Blue Star Adisseo : 2020-015 Announcement on 2019 Annual Profit Distribution

Stock Code：600299
Abbr：Adisseo
Announcement No：2020-015
Bluestar Adisseo Company
Announcement on 2019 Annual Profit Distribution
The board of directors and all directors guarantee that this announcement does not contain any false statement, misleading statement or material omission, and assume personal and joint liability for the authenticity, accuracy and integrity of this announcement.
Subject of this announcement:
Distribution ratio per share：RMB 0.156 per share
Date:
Share category
Record Date
Distribution Date
A shares
2020/6/11
2020/6/12
Differentiation arrangements: No
1.
Background information
The profit distribution plan was deliberated and approved by the 2019 Annual
Shareholder Meeting on 27th April 2020.
2.
Distribution plan
a) Profit year: 2019
b) Target shareholder: All registered shareholders after the closing of stock market on
the record date.
c) Distribution plan: The total number of the shares by the date of 31st December 2019
is 2,681,901,273. Adisseo will distribute RMB 1.56 (inclusive of tax) per 10 shares
in the form of cash dividends to all shareholders.
3.
Distribution date:
Share category
Record Date
Distribution Date
A share
2020/6/11
2020/6/12
4.
Shareholder accounts that pay dividend directly:
|
China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd.
|
5.
Miscellaneous
a) The Company's Office: 6th floor of Bluestar Building, 9 Beituchengxi Road,
Chaoyang District, Beijing;
b) Phone: 010-6195 8799;
c) Email: Investor-service@bluestar-adisseo.com.
It is hereby announced.
Board of Directors 06th June 2020
(In case of discrepancies between the English version and the Chinese version of this announcement, the Chinese version, officially published and disclosed, shall prevail.)
