BlueMail : Announces Share Email

BlueMail, a leading provider of mobile messaging solutions to consumers and business customers with the highest rated email app on the Play Store, released today Version 1.9.5 with support for Share Email, a new innovative capability which allows users to easily share emails publicly or privately through various social networks and messaging apps including colleagues, family, and friends via apps like Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Skype, WhatsApp etc.

“This capability brings the email to the world of social media and messaging a step closer” said Adam Perry, Marketing Director at BlueMail. “You can open the Shared Email from any device or application and it will display the email identically to how you would view it within your email account. The user has full security and control of which email to share and with which apps and contacts". BlueMail Share was tested to work ubiquitously across various devices including Samsumg, Xiaomi, Huawei, LG, Google Pixel, Lenovo, OnePlus, Asus and others.

BlueMail, a modern email app used by millions, has already been making waves around the world with its breakthrough innovative features including the People Switch, Clusters, and Snooze/Done, and aims to do it again with their new Share Email feature.

To top it off, Share Email is a completely free addition to an already feature packed secured application.

Perry concluded, “Technologies and circles of people that were once more separate are becoming increasingly meshed and securely integrated within each other, and we built Share Email for the purpose of making it extremely simple for our users to get their message out to the people they are in touch with instantly."

About BlueMail:

BlueMail is a leading provider of a beautifully designed, ubiquitous email app for consumers and business customers, capable of securely managing an unlimited number of email accounts. Millions of people around the world use BlueMail to increase productivity on the go and drive their business forward. BlueMail is currently available for Android, iOS and desktops.

Share Email is available for Android via Google Play, Samsung and Amazon stores. BlueMail for iOS will include Share Email in the coming weeks on the Apple App Store.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005481/en/