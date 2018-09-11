Blue Trading Systems and Born Technology Partner to Provide Anti-Cloud Futures Trading Platform

CHICAGO and CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueTrading Systems and Born Technology have joined forces to provide professional traders with rapid access to BTS's ultra low latency futures trading software delivered via Born's private, global financial network.

Establishing the relationship was a natural fit as both are experts and leading firms in separate arenas. For over a decade Blue Trading Systems (BTS) has been a provider of derivatives trading and risk analytics software to firms looking for a competitive edge. Since 2002, Born pioneered the managed services model, providing its buy and sell-side clients and ISV's with ultra-low latency colocation and market access, along with tools to monitor, measure and manage their order flow.

"Partnerships are a critical part of BTS' continued success in many ways. Born's reputation for cutting edge technology, superior support and international reach makes it a perfect fit for BTS," said Kevin Darby, Managing Director at Blue Trading Systems. "Developing an alternative solution outside of the cloud was of central importance to us. Cloud based platforms, along with the associated privacy risks, are often not the best fit for professional traders."

BTS is committed to continuing a software evolution delivering significant speed and cost benefits, offered to Born Technology's wide distribution of global FCM's and professional trading groups. The BTS Spark platform provides control and transparency while keeping proprietary trading algorithms private. It includes a 25-microsecond futures spreader and algo system that allows customers to develop their own algorithms and compose them with those written by BTS. Currently in production at CME, with plans to expand exchange connectivity to Eurex and ICE during Q4, BTS Spark is the most cost-efficient solution for verifiably better fill quality available today.

"We are always looking for solutions to help our clients meet the ever changing and demanding needs of professional traders in the futures market and continue to be very impressed with the BTS offering," said Chris Haworth, President of Born Technology. "Their passion and commitment to develop and deliver high quality, low latency trading software is exemplary. We are proud to partner with them and excited to offer this to the global trading community."

BlueTrading Systems will be at FIA Expo in Booth 1013 where you can demo the BTS Spark product and learn more about the partnership.

About Blue Trading Systems

Blue Trading Systems builds practical, efficient solutions to complex problems presented by today's capital markets, offering high-performance, robust trading platforms for sophisticated derivatives traders.

About Born Technology

Born Technology is an industry pioneer and leading visionary providing global trading infrastructure, trade monitoring and surveillance products to the institutional and professional trading community. Our buy and sell-side clients leverage our products for multi-asset trading (colocation,market data, order routing, network & latency monitoring), as well as monitoring and management of order flow - all backed by our unrivaled 24x7 support team.

