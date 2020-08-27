Bluebird Network : Remains on the Path of Growth, Extending its Fiber Network to Strafford, MO

Latest Network Expansion Underscores Dedication to Serving Rural Communities and Follows Numerous Build Outs Across Springfield, MO; Joplin, MO and More

Bluebird Network – a high capacity fiber internet and transport services provider and underground data center owner – announces the expansion of its fiber network to better serve businesses within the Strafford, Missouri community. The expansion underscores Bluebird’s enduring dedication to offering high-speed internet services, cloud connections, high-quality data transport and underground colocation products to rural and underserved areas. This build comes on the heels of expanding 61 route miles of fiber in nearby Springfield, Missouri and an additional 21 route miles of fiber in Joplin.

With this network expansion, Bluebird’s communications infrastructure underpins the success of local businesses, Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs), governments, healthcare facilities, schools and wireless towers with access to 10Mbps to 1Gbps, 10Gbps or even 100Gbps connections. This also enables the community to easily leverage the advantages of the Bluebird Underground Data Center and its services, which remain in strategic proximity to Strafford roughly 15 miles away in Springfield.

“As we continue to realize a more digital world, Bluebird continues to enhance bandwidth connectivity choices across a variety of sectors,” said Michael Morey, President and CEO of Bluebird. “Whether it’s healthcare, finance, education or businesses in the area, Bluebird is committed to delivering world-class communication services to those in need.”

Bluebird offers more than 9,800 fiber route miles of high-speed broadband, 151 Points of Presence (POPs) and 54,000 on-net and near-net buildings. The company is established in and continuing to expand throughout Missouri, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas and the surrounding states, enabling businesses to connect to each other, to locations across the region, to the internet at large and to the Bluebird Underground Data Center.

“Bluebird was built on a foundation of deep roots in rural communities, and as we expand and strengthen our network footprint and fiber services across the Midwest, serving as a trusted partner to a growing number of rural and underserved areas remains a commitment,” states Morey. “We’re excited to continue on this path of strategic expansion and to share this journey with our customers, communities and beyond. Furthermore, we look forward to seeing our growth support those customers, communities and businesses with vital internet services backed by our state-of-the-art fiber infrastructure.”

Bluebird remains dedicated to expanding its unique network into new and underserved areas, delivering fast, high-quality fiber-based internet and transport service options to businesses and communities that require them. Offering a robust network product suite and key enhancements that provide premium levels of service, Bluebird’s services expand business climates and bring new opportunities to Midwestern businesses and communities. These services include reliable bandwidth, Metro Ethernet, Wide Area Network Ethernet, Dedicated Internet Access, E-Line Services, Ethernet Virtual Private LAN Service (E-LAN) and Mobile Backhaul Transport services.

To learn more about Bluebird Network, please visit www.bluebirdnetwork.com.

About Bluebird Network

Since 1999, Bluebird Network, headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, has provided internet and transport services, via its fiber communications infrastructure, to Carriers and Enterprises in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Iowa and the surrounding states. In 2014, an underground data center was acquired, adding the Bluebird Underground Data Center facility to the Bluebird suite of services. Bluebird operates over 9,800 fiber route miles of high-speed broadband and fiber-optic connections with over 54,000 on-net and near-net buildings, 151 Points of Presence (POP) sites spanning the Midwest, including the major cities of Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield (MO and IL), Tulsa, Peoria, Rockford, Bloomington, Normal and the Quad Cities. To learn more, please visit Bluebirdnetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200827005124/en/