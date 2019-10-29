Log in
Bluebeam Revu 2019: Accuracy, Speed, Standardisation

10/29/2019 | 03:02am EDT

PASADENA, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluebeam, Inc., leading developer of innovative technology solutions for the architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) industries, announces the newest version of Revu, their flagship project efficiency and collaboration solution. Revu 2019 introduces features and tools specifically designed to boost productivity, improve measurement accuracy and streamline deployment across organisations.

"Bluebeam's very reason for existence is to empower the hardworking people who design and build our world with the digital solutions they need to make a difference on their jobs today," said Bluebeam CEO, Jon Elliott. “When developing Revu 2019, we focused on boosting performance for all project stakeholders with features directly targeting speed, accuracy and standardisation. We believe that innovation comes in many forms — including technology that boosts your efficiency, increases accuracy and makes your job easier.”

With over 1.6 million users, Revu is the industry-leading project efficiency and collaboration solution for design and construction professionals worldwide. The cloud-based collaborative workflows in Revu keep teams on the same page through the design process, help move the project forward during construction and preserve important project data through handover and beyond, providing critical accountability at every step along the way.

Pan and zoom 6x faster
Revu 2019 enables smoother performance and faster panning and zooming of complex linework with a new hardware-accelerated rendering engine. Improved rendering speed, faster refresh and quicker initial load times allow users to pan and zoom through documents with greatly reduced latency. Revu 2019 is designed to deliver measurable improvements in speed that save valuable time no matter how large the project document set.

Build Better Tenders
Accurate quantity estimations and cost estimates are critical to creating competitive tenders and Revu 2019 introduces features designed to improve turnaround times, reduce risk and minimise costly errors from the very beginning of the process, including an automatic prompt for setting scale and the ability to set independent units for different measurement types. 

Standardise in a Snap
The new Configuration Editor in Revu 2019 streamlines the deployment process across teams and organisations, boosting standardisation and increasing project consistency. This new user-friendly, lightweight tool allows IT administrators to configure how Revu should be rolled out across the organisation, including the settings, features and plugins.

Bluebeam Revu 2019 Standard, CAD and eXtreme editions are available now at bluebeam.co.uk and through our worldwide reseller network.

Bluebeam, Inc.
Trusted by over 1.6 million individuals in more than 130 countries, Bluebeam's smart, intuitive annotation and collaboration solutions advance the way technical professionals work, manage and collaborate on projects digitally. Founded in Pasadena, CA, Bluebeam has grown to include additional US offices in California, Illinois, Texas and New Hampshire, as well as offices in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark and Sweden. Bluebeam is part of the Nemetschek Group. Download a 30-day trial of Bluebeam Revu on our website.

Contact: Nerissa Tong ntong@bluebeam.com +44 2038689066

© GlobeNewswire 2019
