Blue Star Adisseo : Q1 2020 Growth in revenue (+4%) and gross profit (+10%) thanks to business continuity plans across the world

Q1 2020 Growth in revenue (+4%) and gross profit (+10%) thanks to business continuity plans across the world

Adisseo's priority is to ensure first its employees' safety and second its business continuity. Safety: Q1 2020 TRIR at 0.34, leading to the 12-month rolling TRIR at 0.68 (vs. 0.71 for 2019). Business continuity plans ensured the reliable production and supply to market in the context of COVID-19 pandemic situation. Q1 2020: revenue (CNY2.85 billion) and gross profit (CNY1.1 billion) recorded a yoy increase of +4% and +10% respectively, mainly contributed by: Double-digit v olume growth in liquid methionine (+13%)

Best-ever quarterly volume in Vitamin A business

Strong revenue growth in specialties (+26%) +20% growth in Feed Digestibility (Enzyme) +44% growth in Ruminant business +23% growth in Health by Nutrition, another best-ever quarterly revenue for Selisseo +12% growth in Aqua business despite in low season

Gross profit margin improved from 37% to 39% thanks to product mix and raw material cost reduction Key projects: Nanjing new plant (BANC2): Difficulties encountered during the COVID-19 pandemic overcome Innovative solutions introduced to further reduce the environmental footprint of the new plant

Joint Venture with Calysta: established in early March to seize major aqua market opportunity with innovative solutions 2020 outlook Even though COVID-19 pandemic is adding uncertainties and volatility to the business, Adisseo, b eing a critical part in the global food chain, is confident and engaged to ensure its employees' safety and business continuity with stabilized profits thanks to: Better-than-market volume growth in liquid methionine Accelerated growth in specialties Proactive margin and cost management

15% BANG share buy-back transaction is expected to be completed in April

Jean-Marc Dublanc, CEO of Adisseo, said: 'As we have always emphasized, safety is Adisseo's first priority, and it is especially the case when the whole world is fighting with COVID-19 pandemic. The safety culture we care about is not only about our staff, plants and business operations but also about our community and planet. Adisseo is making every effort to secure safety of its employees and to ensure business continuity. In times of lockdown, we are proud to contribute to feed the planet and to prevent from a global economic collapse that would put millions of people out of jobs. Solid results of the first quarter reflect our efforts to serve our clients and to pursue our investments to generate future growth despite the on-going pandemic.'

Bluestar Adisseo Company ('Adisseo' or 'the Company') Board of Directors disclosed its Q1 2020 results.

I. Business Review: Revenues & Net Profit Contributed to Shareholders

Unit: CNY (100mil) Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Variance (%) Operating revenue 28.5 27.3 +4% 19.9 20.0 -1% 7.2 5.7 +26% 1.4 1.6 -11% Gross profit (in % of operating revenue) 11.0 39% 10.0 37% +10% +2ppt 6.6 6.4 +3% 3.8 2.9 +28% 0.62 0.63 -1% Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the Company 2.95 2.96 -0.4%

Adisseo's Q1 2020 TRIR stood at 0.34, leading to the 12-month rolling TRIR at 0.68, a further improvement from 0.71 in 2019.

In Q1 2020, the Company recorded an operating revenue of CNY2.85 billion and a gross profit of CNY1.1 billion, representing an increase of +4% and +10% respectively, which was mainly driven by double-digit volume growth in liquid methionine (+13%), best-ever quarterly volume in Vitamin A business and strong revenue growth in specialties (+26%). This has compensatedthe impact from a yoy lower but progressively moving-up prices for methionine and vitamin A and negative impact from force majeure in France which was finally lifted in late February.

The gross profit margin improved by 2 ppt from 37% to 39% thanks to product mix with specialty business contributing 34% of the total gross profit (vs. 29% in Q1 2019) and the positive impact from decreased raw material costs which is expected to be fully materialized in the following months.

Regarding the methionine business, liquid methionine achieved a quarterly-high volume result in the volatile macro-environment thanks to the strong demand of methionine in the first quarter with accelerated volume growth in liquid methionine notably driven by Asian (+30%) and Latin American markets (+22%). Though the pricing recorded a yoy decrease, the sign of rebounding was observed in late Q1 and the beginning of Q2.

Excellent manufacturing continuity was achieved in all plants worldwide with high reliability in spite of COVID-19 pandemic.

The new 180KT liquid methionine plant project (BANC2) has overcome the difficulties encountered during the COVID-19 pandemic in China and is progressing well. The project has introduced innovative solutions to further reduce the environmental footprint of the new plant, allowing environmental performance in some areas to exceed the regulation requirements.

The force majeure declared by the French plant in late December has some impact on the powder methionine's revenue and profitability. It was lifted in late February.

On Vitamins, thanks to its excellent production continuity, Vitamin A achieved a best-ever quarterly volume in a context of market shortage due to COVID-19. However, the portfolio business was impacted due to the delayed restart of Chinese producers after Chinese New Year.

The specialty business accelerated its strong growth momentum in both revenue and gross profit with an increase of +26% and +28% respectively. The gross profit margin has improved to 53%. The accelerated growth is mainly driven by continued growth (+20%) in Feed Digestibility Business (Enzyme) resulting a best-ever quarterly result and ruminant strong rebound (+44%) benefitting from the ending of dairy market crisis in US, but now facing with uncertainties due to impact from COVID-19 in the following months. Health by nutrition also recorded excellent performance (+23%), thanks to double-digit growth for all product lines especially for Selisseo that has achieved another best-ever quarterly result as well as a good start in Aqua (+12%) despite in its low season.

The joint venture with Calysta was established in early March to tap into a great opportunity to develop a major business in Aquaculture in Asia whose market size is about USD28 billion. This partnership enabled Adisseo to become a major contributor to food safety and sustainability in Asia via innovation solutions to provide high quality protein for aqua products. The initial plant of 20kt capacity will start up in 2022 and the innovative product FeedKind® will first enter the China market.

The net profit contributed to shareholders of CNY295 million was nearly flat compared with last year as gross margin growth was mainly offset by reinforcement of sales & marketing capabilities to support notably future growth in specialties and the negative FX impact resulting from sharp currency decrease in Brazil, Mexico and Russia due to COVID-19 and sharp decreased oil Brent .

II. Cash-flow and Net Debt

Cash position stood at CNY5.1 billion, is nearly flat (a minor decrease of CNY0.2bn) compared to the end of 2019 as cash flow generated has been invested to fuel future growth.

III. 2020 outlook

Business development

Even though COVID-19 pandemic is adding major uncertainties and volatility to the business, Adisseo, being a critical part in the global food chain, is confident and engaged to ensure its employees' safety and business continuity with stabilized profits thanks to:

- Better-than-market volume growth in liquid methionine

- Accelerated growth in Specialties

- Proactive margin and cost management

Financial structure

15% BANG Share Buy-back

The acquisition of 15% stake of Adisseo's subsidiary Bluestar Adisseo Nutrition Group ('BANG') from its controlling shareholder Bluestar is expected to be closed in April, upon which Adisseo's business will be 100% consolidated into the listed entity.

