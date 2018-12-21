BlueJeans Recognized as a 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Meeting Solutions

Gartner Peer Insights Community Rates BlueJeans’ Cloud Meetings Platform a 4.6 Out of 5 Based on 526 End-User Reviews

The first cloud service to fully connect desktops, mobile devices and room systems in one video meeting, Blue Jeans Network, Inc. today announced it has been recognized as a December 2018 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Meeting Solutions for the second time in a row. The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice distinction is based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals who have experience purchasing, implementing and/or using the product or service.

“BlueJeans delivers a rich, high quality collaboration solution that surpasses all others. I managed approximately 60 different vendors. BlueJeans is by far the role model for how a vendor becomes a strategic partner / vendor. They are incredible partners and always go the extra mile to ensure their customers are successful,” Director UC Corp Network Services, Manufacturing, July 17, 2018.

Gartner defines Meeting Solutions as “real-time collaboration applications and associated endpoints that support interactions over a network between participants for team work, presentations, training and webinars…Complete meeting solutions enable richness of information and interaction by combining messaging, content and screen sharing, video and audio.”

“Our purpose is to exponentially improve our customers’ meetings experience, which includes listening to our customers on platforms like Gartner Peer Insights— where customers can voice their experience and know they are being heard,” said Walt Weisner, Chief Customer Officer, BlueJeans. “Only by improving upon our products and services in this way can we ensure our customers’ meeting experiences are reflective of our broader vision, which is to innovate continuously to unleash new levels of productivity in the workplace. We are thankful for our customers’ support and are excited to be included in this journey with them as they embark on their next phase of business transformation.”

BlueJeans had an early lead in understanding how the convergence of cloud, mobile and video would impact collaboration strategies. Based on direct customer feedback, BlueJeans recently released BlueJeans Meetings in the Browser to its product portfolio for direct meeting access without downloads. In 2018, BlueJeans also announced a new version of its video meeting solution, as well as strategic announcements with leading technology vendors such as Dolby and Microsoft to ensure communication and collaboration is a seamless experience for the modern workforce.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About BlueJeans Network

BlueJeans is the meetings platform for the modern workplace and the first cloud service to connect desktops, mobile devices and room systems in one video meeting. Thousands of companies from growing businesses to Fortune 500 leaders use BlueJeans every day for video, audio and web conferencing meetings and large interactive events, so people can work productively where and how they want. For more information, visit www.bluejeans.com.

