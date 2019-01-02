BlueCrest : Announces Key Executive Appointments

BlueCrest, a global technology provider of innovative, secure and agile
solutions that effectively and efficiently deliver high value client
communications and parcels, today announced several appointments to its
executive management team, including:
Brian Davis as Chief Operating Officer
Paul Kosturos as Interim Chief Financial Officer
Karthik Krishnamurthy as Senior Vice President of Transformation
Arvind Sahu as Vice President of Information Technology
“We are pleased to build out our executive management team with such
outstanding leaders and proven experts in their respective areas,” said
Grant Miller, President and CEO of BlueCrest. “This is an exciting time
at BlueCrest as we emerge as a standalone company after our long and
successful history as part of Pitney Bowes. We have assembled an
exceptional team of leaders to guide our business to even greater
success and further our market leadership through innovation, client
service and value.”
Brian Davis brings more than 25 years of experience in
transitioning global operations within the high-tech industry. Most
recently, Davis was Director of Global Operations and Supply Chain at
Amazon Robotics. Prior to Amazon Robotics, he held various operational
leadership positions at Symmons Industries, Universal Instruments, and
Dell/EMC.
Paul Kosturos will replace former BlueCrest CFO Ray Altieri, who
retired at the end of 2018, as Interim CFO. Kosturos is a Senior
Director with Alvarez & Marsal's Private Equity Performance Improvement
Group, LLC and brings more than 30 years of experience to the role.
Karthik Krishnamurthy joins BlueCrest as SVP of Transformation
from Pitney Bowes, where he led multiple transformation projects and
drove optimization efforts through process engineering and technology
initiatives. Prior to joining Pitney Bowes, Krishnamurthy held
leadership roles at Misys PLC, MindTree Consulting and KPMG.
Arvind Sahu recently joined BlueCrest as Vice President of
Information Technology and will oversee the Company’s ERP
implementation, build its IT infrastructure and develop its IT strategy.
Sahu brings deep and valuable experience in implementing and running IT
systems and strategy for a range of businesses. His career includes IT
roles at BearingPoint, CAP Gemini Ernst & Young, PricewaterhouseCoopers,
UBS AG, Purdue Pharma, Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits, Unilever and most
recently, News America Marketing, a subsidiary of NewsCorp.
BlueCrest – Where Message Meets Momentum
BlueCrest, formerly the Document Messaging Technologies (DMT) division
of Pitney Bowes, is an independent technology company with a long
tradition of global leadership in enterprise print, mail, and customer
communications. With the industry’s most comprehensive line of printers,
inserters, sorters and parcel solutions – and a renewed commitment to
providing innovative software – BlueCrest serves clients around the
world. For more information visit www.bluecrestinc.com.
