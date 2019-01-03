Blue Wolf Capital Promotes Bennet Grill to Principal

Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC (“Blue Wolf”), the New York-based private
equity firm, today announced that Bennet Grill has been promoted to
Principal. He previously served as Vice President at Blue Wolf.
Mr. Grill joined Blue Wolf in 2012 as an Associate and he has played key
roles in the firm’s investments in the industrial and engineering
services sectors, as well as in forest & building products and
healthcare. He was actively involved in the acquisitions of Pearl
Technologies Inc., Suwannee Lumber Company, Twin Rivers Paper Company,
North American Rescue LLC, and The State Group, Inc.
Mr. Grill serves on the Board of Directors of The State Group, as well
as Blue Wolf’s ESG committee - which works to promote the firm’s
environmental, social, and governance principles.
“Bennet has established himself as a leader at Blue Wolf and earned the
respect of colleagues, partners, and management teams thanks to an
outstanding work ethic and strong business acumen,” said Adam
Blumenthal, Managing Partner of Blue Wolf. “His promotion to Principal
speaks to our model of investing in human capital and enabling our
talented investment professionals to grow and prosper.”
In addition to his work at Blue Wolf, Mr. Grill was a Vice President at
Gemspring Capital and a Director in the Business Development and
Strategy group at Ipreo, a portfolio company of Blackstone and Goldman
Sachs. He received a B.S. in Economics and a Minor in Religion from Duke
University.
About Blue Wolf Capital Partners
Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC is a private equity firm that specializes
in control investments in middle market companies. Leading by
experience, and with a commitment to excellence, Blue Wolf transforms
companies strategically, operationally and collaboratively. Blue Wolf
manages challenging situations and complex relationships between
business, customers, employees, unions, and regulators to build value
for stakeholders. For additional information, please visit www.bluewolfcapital.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005403/en/