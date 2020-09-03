Blue Water Acquisition Corporation : Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Initial Public Offering

GREENWICH, Conn. and NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Water Acquisition Corp. ("BLUW" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to its proposed initial public offering ("IPO") of 5,000,000 units. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

