BlueCrest : Wins Two Direct Commerce Awards

BlueCrest, a global technology provider of innovative, secure, and agile solutions that effectively and efficiently deliver high value client communications and parcels, recently won two Direct Commerce Awards. The Direct Commerce Association (DCA) awarded BlueCrest with the “Outstanding Customer Experience (B2B) Direct Commerce Award” and the “Best Exploitation of Technology” award for companies with annual sales over £25m.

The “Outstanding Customer Experience (B2B)” award was given to BlueCrest for its reinvention of customer service to drive long-term value. BlueCrest touts a pioneering approach to solve the challenges facing the traditional print and digital communications market. BlueCrest demonstrated success in delivering outstanding customer experiences through its exceptionally high service levels, its partnership with customers to drive reduction in costs, its dedication to providing easier routes to faster, better technology, and its improved contact center and spare parts ordering touch points—all of which was maintained during a major company transformation. Highlighting this success was the near-doubling of BlueCrest’s customer NPS scores in the UK over an 18-month period.

The “Best Exploitation of Technology” award for companies with annual sales over £25m was given to BlueCrest for its demonstrated ability to collaborate with clients and extract value from existing technology while enabling new technological investments. By moving away from sales-led interactions and focusing more on outcome-based services and partnerships with clients, BlueCrest was better able to align themselves with client objectives. The strategy started with looking to make the most of the client’s existing assets first, then considered ways to leverage new technology where the business fit made sense based on the expected outcomes for the client. This strategic shift earned a trusted partnership with a key UK-based client who went on to reduce costs and secure business wins.

Direct Commerce Association

Direct Commerce Association (DCA) was founded in 2004 by retail business owners who were keen to establish a forum for sharing and exchanging expertise and insight. DCA actively supports many member companies by making recommendations of known, quality suppliers in the UK and overseas. DCA also refers legal issues to DCA’s legal advisors, provides quality training workshops, and writes white papers spanning many key topics. DCA also facilitates a series of quality regional and national events each year which enable members to network, gain inspiration, update skills, and share insight. DCA’s role is to consistently ensure that every member company’s executives have access to the support and information needed to enable them to progress and make informed decisions.

BlueCrest – Where Message Meets Momentum

BlueCrest, formerly the Document Messaging Technologies (DMT) division of Pitney Bowes, is an independent technology company with a long tradition of global leadership in enterprise print, mail, and customer communications. With the industry’s most comprehensive line of printers, inserters, sorters and parcel solutions – and a renewed commitment to providing innovative software – BlueCrest serves clients around the world. For more information visit www.bluecrestinc.com.

