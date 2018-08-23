BlueMail : Announces Share Email

BlueMail, a leading provider of mobile messaging solutions to consumers
and business customers with the highest rated email app on the Play
Store, released today Version 1.9.5 with support for Share Email, a new
innovative capability which allows users to easily share emails publicly
or privately through various social networks and messaging apps
including colleagues, family, and friends via apps like Twitter,
LinkedIn, Facebook, Skype, WhatsApp etc.
“This capability brings the email to the world of social media and
messaging a step closer” said Adam Perry, Marketing Director at
BlueMail. “You can open the Shared Email from any device or application
and it will display the email identically to how you would view it
within your email account. The user has full security and control of
which email to share and with which apps and contacts". BlueMail Share
was tested to work ubiquitously across various devices including
Samsumg, Xiaomi, Huawei, LG, Google Pixel, Lenovo, OnePlus, Asus and
others.
BlueMail, a modern email app used by millions, has already been making
waves around the world with its breakthrough innovative features
including the People Switch, Clusters, and Snooze/Done, and aims to do
it again with their new Share Email feature.
To top it off, Share Email is a completely free addition to an already
feature packed secured application.
Perry concluded, “Technologies and circles of people that were once more
separate are becoming increasingly meshed and securely integrated within
each other, and we built Share Email for the purpose of making it
extremely simple for our users to get their message out to the people
they are in touch with instantly."
About BlueMail:
BlueMail is a leading provider of a beautifully designed, ubiquitous
email app for consumers and business customers, capable of securely
managing an unlimited number of email accounts. Millions of people
around the world use BlueMail to increase productivity on the go and
drive their business forward. BlueMail is currently available for
Android, iOS and desktops.
Share Email is available for Android via Google Play, Samsung and Amazon
stores. BlueMail for iOS will include Share Email in the coming weeks on
the Apple App Store.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180823005481/en/