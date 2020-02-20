BlueCross, Sanitas Partner to Open Primary Care Medical Centers

New partnership will expand access to care and enhance the patient experience for Middle Tennessee and Memphis-area BlueCross members

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is continuing its primary care enhancement efforts by forming a joint venture with Sanitas, a Keralty company, to open eight primary care medical centers in Middle and West Tennessee.

Sanitas Medical Centers, expected to open in fall 2020, will expand access to primary care, including services for preventive care, urgent care, chronic disease management and enhanced care coordination, which can improve health outcomes for Tennesseans. The medical centers will make care more affordable and more convenient, offering same-day appointments, extended hours and enhanced digital tools that make it easier to connect with care teams and medical center staff.

“As a mission-driven health plan, our members’ health is our top priority,” said Scott Pierce, chief operating officer for BlueCross. “We believe primary care is one of the best ways a person can pursue better health, and we have a history of investing in partnerships statewide. We’re excited to build on that work through this joint venture with Sanitas.”

BlueCross and Sanitas have identified sites in four Middle Tennessee communities: Brentwood, East Nashville, Murfreesboro and South Nashville; and four Memphis locations: downtown Memphis, Germantown, Lakeland and Whitehaven.

The medical centers will exclusively serve BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee members (including Medicare and BlueCare members), along with self-pay patients.

Sanitas operates primary care medical centers in partnership with other Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in Florida, Texas, New Jersey and Connecticut, where their innovative model is providing an exceptional patient experience and cost-effective care that meets high quality standards.

“We’re excited to partner with BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee to improve the health of communities in Tennessee,” said Sergio Martinez, Global CEO for Keralty. “At Sanitas, patients will experience a holistic approach to care that emphasizes the connection of three fundamental pillars: health, social and community. By transforming relationships between patients and providers through trust and partnership, we deliver life-long commitments to better health.”

Prior to working with Sanitas, BlueCross has been investing heavily in enhancing primary care services through existing partners across the state. These investments have included clinical quality programs and innovation grants to help practices improve the member experience, including telehealth services and enhanced digital tools.

Since 2015, BlueCross has invested more than $65 million in its successful Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) program, which includes more than 20 primary care practices statewide. BlueCross PCMH practices have driven a 5.7% reduction in inpatient admissions and 2.9% reduction in emergency room visits for participating members.

On Jan. 1, 2020, BlueCross launched the Medical Home Partnership (MHP) program, an evolution of its PCMH initiative. MHP focuses on making medical services more cost-effective and expands access to care coordination services, enhancing communication between PCPs and specialists and helping patients get the right care at the right time.

“We’ll continue looking for ways to partner with health care providers to make care more accessible and more convenient for our neighbors throughout Tennessee,” Pierce said.

About BlueCross®

BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee is a taxpaying, not-for-profit health plan serving more than 3.5 million members in Tennessee and around the country. The Chattanooga-based company was founded in 1945 and is celebrating its 75th anniversary of bringing peace of mind to its members and local communities. BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Inc. is an independent licensee of the BlueCross BlueShield Association. For more information, visit the company’s news center at bcbstnews.com.

About Sanitas, a Keralty company

Sanitas USA is a subsidiary of Keralty, a leading multinational health organization serving more than 5 million people with presence in Spain, United States, Mexico, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Brazil, Indonesia and the Philippines. Sanitas also includes educational and socially focused organizations that complement its world of health mission. In the United States, Sanitas has 50 medical centers in Florida, Connecticut, New Jersey and Texas in close partnership with local leading health insurance organizations. Sanitas brings a unique integrated care model that improves access to quality and culturally relevant primary and urgent care while reducing the total cost of care. For more information, visit mysanitas.com/tn.

