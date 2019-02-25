Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BlueSnap : Named a 2019 Best Place to Work in Financial Technology (FinTech)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 10:29am EST

SourceMedia and Best Companies Group recognizes the Boston-based payments company for its dedication to employee experience

BlueSnap, an online payments technology company, has been named as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The awards program was created in 2017 and is a project of SourceMedia and Best Companies Group.

This annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry. Companies recognized on this year’s list operate in a wide range of financial services including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments and financial advisory. BlueSnap was chosen based on its unique programs offered to employees like monthly gatherings to celebrate birthdays and work anniversaries, as well as an annual summer outing to Fenway Park.

“Every one of the companies named to SourceMedia’s Best Places to Work in Financial Technology list demonstrated a culture focused on supporting and engaging employees,” said Richard Melville, Group Editorial Director at SourceMedia.

This award highlights the empowering environment at BlueSnap and the focus on employee benefits. Notably, the staff receives paid time off to participate in charitable activities like volunteering at Cradles to Crayons, which provides children living in homeless or low-income situations with the essential items they need to thrive, and the Second Step, which provides transitional housing and support for survivors of domestic violence and their children. Beyond philanthropy, employees also benefit from Yogibo bean bag chairs and standing desks to encourage mobility and unlimited snacks and beverages, including cold-brew, throughout the day.

“As the FinTech industry continues to grow, it’s important that we focus on our employees to create an innovative and collaborative environment,” shares Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO of BlueSnap. “We truly value their happiness and we strive to offer a competitive package to ensure they feel supported. Our employees are the best in the industry and to be recognized by SourceMedia and Best Companies Group is a testament to the hard work each of them puts in every day.”

Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine SourceMedia’s Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final ranking.

For more information on SourceMedia’s Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com, and to learn more about current openings at BlueSnap, visit https://home.bluesnap.com/careers/.

About BlueSnap
BlueSnap provides an All-in-one Payment Platform designed to increase sales and reduce costs for B2B and B2C businesses. Our Platform supports online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. With a single-integration to our Platform, businesses can accept any payment with ease. The Platform includes access to 100 payment types, including popular e-wallets, built-in world-class fraud prevention to protect sales and detailed analytics to help businesses grow. Based in Waltham, MA, BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at https://home.bluesnap.com/.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:09aBelden Unveils Fiber Optic Assembly Center of Excellence in Montréal
BU
11:08aSilicon Valley Investment Club Hosts World Class Capital Gains Tax-Deferral Panel
PR
11:08aBANK OF AMERICA : to Drop Merrill Lynch Name From Investment Bank
DJ
11:07aHOLLYFRONTIER : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities
PU
11:07aFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Mopar® at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show
PU
11:07aDAKTRONICS : Selected for LED Installation in Times Square
PU
11:06aU.S. AUTO SALES SEEN FALLING IN FEBRUARY : J.D. Power, LMC Automotive
RE
11:06a"H&M LOVES NY" CAMPAIGN : A Love Letter To NYC
PR
11:06aBANK VTB : Turkcell obtains $150mn syndicated loan as analysts warn of tougher year
AQ
11:06aTelecom Italia Readies Vote on Vivendi Proposal to Oust Five Elliott-Backed Board Members -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : In a shift, Buffett says focus on Berkshire's stock price
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Huawei says Trump 'clear and correct' on 5G as trade deadline looms
3BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Persimmon shares drop after house-funding scheme practices come under fire
4COVESTRO : Covestro warns earnings could halve as competition heats up
5ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : Weak investment climate main 5G risk, not security fears - Ericsson

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.