transaction") in cash. After the completion of this Transaction, the Company will own 100% of common shares in BANG. More information please refer to the official disclosure media: China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, the official website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn), and the official website of the Company (www.blustar- adisseo.com).

2. Progress of related-party transaction

So far, the filing procedures with NDRC and MOC has been completed. 28th April 2020 a notification was received, announcing that the registration for the Transaction has been completed. BANG has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

It is hereby announced.

Board of Directors

29th April 2020

(In case of discrepancies between the English version and the Chinese version of this announcement, the Chinese version, officially published and disclosed, shall prevail.)

1

Disclaimer

Blue Star Adisseo Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 April 2020 01:47:10 UTC
