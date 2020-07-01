Blue Star Adisseo : FeedKind® Aquafeed Project with Calysseo settled in Chongqing

FeedKind® Aquafeed Project with Calysseo settled in Chongqing

Release time:2020-07-01

The first commercial-scale new plant of Feedkind@ in the world fully-funded through the Calysseo (joint-venture between Adisseo and Calysta) to be built in Chongqing's Changshou district, an important milestone for Feedkind@ project, a great opportunity to develop a major business supplying aquafeed ingredients in Asia with a market size of USD28 billion, representing 70% of world market.

FeedKind® protein is an economical, safe, healthy, nutritious and traceable protein source, which provides innovative solutions for the growth of aquafeed products. The project will be the very first commercialized FeedKind® facility in the world, with its first phase designed capacity up to 20,000 tons expected to put into operation by 2022. Once the first phase project runs successfully, it will be followed by a second phase investment, adding another 80,000ton capacity, which will allow a prompt market penetration with a potentially rapid expansion in Asia market to build a profitable and sizable business opportunity for all parties.

Following the set-up of its joint-venture Calysseo with Calysta, in February 2020 aimed at developing a major business supplying aquafeed ingredients Feedkind®, Adisseo announces that an agreement has been signed with all involved parties allowing to settle the first Calysseo production facility in Chongqing.

On June 30, Adisseo (SH: 600299) announced today the participation of the signing ceremony. This reflects the Company's commitment to increase its investment in China and pursue aqua feed opportunities in Asia. Despite difficulties resulting from COVID-19 pandemic, the project has continuously progressed with support from all parties, thus enabling the successful organization of the signing ceremony convened in the form of cloud meeting attended by representatives from all parties including officials from Chongqing municipal and Changshou District government in Chongqing, representatives from China Bluestar Group in Beijing, from Calysta in US and in Shanghai, from Adisseo in Paris and in Shanghai.

On the ceremony, Zheng Xiangdong, Deputy Mayor of Chongqing, on behalf of Chongqing government and Changshou Region, extended his warm welcome and sincere gratitude to Bluestar Group, Adisseo and Calysta for choosing Changshou Region as the home of FeedKind® production facility. He believes the project's settlement in Changshou Region will contribute to the transformation and upgrade of natural gas chemical industry in Chongqing and Changshou Region and further reinforce China's leading position in the biochemistry industry in the world. Zhao Shiqing, Party Secretary of Changshou District also expressed that Changshou District is committed to further deepen the reform of 'regulation and service', strive to create a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment, and vigorously support the project implementation and future development and operation by relying on the established chemical giant enterprises with a mature industrial ecosystem.

Hao Zhigang, chairman of Bluestar Group and Adisseo, said, 'I was delighted to join the investment signing ceremony, which marks another key step for the rollout of Adisseo business diversification strategy as well as its China development strategy. I would like to, on behalf of Adisseo and all our business partners, express our gratitude to Chongqing and Changshou governments, for all the support extended to the project.'

He continued, 'Adisseo and Calysta, have very high expectation on the project. It is a major strategic investment for us. Being the controlling shareholder of Adisseo, we will continue to give our strongest support to Calysseo in building the first high-tech, safe and environmentally friendly manufacturing unit for FeedKind® in Chongqing. On the business front, Adisseo is already developing and marketing high-quality feed additives for aquaculture and now is moving into a new dimension with FeedKind®. Today's announcement brings us another step closer to realizing our ambition and we are delighted by the ambition and support of our partners in this. We believe that project will be successfully completed and put into operation, and will rapidly realize its returns, bring real benefits to consumers and provide more innovation capabilities for the industry.'

This cloud signing ceremony can be reviewed in either of the following ways:

-End-

About Adisseo

Adisseo is one of the world's leading experts in feed additives. The group relies on its 10 research centers and its production sites based in Europe, USA and China to design, produce and market nutritional solutions for sustainable animal feed. With more than 2,200 employees, it serves around 3,900 customers in over 110 different countries through its global distribution network. Adisseo is one of the main subsidiaries of China National BlueStar, leader in the Chinese chemical industry with nearly 23,000 employees and a turnover of CNY 60 billion. Adisseo is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Adisseo Corporate websites: www.adisseo.com; www.bluestar-adisseo.com;

Communication Director: Patrick Settelen Patrick.settelen@adisseo.com

About Calysta

Calysta, Menlo Park, CA, is a biotechnology company working towards a future where the world's growing population has guaranteed food security. Calysta's aim is to make more from less by fermenting natural gas to create new food products, creating sustainable, high value nutritional ingredients that don't interfere with the human food chain.

FeedKind®, is made using very little water and no agricultural land by fermenting natural gas, an abundant source of energy, to create a safe, nutritious, traceable and affordable protein. Produced via a natural fermentation, it is non-GMO, price competitive with existing sources of protein and produced to the highest quality standards. FeedKind® has been commercially validated through extensive customer trials in aquaculture, agriculture and pet food.

Contact Calysta: Steven Flanagan SFlanagan@webershandwick.com