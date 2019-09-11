BlueSnap : Hosting “Why Is Boston the City of Champions for FinTech?” Panel at Boston FinTech Week 2019

BlueSnap CEO Ralph Dangelmaier will lead the expert panel with executives from local payments companies

BlueSnap, an online payments technology company, today announced that it will be hosting a panel during Boston FinTech Week 2019. The panel, entitled, “Why Is Boston the City of Champions for FinTech?” will address why payment technology startups like BlueSnap, Flywire and MineralTree are establishing Boston as a hub for financial technology and other related services. By making Massachusetts the home of their corporate headquarters all of these companies are now revolutionizing the industry from the east coast.

Boston FinTech Week brings together leaders and innovators from local companies, universities and firms to connect and discuss the financial technology landscape. At dozens of events hosted throughout downtown Boston, attendees have the opportunity to engage in panels, roundtables and talks to learn more about where the industry is headed.

“It continues to be important to us at BlueSnap to stay connected to other Boston payments leaders and work closely with these organizations to drive the industry forward,” said Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO of BlueSnap. “I’m looking forward to speaking with these innovative executives to talk about why the Bay State is such a highly competitive and exciting FinTech ecosystem and where they see the industry going in the years to come.”

Joining Dangelmaier on the panel will be Micah Remley, CEO of Mineral Tree, Allison MacLeod, EVP, Global Marketing at Flywire and Chris Grosse, Vice President at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Attendees can register for the panel here.

Session Details:

What : “Why is Boston the City of Champions for FinTech?”

: “Why is Boston the City of Champions for FinTech?” When : Thursday, September 12, 3:30 - 4:30 PM

: Thursday, September 12, 3:30 - 4:30 PM Where: Harvard Club of Boston, 38th Floor 1 Federal St, Boston

To learn more about Boston FinTech week and BlueSnap’s panel, visit: http://bit.ly/bluesnapfintechpanel.

About BlueSnap

BlueSnap provides an All-in-One Payment Platform designed to increase sales and reduce costs for B2B and B2C businesses. Our Platform supports online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. With a single-integration to our Platform, businesses can accept any payment with ease. The Platform includes access to 110 payment types, including popular eWallets, built-in world-class fraud prevention to protect sales and detailed analytics to help businesses grow. Based in Waltham, MA, BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at https://home.bluesnap.com/.

