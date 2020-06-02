Log in
Bluebird Network : Welcomes Bruce Garrison as Chief Revenue Officer

06/02/2020 | 08:11am EDT

Bluebird Network, a provider of fiber transport and internet services and an underground data center owner, is excited to welcome Bruce Garrison to the newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Garrison will lead all revenue generating activities including sales, sales engineering, business development, marketing and the Bluebird Underground Data Center strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005091/en/

Bruce Garrison (Photo: Business Wire)

Bruce Garrison (Photo: Business Wire)

Garrison joins Bluebird after serving as Senior Vice President in Zayo Group’s colocation segment, zColo. During Garrison’s five-year tenure with Zayo, he served as Senior Vice President of Global Partners, which included the company’s Global Reach team, International Carriers and the Indirect Channel. Garrison joined Zayo to start the Global Reach team, which focused on serving Zayo’s multinational customers. Prior to joining Zayo, Garrison was Vice President and Head of International Services for GTS Central Europe based in Prague, Czech Republic, until its acquisition by Deutsche Telekom. Before joining GTS, Garrison held senior leadership roles at EarthLink Business and Cavalier Telephone Corporation.

“Bluebird is eager to have someone with Bruce’s sales and marketing prowess join our growing team,” said Michael Morey, President and CEO of Bluebird Network. “Bruce’s vast and varied experience will be an integral part of Bluebird’s continued success as we expand our network infrastructure and data center.”

Garrison graduated from McNeese State University with a degree in Marketing. Garrison currently serves on the Board of Directors of his local Junior Achievement Chapter, a non-profit teaching entrepreneurship and financial literacy to today’s youth.

About Bluebird Network

Since 1999, Bluebird Network, headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, has provided internet and transport services, via its fiber infrastructure, to Carriers and Enterprises in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Iowa and the surrounding states. In 2014, an underground data center was acquired, adding the Bluebird Underground Data Center facility to the Bluebird suite of services. Bluebird operates over 9,800 fiber route miles of high-speed broadband and fiber-optic connections with over 50,000 on-net and near-net buildings, 151 Points of Presence (POP) sites spanning the Midwest, including the major cities of Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City, Springfield (MO and IL), Tulsa, Peoria, Rockford, Bloomington, Normal and the Quad Cities. To learn more, please visit Bluebirdnetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2020
