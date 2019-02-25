BlueSnap : Named a 2019 Best Place to Work in Financial Technology (FinTech)

SourceMedia and Best Companies Group recognizes the Boston-based payments company for its dedication to employee experience

BlueSnap, an online payments technology company, has been named as one of the 2019 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The awards program was created in 2017 and is a project of SourceMedia and Best Companies Group.

This annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry. Companies recognized on this year’s list operate in a wide range of financial services including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments and financial advisory. BlueSnap was chosen based on its unique programs offered to employees like monthly gatherings to celebrate birthdays and work anniversaries, as well as an annual summer outing to Fenway Park.

“Every one of the companies named to SourceMedia’s Best Places to Work in Financial Technology list demonstrated a culture focused on supporting and engaging employees,” said Richard Melville, Group Editorial Director at SourceMedia.

This award highlights the empowering environment at BlueSnap and the focus on employee benefits. Notably, the staff receives paid time off to participate in charitable activities like volunteering at Cradles to Crayons, which provides children living in homeless or low-income situations with the essential items they need to thrive, and the Second Step, which provides transitional housing and support for survivors of domestic violence and their children. Beyond philanthropy, employees also benefit from Yogibo bean bag chairs and standing desks to encourage mobility and unlimited snacks and beverages, including cold-brew, throughout the day.

“As the FinTech industry continues to grow, it’s important that we focus on our employees to create an innovative and collaborative environment,” shares Ralph Dangelmaier, CEO of BlueSnap. “We truly value their happiness and we strive to offer a competitive package to ensure they feel supported. Our employees are the best in the industry and to be recognized by SourceMedia and Best Companies Group is a testament to the hard work each of them puts in every day.”

Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine SourceMedia’s Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final ranking.

For more information on SourceMedia’s Best Places to Work in Financial Technology program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com, and to learn more about current openings at BlueSnap, visit https://home.bluesnap.com/careers/.

About BlueSnap

BlueSnap provides an All-in-one Payment Platform designed to increase sales and reduce costs for B2B and B2C businesses. Our Platform supports online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. With a single-integration to our Platform, businesses can accept any payment with ease. The Platform includes access to 100 payment types, including popular e-wallets, built-in world-class fraud prevention to protect sales and detailed analytics to help businesses grow. Based in Waltham, MA, BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at https://home.bluesnap.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005669/en/