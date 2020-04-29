Blue Star Adisseo : 2020-014 Announcement on the completion of the acquisition of assets and related-party transaction

|
Stock Code: 600299
|
Stock Name: Adisseo
|
No: 2020-014
Bluestar Adisseo Company
Announcement on the completion of the acquisition of
assets and related-party transaction
The board of directors and all directors guarantee that this announcement does not contain any false statement, misleading statement or material omission, and assume personal and joint liability for the authenticity, accuracy and integrity of this announcement.
1. Background of related-party transaction
The Company's eighth meeting of the 7th session of the board on 23rd October 2019 and the second extraordinary shareholders' meeting of FY2019 on 6th December 2019 deliberated and passed the proposal on Related-party Acquisition of 15% Common Shares in Bluestar Adisseo Nutrition Group Limited ("BANG"), in which the Company agreed to acquire 15% of common shares of BANG from Bluestar Group ("Transaction") in cash. After the completion of this Transaction, the Company will own 100% of common shares in BANG. More information please refer to the official disclosure media: China Securities Journal, Shanghai Securities News, the official website of Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn), and the official website of the Company (www.blustar- adisseo.com).
2. Progress of related-party transaction
So far, the filing procedures with NDRC and MOC has been completed. 28th April 2020 a notification was received, announcing that the registration for the Transaction has been completed. BANG has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
It is hereby announced.
Board of Directors
29th April 2020
(In case of discrepancies between the English version and the Chinese version of this announcement, the Chinese version, officially published and disclosed, shall prevail.)
