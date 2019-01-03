Blue Wolf Capital Promotes Bennet Grill to Principal

Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC (“Blue Wolf”), the New York-based private equity firm, today announced that Bennet Grill has been promoted to Principal. He previously served as Vice President at Blue Wolf.

Mr. Grill joined Blue Wolf in 2012 as an Associate and he has played key roles in the firm’s investments in the industrial and engineering services sectors, as well as in forest & building products and healthcare. He was actively involved in the acquisitions of Pearl Technologies Inc., Suwannee Lumber Company, Twin Rivers Paper Company, North American Rescue LLC, and The State Group, Inc.

Mr. Grill serves on the Board of Directors of The State Group, as well as Blue Wolf’s ESG committee - which works to promote the firm’s environmental, social, and governance principles.

“Bennet has established himself as a leader at Blue Wolf and earned the respect of colleagues, partners, and management teams thanks to an outstanding work ethic and strong business acumen,” said Adam Blumenthal, Managing Partner of Blue Wolf. “His promotion to Principal speaks to our model of investing in human capital and enabling our talented investment professionals to grow and prosper.”

In addition to his work at Blue Wolf, Mr. Grill was a Vice President at Gemspring Capital and a Director in the Business Development and Strategy group at Ipreo, a portfolio company of Blackstone and Goldman Sachs. He received a B.S. in Economics and a Minor in Religion from Duke University.

About Blue Wolf Capital Partners

Blue Wolf Capital Partners LLC is a private equity firm that specializes in control investments in middle market companies. Leading by experience, and with a commitment to excellence, Blue Wolf transforms companies strategically, operationally and collaboratively. Blue Wolf manages challenging situations and complex relationships between business, customers, employees, unions, and regulators to build value for stakeholders. For additional information, please visit www.bluewolfcapital.com.

