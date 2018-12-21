BlueJeans Recognized as a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Meeting Solutions

The first cloud service to fully connect desktops, mobile devices and
room systems in one video meeting, Blue
Jeans Network, Inc. today announced it has been recognized as a December
2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Meeting Solutions
for the second time in a row. The Gartner Peer Insights Customers'
Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user
professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using
the product or service.
“BlueJeans delivers a rich, high quality collaboration solution that
surpasses all others. I managed approximately 60 different vendors.
BlueJeans is by far the role model for how a vendor becomes a strategic
partner / vendor. They are incredible partners and always go the extra
mile to ensure their customers are successful,” Director
UC Corp Network Services, Manufacturing, July 17, 2018.
Gartner defines Meeting Solutions as “real-time collaboration
applications and associated endpoints that support interactions over a
network between participants for team work, presentations, training and
webinars…Complete meeting solutions enable richness of information and
interaction by combining messaging, content and screen sharing, video
and audio.”
“Our purpose is to exponentially improve our customers’ meetings
experience, which includes listening to our customers on platforms like
Gartner Peer Insights— where customers can voice their experience and
know they are being heard,” said Walt Weisner, Chief Customer Officer,
BlueJeans. “Only by improving upon our products and services in this way
can we ensure our customers’ meeting experiences are reflective of our
broader vision, which is to innovate continuously to unleash new levels
of productivity in the workplace. We are thankful for our customers’
support and are excited to be included in this journey with them as they
embark on their next phase of business transformation.”
BlueJeans had an early lead in understanding how the convergence of
cloud, mobile and video would impact collaboration strategies. Based on
direct customer feedback, BlueJeans recently released BlueJeans
Meetings in the Browser to its product portfolio for direct meeting
access without downloads. In 2018, BlueJeans also announced a new
version of its video meeting solution, as well as strategic
announcements with leading technology vendors such as Dolby
and Microsoft
to ensure communication and collaboration is a seamless
experience for the modern workforce.
Disclaimer
Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective
opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied
against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of,
nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.
About BlueJeans Network
BlueJeans is the meetings platform for the modern workplace and the
first cloud service to connect desktops, mobile devices and room systems
in one video meeting. Thousands of companies from growing businesses to
Fortune 500 leaders use BlueJeans every day for video, audio and web
conferencing meetings and large interactive events, so people can work
productively where and how they want. For more information, visit www.bluejeans.com.
