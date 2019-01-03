Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Blue Wolf Capital Promotes Bennet Grill to Principal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 04:01pm CET

Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC (“Blue Wolf”), the New York-based private equity firm, today announced that Bennet Grill has been promoted to Principal. He previously served as Vice President at Blue Wolf.

Mr. Grill joined Blue Wolf in 2012 as an Associate and he has played key roles in the firm’s investments in the industrial and engineering services sectors, as well as in forest & building products and healthcare. He was actively involved in the acquisitions of Pearl Technologies Inc., Suwannee Lumber Company, Twin Rivers Paper Company, North American Rescue LLC, and The State Group, Inc.

Mr. Grill serves on the Board of Directors of The State Group, as well as Blue Wolf’s ESG committee - which works to promote the firm’s environmental, social, and governance principles.

“Bennet has established himself as a leader at Blue Wolf and earned the respect of colleagues, partners, and management teams thanks to an outstanding work ethic and strong business acumen,” said Adam Blumenthal, Managing Partner of Blue Wolf. “His promotion to Principal speaks to our model of investing in human capital and enabling our talented investment professionals to grow and prosper.”

In addition to his work at Blue Wolf, Mr. Grill was a Vice President at Gemspring Capital and a Director in the Business Development and Strategy group at Ipreo, a portfolio company of Blackstone and Goldman Sachs. He received a B.S. in Economics and a Minor in Religion from Duke University.

About Blue Wolf Capital Partners

Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC is a private equity firm that specializes in control investments in middle market companies. Leading by experience, and with a commitment to excellence, Blue Wolf transforms companies strategically, operationally and collaboratively. Blue Wolf manages challenging situations and complex relationships between business, customers, employees, unions, and regulators to build value for stakeholders. For additional information, please visit www.bluewolfcapital.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:23pMARKETS RIGHT NOW : Apple leads tech stocks sharply lower
AQ
04:23pCubic Telecom Wins “Connected Car Platform of the Year” from the IoT Breakthrough Awards Program
GL
04:23pGlobal Meal Vouchers and Employee Benefit Solutions Market 2018-2022 | 17% CAGR Projection Over the Next Four Years | Technavio
BU
04:22pAPPLE : strength lies in our resilience
AQ
04:22pTWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCM FD : Income Fund - Tender Submission Deadline Results
PR
04:20pWEEDMD : Provides Update on Greenhouse Expansion and Production Capacity Increase
AQ
04:20pTIM COOK : Apple's Stock Drops on Revenue Warning
DJ
04:19pEARTHPORT : Form 8 (OPD) - Earthport plc
PU
04:19pWORKHORSE : Secures $35 Million in Financing from Marathon Asset Management; Immediate Access to Capital Enables Funding for Existing and Future Purchase Orders, Satisfies Existing Debt Obligations, and Serves as Another Key Step in Workhorse's Long-Term Capital Strategy
AQ
04:19pPVH : New Year, New Goals – Engage Your Mind. Grow Your Talent. Design Your Future at PVH. - 01.03.19
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Apple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
2BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : Bristol-Myers bulks up cancer portfolio with $74 billion Celgene deal
3NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
4APPLE : For Warren Buffett, sinking Apple shares a wish come true
5NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : POTENTIALS OF EGYPTIAN MARKET BIG ENOUGH TO ALLURE JAPANESE FIRMS: Mr Misumi

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.