Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Blue Star Adisseo : Independent Directors' Independent Opinions on Proposals in the Eleventh Meeting of the 7th Session of the Board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 09:18pm EDT

Bluestar Adisseo Company

Independent Directors' Independent Opinions on Proposals

in the Eleventh Meeting of the 7th Session of the Board

According to China Securities Regulatory Commission's ("CSRC") Guidelines for the Establishment of Independent Directors System in Listed Companies, Listed Company Governance Guidelines, Shanghai Stock Exchange Listing Rules of Stock (the "Listing Rules of Stocks"), the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company ("AOA"), and Bluestar Adisseo Company's (the "Company") Rules for the Work of the Independent Director, we, as independent directors of the Company, on the basis of independent decision, honesty and fiduciary, review and discuss the following proposals deliberated in the eleventh meeting of the 7th session of the board, and issue our independent opinions as follows:

1. Proposal on Changing Members of Special Committees of 7th Session of the Board

We believe that the procedure for nominating the members of the special committee of the board of directors is in compliance with the relevant provisions of the Company Law and the AOA. The qualifications are in conformity with the conditions for being responsible of holding the positions of the special committee, and they have the professional qualities appropriate to their functions and the professional ethics, able to meet the requirements of the duties of the position. Therefore, we agree to adjust the members of the special committees.

Disclaimer

Blue Star Adisseo Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 01:17:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:31pAsia shares cautious ahead of Fed, corporate earnings
RE
09:31pREGENEUS LTD (ASX : RGS) Quarterly Report
AQ
09:31pGlobal Metal Machining Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with AMADA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd. and Atlas Copco AB | Technavio
BU
09:29pAsia shares cautious ahead of Fed, corporate earnings
RE
09:28pGRPN CLASS ACTION NOTICE : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Groupon, Inc.
BU
09:23pFifty mission capital introduces nextgen real estate investment technology platform for multifamily and property management companies
GL
09:18pBLUE STAR ADISSEO : 2020-013 BOD Eleventh Meeting Announcement of Resolution
PU
09:18pBLUE STAR ADISSEO : Independent Directors' Independent Opinions on Proposals in the Eleventh Meeting of the 7th Session of the Board
PU
09:18pAM BEST : Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited's Senior Unsecured Notes
BU
09:16pGlobal UPS Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. and Ablerex Electronics Co. Ltd. | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ford expects $5 billion loss in current quarter as coronavirus hits demand
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Oracle wins cloud computing deal with Zoom as video calls surge
3APPLE INC. : Google ad sales steady after coronavirus drop; Alphabet leads tech share rally
4STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : expects China recovery by September as coronavirus seen easing
5Urban rail projects to keep Chinese economy chugging along

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group