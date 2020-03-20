Blue Star Adisseo : Audit Committee's Report for FY2019

Bluestar Adisseo Company
2019 Annual Report by the Audit Committee
In accordance of Code of Corporate Governance for Listed Companies, the C-SOX,the Shanghai Stock Exchange Listing Rules, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Operation Guide for the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Listed Companies, the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company and the the Implementation Rules of the Audit Committee, the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors (hereinafter referred to as "the Audit Committee") of Bluestar Adisseo Company (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") fulfilled their duties in a diligent and conscientious manner in 2019; and played an important role in the supervision of the Company's external control and the internal control guidance. The 2019 annual work report of the Audit Committee is as follows:
1. Basic information of the Audit Committee
Member of 7th session of Audit Committee: Ding Yuan (the chairman), Hao Zhigang and Jean Falgoux. The Audit Committee meets the requirements of the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company, the the Implementation Rules of the Audit Committee and other related regulations by SSE.
2. The Audit Committee Meetings in 2019
In 2019, the Audit Committee convened 6 meetings and the detailed contents of the meetings are as follows:
|
Audit Committee meeting
|
Proposals of Audit Committee meeting
|
|
|
3rd meeting of 7th Audit Committee
|
Discussed the proposal on:
|
|
1.
|
Quick report of FY 2018.
|
|
|
4th meeting of 7th Audit Committee
|
Deliberated and passed the proposal on:
|
|
1.
|
2018 Annual Report and the Executive Summary;
|
|
2.
|
2018 Annual Final Accounts;
|
|
3.
|
2018 and 2019 day-to-day Connected Transactions;
|
|
4.
|
Audit Committee's Report for FY2018;
|
|
5.
|
Changing the Implementation Rules of the Audit
|
|
|
Committee;
|
|
6.
|
The Special Report on Occupancy of Non-operation
|
|
|
Funds and Other Fund Transactions with Connected
|
|
|
Parties for FY2018;
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
7.
|
Self-assessment Report on Internal Control for FY2018
|
|
|
and Audit Report on Internal Control for FY2018;
|
|
8.
|
Appointment of Auditor and Internal Control Auditor for
|
|
|
the year 2019;
|
|
9.
|
Auditing Fees for FY2018.
|
|
|
5th meeting of 7th Audit Committee
|
Deliberated and passed the proposal on:
|
|
1.
|
2019 Q1 Report;
|
|
2.
|
The Changing of Accounting Rules.
|
|
|
6th meeting of 7th Audit Committee
|
Deliberated and passed the proposal on:
|
|
1.
|
2019 H1 report and the executive summary
|
|
2.
|
Reassessment of Limits for Property Damages
|
|
|
Insurances;
|
|
3.
|
Subsidiary Company's Credit Facility.
|
|
|
7th meeting of 7th Audit Committee
|
Deliberated and passed the proposal on:
|
|
1.
|
2019 Q3 Report;
|
|
2.
|
The Implementation on Subsidiary Company's Credit
|
|
|
Facility;
|
|
3.
|
Update Compliance and Audit.
|
|
|
8th meeting of 7th Audit Committee
|
Deliberated and passed the proposal on:
|
|
1.
|
2019 KPMG Huazhen Audit Plan;
|
|
2.
|
Internal Audit 2019 Reports.
|
|
|
3. General evaluation
The Audit Committee fulfilled their duties with their profound expertise and experience in a diligent and conscientious manner in compliance with the Code of Corporate Governance for Listed Companies, the C-SOX, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Listing Rules, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Operation Guide for the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of Listed Companies, the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company and the Implementation Rules of the Audit Committee in 2019; focused on key issues including periodic reports, related-party transaction, C-SOX as well as major events etc.; contributed to the continuous improvement of the corporate governance; and protected the interests of the Company and shareholders, especially minority shareholders.
(In case of discrepancies between the English version and the Chinese version of this announcement, the Chinese version, officially published and disclosed, shall prevail.)
2
Disclaimer
Blue Star Adisseo Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 15:13:00 UTC