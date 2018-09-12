Bluecore : Awarded U.S. Patent for Linking Retail Product Attributes and Behaviors to Changes in Individual Shoppers’ Behaviors

Retail Marketing Company Protects That Enables it to Predict Individual Shoppers’ Affinities and Actions.

Bluecore, a retail marketing technology company that works with more than 400 retailers to transform customers’ interactions into next-best actions, today announces the issuance of a patent by the U.S. Patent Office. Bluecore’s latest won patent covers a cornerstone ability to track product changes simultaneously with the behaviors of individual website visitors. This technology spans devices and over time to signal meaningful shifts in visitors’ behaviors to help brands drive retail performance at scale.

Originally filed April 27, 2017, patent number 9,832,274 protects a primary component of Bluecore’s proprietary technology, which that automatically detects changes to a retailer’s online catalog in near real-time with incredible accuracy.

This technology is a core component of Bluecore’s retail platform, which builds dynamic profiles of individual website visitors based on their unique interactions with specific products or website pages over time. Bluecore’s platform uses this data to create an acute understanding of how shifts in individual shopper engagement predict purchase intent, product affinity or, alternatively, waning interest in a retailer’s offerings, all to give retailers the ability to act on this information with relevant communications that drive more revenue and a better customer experience.

“We are incredibly proud to have secured this patent for our core catalog intelligence technology,” said Mahmoud Arram, CTO and Co-Founder of Bluecore. “We continue to make considerable investments in our ability to unify the catalog, identity and consumer behavior into a scalable retail data model. Augmented with retail specific behavioral predictions, this model is at the core of our ability to trigger and personalize actions at scale.”

Bluecore is backed by FirstMark Capital, Georgian Partners, Norwest Venture Partners and Felicis Ventures.

About Bluecore

Bluecore is a cross-channel Retail Marketing Platform specializing in email. Bluecore’s unique ability to match customer data with real-time product updates enables brands to build intelligent, triggered campaigns that span all email programs and can be used across social, search and display. By connecting deep data insights, Bluecore’s AI-driven decisioning engine determines the timing and content of the next-best campaign to surface to individual shoppers, driving relevance for shoppers and increased revenue with less effort for brands. More than 400 retail brands, including, Staples, Perry Ellis, Teleflora and Best Buy Canada, use Bluecore. Learn more at www.bluecore.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005722/en/