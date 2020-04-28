Blue Star Adisseo : Independent Directors' Independent Opinions on Proposals in the Eleventh Meeting of the 7th Session of the Board

Bluestar Adisseo Company

Independent Directors' Independent Opinions on Proposals

in the Eleventh Meeting of the 7th Session of the Board

According to China Securities Regulatory Commission's ("CSRC") Guidelines for the Establishment of Independent Directors System in Listed Companies, Listed Company Governance Guidelines, Shanghai Stock Exchange Listing Rules of Stock (the "Listing Rules of Stocks"), the Articles of Association of Bluestar Adisseo Company ("AOA"), and Bluestar Adisseo Company's (the "Company") Rules for the Work of the Independent Director, we, as independent directors of the Company, on the basis of independent decision, honesty and fiduciary, review and discuss the following proposals deliberated in the eleventh meeting of the 7th session of the board, and issue our independent opinions as follows:

1. Proposal on Changing Members of Special Committees of 7th Session of the Board

We believe that the procedure for nominating the members of the special committee of the board of directors is in compliance with the relevant provisions of the Company Law and the AOA. The qualifications are in conformity with the conditions for being responsible of holding the positions of the special committee, and they have the professional qualities appropriate to their functions and the professional ethics, able to meet the requirements of the duties of the position. Therefore, we agree to adjust the members of the special committees.