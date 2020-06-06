Blue Star Adisseo : 2020-015 Announcement on 2019 Annual Profit Distribution

Stock Code：600299 Abbr：Adisseo Announcement No：2020-015

Bluestar Adisseo Company

Announcement on 2019 Annual Profit Distribution

The board of directors and all directors guarantee that this announcement does not contain any false statement, misleading statement or material omission, and assume personal and joint liability for the authenticity, accuracy and integrity of this announcement.

Subject of this announcement:

Distribution ratio per share：RMB 0.156 per share

Date: