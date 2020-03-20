Blue Star Adisseo : Audit Committee's Report for FY2019

Bluestar Adisseo Company

2019 Annual Report by the Audit Committee

In accordance of Code of Corporate Governance for Listed Companies, the C-SOX,the Shanghai Stock Exchange Listing Rules, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Operation Guide for the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Listed Companies, the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company and the the Implementation Rules of the Audit Committee, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors (hereinafter referred to as "the Audit Committee") of Bluestar Adisseo Company (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") fulfilled their duties in a diligent and conscientious manner in 2019; and played an important role in the supervision of the Company's external control and the internal control guidance. The 2019 annual work report of the Audit Committee is as follows:

1. Basic information of the Audit Committee

Member of 7th session of Audit Committee: Ding Yuan (the chairman), Hao Zhigang and Jean Falgoux. The Audit Committee meets the requirements of the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company, the the Implementation Rules of the Audit Committee and other related regulations by SSE.

2. The Audit Committee Meetings in 2019

In 2019, the Audit Committee convened 6 meetings and the detailed contents of the meetings are as follows: