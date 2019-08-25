Blue Tie Global Accelerates Its International Expansion

Launches the platform in the UAE

Blue Tie Global Pvt. Ltd, a new age professional networking platform that focuses on objective driven networking, today announced the launch of its application for Android and IOS devices in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Expansion into other GCC and Middle Eastern markets are in the pipeline as the business penetrates into international market.

Founded by Mumbai based serial entrepreneur brother duo, Kalyan and Kunal Garud, BlueTie provides a platform that allows users to discover and access like-minded professionals with mutually symbiotic objectives, even beyond their individual networks.

“With the fast paced work life, meeting people who share the same goals as you, acts as a catalyst to your growth. BlueTie’s objective driven networking approach addresses this gap - making networking simpler and more effective. Our 225k BlueTie users in India reiterates the belief that, the need to shift the focus from network building, to networking exists globally. Our launch in UAE is a step in this direction and we are excited to redefine how professionals network across the globe,” said Mr. Kalyan Garud, Founder & Executive Director – BlueTie.

Khalil Mohd Al-Hindwan, Board Advisor - BlueTie, and Vice President, TransSys Solutions added, “Globally, we are at an inflection point of digital transformation, pushing the limits of innovation and redefining the boundaries of global trade. The UAE has been extremely forthcoming with the business friendly ecosystems and has been at the forefront of adopting and embracing innovative solutions as an economy. This move will support the key fundamental themes of professional collaboration embraced by the public-private partnership initiatives across the globe, thereby propelling our global growth story in the right direction.”

BlueTie’s advanced filter feature allows users to search and get searched for any particular skill set, software proficiency or certification. The users can directly reach out to the relevant professionals in an approachable manner, from day one on the app without the compulsion of building networks. Its recently launched prime feature, MustMeet, serves as a daily dose of networking. MustMeet brings the users handpicked profiles of professionals selected on the basis of complementing criterion, thus helping them to make networking a part of their daily habits.

The BlueTie mobile application is available for download on the Google Play Store as well as the App Store.

About Blue Tie Global Private Limited –

Blue Tie Global Private Limited is a Mumbai based private company incorporated on 17 January 2017. Founded by brothers, Kunal Garud and Kalyan Garud, it enables professionals to meet and network with those who complement their objectives at that moment. BlueTie is available on both Android and IOS devices and can be downloaded on the Google Play Store as well as the App Store.

For more details, please visit - http://www.bluetieglobal.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190825005012/en/