BlueCrest : Announces Key Executive Appointments

BlueCrest, a global technology provider of innovative, secure and agile solutions that effectively and efficiently deliver high value client communications and parcels, today announced several appointments to its executive management team, including:

“We are pleased to build out our executive management team with such outstanding leaders and proven experts in their respective areas,” said Grant Miller, President and CEO of BlueCrest. “This is an exciting time at BlueCrest as we emerge as a standalone company after our long and successful history as part of Pitney Bowes. We have assembled an exceptional team of leaders to guide our business to even greater success and further our market leadership through innovation, client service and value.”

Brian Davis brings more than 25 years of experience in transitioning global operations within the high-tech industry. Most recently, Davis was Director of Global Operations and Supply Chain at Amazon Robotics. Prior to Amazon Robotics, he held various operational leadership positions at Symmons Industries, Universal Instruments, and Dell/EMC.

Paul Kosturos will replace former BlueCrest CFO Ray Altieri, who retired at the end of 2018, as Interim CFO. Kosturos is a Senior Director with Alvarez & Marsal's Private Equity Performance Improvement Group, LLC and brings more than 30 years of experience to the role.

Karthik Krishnamurthy joins BlueCrest as SVP of Transformation from Pitney Bowes, where he led multiple transformation projects and drove optimization efforts through process engineering and technology initiatives. Prior to joining Pitney Bowes, Krishnamurthy held leadership roles at Misys PLC, MindTree Consulting and KPMG.

Arvind Sahu recently joined BlueCrest as Vice President of Information Technology and will oversee the Company’s ERP implementation, build its IT infrastructure and develop its IT strategy. Sahu brings deep and valuable experience in implementing and running IT systems and strategy for a range of businesses. His career includes IT roles at BearingPoint, CAP Gemini Ernst & Young, PricewaterhouseCoopers, UBS AG, Purdue Pharma, Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits, Unilever and most recently, News America Marketing, a subsidiary of NewsCorp.

BlueCrest – Where Message Meets Momentum

BlueCrest, formerly the Document Messaging Technologies (DMT) division of Pitney Bowes, is an independent technology company with a long tradition of global leadership in enterprise print, mail, and customer communications. With the industry’s most comprehensive line of printers, inserters, sorters and parcel solutions – and a renewed commitment to providing innovative software – BlueCrest serves clients around the world. For more information visit www.bluecrestinc.com.

