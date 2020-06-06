Blue Star Adisseo : 2020-015 Announcement on 2019 Annual Profit Distribution

Log in
Bluestar Adisseo Company

Announcement on 2019 Annual Profit Distribution

06/06/2020

Stock Code600299

AbbrAdisseo

Announcement No2020-015

Bluestar Adisseo Company

Announcement on 2019 Annual Profit Distribution

The board of directors and all directors guarantee that this announcement does not contain any false statement, misleading statement or material omission, and assume personal and joint liability for the authenticity, accuracy and integrity of this announcement.

Subject of this announcement:

Distribution ratio per shareRMB 0.156 per share

Date:

Share category

Record Date

Distribution Date

A shares

2020/6/11

2020/6/12

Differentiation arrangements: No

1.

Background information

The profit distribution plan was deliberated and approved by the 2019 Annual

Shareholder Meeting on 27th April 2020.

2.

Distribution plan

a) Profit year: 2019

b) Target shareholder: All registered shareholders after the closing of stock market on

the record date.

c) Distribution plan: The total number of the shares by the date of 31st December 2019

is 2,681,901,273. Adisseo will distribute RMB 1.56 (inclusive of tax) per 10 shares

in the form of cash dividends to all shareholders.

3.

Distribution date:

Share category

Record Date

Distribution Date

A share

2020/6/11

2020/6/12

4.

Shareholder accounts that pay dividend directly:

China National Bluestar (Group) Co, Ltd.

5.

Miscellaneous

a) The Company's Office: 6th floor of Bluestar Building, 9 Beituchengxi Road,

Chaoyang District, Beijing;

b) Phone: 010-6195 8799;

c) Email: Investor-service@bluestar-adisseo.com.

It is hereby announced.

Board of Directors 06th June 2020

(In case of discrepancies between the English version and the Chinese version of this announcement, the Chinese version, officially published and disclosed, shall prevail.)

Disclaimer

Blue Star Adisseo Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2020 15:40:05 UTC
