Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BlueSnap : Hosting “Why Is Boston the City of Champions for FinTech?” Panel at Boston FinTech Week 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 01:45pm EDT

BlueSnap CEO Ralph Dangelmaier will lead the expert panel with executives from local payments companies

BlueSnap, an online payments technology company, today announced that it will be hosting a panel during Boston FinTech Week 2019. The panel, entitled, “Why Is Boston the City of Champions for FinTech?” will address why payment technology startups like BlueSnap, Flywire and MineralTree are establishing Boston as a hub for financial technology and other related services. By making Massachusetts the home of their corporate headquarters all of these companies are now revolutionizing the industry from the east coast.

Boston FinTech Week brings together leaders and innovators from local companies, universities and firms to connect and discuss the financial technology landscape. At dozens of events hosted throughout downtown Boston, attendees have the opportunity to engage in panels, roundtables and talks to learn more about where the industry is headed.

“It continues to be important to us at BlueSnap to stay connected to other Boston payments leaders and work closely with these organizations to drive the industry forward,” said Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO of BlueSnap. “I’m looking forward to speaking with these innovative executives to talk about why the Bay State is such a highly competitive and exciting FinTech ecosystem and where they see the industry going in the years to come.”

Joining Dangelmaier on the panel will be Micah Remley, CEO of Mineral Tree, Allison MacLeod, EVP, Global Marketing at Flywire and Chris Grosse, Vice President at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Attendees can register for the panel here.

Session Details:

  • What: “Why is Boston the City of Champions for FinTech?”
  • When: Thursday, September 12, 3:30 - 4:30 PM
  • Where: Harvard Club of Boston, 38th Floor 1 Federal St, Boston

To learn more about Boston FinTech week and BlueSnap’s panel, visit: http://bit.ly/bluesnapfintechpanel.

About BlueSnap
BlueSnap provides an All-in-One Payment Platform designed to increase sales and reduce costs for B2B and B2C businesses. Our Platform supports online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. With a single-integration to our Platform, businesses can accept any payment with ease. The Platform includes access to 110 payment types, including popular eWallets, built-in world-class fraud prevention to protect sales and detailed analytics to help businesses grow. Based in Waltham, MA, BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at https://home.bluesnap.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:24pOLLI INVESTOR ALERT : Hagens Berman Investigating Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI) For Possible Disclosure Violations, Investors With Losses Should Contact Firm
PR
02:24pNIMAN RANCH : Farmer Network to Resurface Monarch Highway with $200,000 Commitment to Help Stem 80% Loss of Iconic Pollinator
BU
02:22pWORLDLINE : announces the success of its inaugural  500 million senior bond issuance
PU
02:22pSYNTHETIC VS. REAL-USER MONITORING : How to Improve Your Customer Experience
PU
02:22pFIRSTRAND : FRII - Interest Payment Notifications
PU
02:18pCIENA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:18pXCEL BRANDS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year (form 8-K)
AQ
02:17pQUEST DIAGNOSTICS : Workforce Drug Positivity Increases in More Than One-Third of U.S. Industry Sectors Examined, According to Quest Diagnostics Multi-Year Analysis
PU
02:17pKARNALYTE RESOURCES : Executive Change
PU
02:15pCATYLIST : Selected as New Commercial Listings Service Provider for the Birmingham Commercial REALTORS® Council (BCRC)
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Most gain as hopes of trade deal, stimulus lift risk-on mode
2WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner
3Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
4Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
5CARREFOUR : Carrefour denies weighing bid for French retail rival Casino

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group