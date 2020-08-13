Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bluebird Network : Fulfills Commitment to Expanding Fiber Infrastructure in Columbia, MO, Fortifying Mid-Missouri's 5G Wireless Infrastructure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/13/2020 | 02:05pm EDT

Bluebird Network to Complete one of the Largest Fiber Build Outs in City’s History

Bluebird Network—a high capacity fiber internet and transport services provider and underground data center owner—is strengthening its fiber backbone in Columbia, MO, with one of the single largest fiber build outs in the city’s history. This exciting densification project will add approximately 60 miles of fiber to the company’s existing infrastructure within the city, giving the network a near all-encompassing reach of the area to businesses and allowing Bluebird to nurture the city’s 5G capabilities with stronger support for new and existing cell towers in the area.

“Our wireless customers—the largest cell service providers in the nation—trusted us for their large-scale 5G wireless deployment,” says Michael Morey, President and CEO of Bluebird Network. “They chose us because when Bluebird makes a promise, we deliver. We not only meet expectations, we exceed them. Our customer care and employee work ethic has resulted in Bluebird’s successful growth, and builds like this demonstrate we don’t plan to stop our trajectory any time soon.”

In addition to supporting the wireless carriers new tower deployments, Bluebird’s increased fiber count will bolster the company’s fiber offerings to businesses in and around Columbia, enabling the company to offer higher bandwidth options to support growing enterprise demands.

“There have been a number of requests from healthcare, finance and education customers in the area, and this build will help us serve those needs,” Morey said. “As we continue to realize a more digital world, Bluebird continues to improve businesses' bandwidth and connectivity across a variety of sectors.”

Bluebird continues its mission of expanding its footprint and service capabilities across the Midwest with expansions and builds being completed in Springfield, MO, Jefferson City, MO, and Joplin, MO, as well as another expansion in Strafford, MO, wrapping up this month. The company has seen substantial growth after acquiring PEG Bandwidth Illinois and the Illinois Network Alliance (INA) over the last year, strengthening its fiber infrastructure.

About Bluebird Network

Since 1999, Bluebird Network, headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, has provided internet and fiber transport services to Carriers and Enterprises in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Iowa and the surrounding states. In 2014, an underground data center was acquired, adding the Bluebird Underground Data Center to the Bluebird suite of services. Bluebird now operates over 9,800 fiber route miles of high-speed broadband and fiber-optic connections. The Bluebird fiber network has more than 54,000 on-net and near-net buildings and over 151 Points of Presence (POP) sites spanning the Midwest, including the major cities of Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield (MO and IL), Tulsa, Peoria, Rockford, Bloomington, Normal and the Quad Cities. To learn more, please visit Bluebirdnetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:03pFITBIT : Can Mindfulness Improve Health?
PU
03:03pVELOCITY FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
03:03pNMS LABS : Appoints Dan Monahan as President and Chief Executive Officer
BU
03:02pKronos advanced technologies announces increased inventories of the company's model 8 and model 5 air purifiers
GL
03:02pRIDEAU RECOGNITION : Is Named on 2020 HRO Today's Baker's Dozen List of Top Recognition Providers
BU
03:01pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) on Behalf of Investors
BU
03:01pBLAIZE : Delivers Breakthrough for AI Edge Computing
BU
03:01pDONGXINGI : DONGXING INTERNATIONAL INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis (form 10-K)
AQ
03:01pInsights on the Global Algae-based Animal Feed and Ingredients Market 2020-2024 |COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats | Technavio
BU
03:01pGUESS : Announces Michele Morrone as the New Worldwide Face of GUESS : Men's
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration asks court to dismiss Big Tech's challenge to social media executive order
2HI CRUSH : How a Texas shale supplier's founders made fortunes as the firm failed
3EXCLUSIVE: China pushes First Capital merger in drive to take on Wall St - sources
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : Luxury-Goods Giants Show an Edge -- WSJ
5WEIBO CORPORATION : WEIBO : Announces Results of 2020 Annual General Meeting

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group