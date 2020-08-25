Log in
BlueLedge and ed2go Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Court Reporting and Legal Transcription Training Nationwide

08/25/2020 | 04:35pm EDT

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ed2go, a leading online continuing education provider, and BlueLedge, an American Association of Electronic Reporters and Transcribers (AAERT) approved training provider, have partnered to meet the growing demand for reporters and transcribers. Starting today, BlueLedge’s digital court reporting and legal transcription courses are available online through an ed2go partner to provide opportunity for the more than 15 million people unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic or other job seekers looking for a career that is flexible, technology-driven, remote, and in high-demand.

The partnership signals the largest expansion of training for this industry. ed2go’s strategic network includes over 2,000 colleges and universities and more than 100 workforce development agencies. Now, learners nationwide can quickly pursue a well-paid career and advance their earnings potential by gaining certification from the AAERT Certified Electronic Transcriber (CET) or Certified Electronic Reporter (CER) programs.

“This partnership embodies our mission,” says Benjamin Jaffe, manager of digital training and development for BlueLedge. “We want to bring digital reporting and legal transcription education to the masses.”

Digital reporters capture the record of testimony in legal proceedings using advanced technology; legal transcriptionists transcribe the testimony into an official transcript used in courts of law. Students enrolled in the digital reporting course will learn about the legal processes, protocols and tools needed to capture depositions, hearings and trials. Those enrolled in the legal transcription course will learn the technical side of transcription, including formatting, grammar, and transcription technology.

Stacy Fern, ed2go’s partnership and inventory manager, says that the company is “excited to grow the catalog with innovative legal courses and help job seekers obtain careers in such a high-demand field.”

To find an ed2go partner in your area, visit: https://www.ed2go.com/online-schools. For specific courses, go to:

For more information, please contact BlueLedge at benjamin.jaffe@blueledge.com.

About BlueLedge
BlueLedge (www.blueledge.com), a legal classroom, is a leader in online training for legal professions and offers training programs that are accessible from around the world, on any device and at the student’s pace. Our focus provides training tools for digital court reporters, transcriptionists, and other legal services professionals.

About ed2go
ed2go believes that anyone, anywhere can learn. Started in 1997, they provide high-quality education the fastest way possible – online. By partnering with academic institutions, corporations, and workforce agencies, they reach lifelong learners in all 50 states and more than 16 countries. www.ed2go.com

Media Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Legal Marketing for Blue Ledge
vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com
651.528.9445

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
