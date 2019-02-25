BlueSnap : Named a 2019 Best Place to Work in Financial Technology (FinTech)

BlueSnap,
an online payments technology company, has been named as one of the 2019
Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The awards program was
created in 2017 and is a project of SourceMedia and Best Companies Group.
This annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize
and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry.
Companies recognized on this year’s list operate in a wide range of
financial services including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments
and financial advisory. BlueSnap was chosen based on its unique programs
offered to employees like monthly gatherings to celebrate birthdays and
work anniversaries, as well as an annual summer outing to Fenway Park.
“Every one of the companies named to SourceMedia’s Best Places to Work
in Financial Technology list demonstrated a culture focused on
supporting and engaging employees,” said Richard Melville, Group
Editorial Director at SourceMedia.
This award highlights the empowering environment at BlueSnap and the
focus on employee benefits. Notably, the staff receives paid time off to
participate in charitable activities like volunteering at Cradles to
Crayons, which provides children living in homeless or low-income
situations with the essential items they need to thrive, and the Second
Step, which provides transitional housing and support for survivors of
domestic violence and their children. Beyond philanthropy, employees
also benefit from Yogibo bean bag chairs and standing desks to encourage
mobility and unlimited snacks and beverages, including cold-brew,
throughout the day.
“As the FinTech industry continues to grow, it’s important that we focus
on our employees to create an innovative and collaborative environment,”
shares Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO of BlueSnap. “We truly value their
happiness and we strive to offer a competitive package to ensure they
feel supported. Our employees are the best in the industry and to be
recognized by SourceMedia and Best Companies Group is a testament to the
hard work each of them puts in every day.”
Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey
process to determine SourceMedia’s Best Places to Work in Financial
Technology. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated
company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and
demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure
the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top
companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the
overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and
determined the final ranking.
For more information on SourceMedia’s Best Places to Work in Financial
Technology program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com,
and to learn more about current openings at BlueSnap, visit https://home.bluesnap.com/careers/.
About BlueSnap
BlueSnap provides an All-in-one Payment
Platform designed to increase sales and reduce costs for B2B and B2C
businesses. Our Platform supports online and mobile sales, marketplaces,
subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual
terminal. With a single-integration to our Platform, businesses can
accept any payment with ease. The Platform includes access to 100
payment types, including popular e-wallets, built-in world-class fraud
prevention to protect sales and detailed analytics to help businesses
grow. Based in Waltham, MA, BlueSnap is backed by world-class private
equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital
Partners. Learn more at https://home.bluesnap.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005669/en/