Bluebird Network : Fulfills Commitment to Expanding Fiber Infrastructure in Columbia, MO, Fortifying Mid-Missouri's 5G Wireless Infrastructure

Bluebird Network to Complete one of the Largest Fiber Build Outs in City’s History

Bluebird Network—a high capacity fiber internet and transport services provider and underground data center owner—is strengthening its fiber backbone in Columbia, MO, with one of the single largest fiber build outs in the city’s history. This exciting densification project will add approximately 60 miles of fiber to the company’s existing infrastructure within the city, giving the network a near all-encompassing reach of the area to businesses and allowing Bluebird to nurture the city’s 5G capabilities with stronger support for new and existing cell towers in the area.

“Our wireless customers—the largest cell service providers in the nation—trusted us for their large-scale 5G wireless deployment,” says Michael Morey, President and CEO of Bluebird Network. “They chose us because when Bluebird makes a promise, we deliver. We not only meet expectations, we exceed them. Our customer care and employee work ethic has resulted in Bluebird’s successful growth, and builds like this demonstrate we don’t plan to stop our trajectory any time soon.”

In addition to supporting the wireless carriers new tower deployments, Bluebird’s increased fiber count will bolster the company’s fiber offerings to businesses in and around Columbia, enabling the company to offer higher bandwidth options to support growing enterprise demands.

“There have been a number of requests from healthcare, finance and education customers in the area, and this build will help us serve those needs,” Morey said. “As we continue to realize a more digital world, Bluebird continues to improve businesses' bandwidth and connectivity across a variety of sectors.”

Bluebird continues its mission of expanding its footprint and service capabilities across the Midwest with expansions and builds being completed in Springfield, MO, Jefferson City, MO, and Joplin, MO, as well as another expansion in Strafford, MO, wrapping up this month. The company has seen substantial growth after acquiring PEG Bandwidth Illinois and the Illinois Network Alliance (INA) over the last year, strengthening its fiber infrastructure.

