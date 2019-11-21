Bluebird Announces Its Midwest Data Center Expansion

Bluebird Network, a Midwest telecommunications company, is excited to announce a major expansion of its Bluebird Underground Data Center in Springfield, Missouri. This expansion is to serve the rapidly growing enterprise and cloud service customer base.

Over 11,500 square feet of additional white space is being added, increasing the data center to over 29,000 square feet of white space. In addition, significant mechanical, electrical and generation capabilities are included, bringing the 85-ft-deep underground data center to full Tier 3 capabilities.

This effort is part of Bluebird’s broader ongoing commitment to increase value, reliability, and capabilities for its customers and their needs. Major elements of this expansion include:

Individual underground concrete building structures to house the UPS, switchgear and paralleling switchgear functions.

Additional on-site/underground generating capabilities totaling 6MW.

A 3 rd primary metered electrical grid connection.

primary metered electrical grid connection. Dual UPS systems employing the latest lithium-ion battery technology.

Full implementation of its Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) platform to continuously monitor all operations.

100% diverse critical power path and components from generation to customer power tails.

Increased fuel storage capacity by over a factor of 4.

The above improvements allow Bluebird to seamlessly adapt to industry advancements in cloud computing, the hosting environment, artificial intelligence, and blockchain capabilities. Since 2003, Bluebird Underground’s mission is to provide customers the operational benefits of a purpose-built highly reliable advanced data center with all the protection and security inherent to an underground facility. Some of the customer benefits include measured power usage for cooling and hardware, hot/cold aisle containment, private colocation suites, Level 1 Technical support, and for those larger customers, attractive wholesale kW power rates. This, together with Bluebird’s advanced Midwest fiber network, metro fiber build-outs in six Missouri cities, and direct wave services, allows Bluebird to offer attractive data center and network solutions to their customers.

“Bluebird Network is proud to provide this additional data center space and capacity, perfectly aligned with the business and hosting community,” said Michael Morey, Chief Executive Officer, Bluebird Network. “This data center was purposefully built for the convenience of business communities in the region. And we are closer than you think to Kansas City, Joplin, Columbia, Northwest Arkansas, and Tulsa.“

Space is available now, with the expansion completion scheduled for mid-2020. Inquiries for information regarding Bluebird Underground, or to schedule a tour, should be directed to Sales@BluebirdNetwork.com.

About Bluebird Network

Since 1999, Bluebird Network, headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, has provided internet and fiber transport services to Carriers and Enterprises in Missouri, Illinois, and the surrounding states. In 2014, an underground space was acquired, becoming Bluebird Underground and adding a data center facility to the Bluebird suite of services. The network now has over 9,300 fiber route miles of high-speed broadband and fiber-optic connections. The Bluebird fiber network has over 151 Points of Presence (POP) sites spanning the Midwest, including the major cities of Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield (MO and IL), Tulsa, Peoria, Rockford, Bloomington, Normal and the Quad Cities. To learn more, please visit Bluebirdnetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191121005187/en/