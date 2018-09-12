Bluecore : Awarded U.S. Patent for Linking Retail Product Attributes and Behaviors to Changes in Individual Shoppers’ Behaviors

Bluecore, a retail marketing technology company that works with more
than 400 retailers to transform customers’ interactions into next-best
actions, today announces the issuance of a patent by the U.S. Patent
Office. Bluecore’s latest won patent covers a cornerstone ability to
track product changes simultaneously with the behaviors of individual
website visitors. This technology spans devices and over time to signal
meaningful shifts in visitors’ behaviors to help brands drive retail
performance at scale.
Originally filed April 27, 2017, patent number 9,832,274 protects
a primary component of Bluecore’s proprietary technology, which that
automatically detects changes to a retailer’s online catalog in near
real-time with incredible accuracy.
This technology is a core component of Bluecore’s retail platform, which
builds dynamic profiles of individual website visitors based on their
unique interactions with specific products or website pages over time.
Bluecore’s platform uses this data to create an acute understanding of
how shifts in individual shopper engagement predict purchase intent,
product affinity or, alternatively, waning interest in a retailer’s
offerings, all to give retailers the ability to act on this information
with relevant communications that drive more revenue and a better
customer experience.
“We are incredibly proud to have secured this patent for our core
catalog intelligence technology,” said Mahmoud Arram, CTO and Co-Founder
of Bluecore. “We continue to make considerable investments in our
ability to unify the catalog, identity and consumer behavior into a
scalable retail data model. Augmented with retail specific behavioral
predictions, this model is at the core of our ability to trigger and
personalize actions at scale.”
Bluecore is backed by FirstMark Capital, Georgian Partners, Norwest
Venture Partners and Felicis Ventures.
About Bluecore
Bluecore is a cross-channel Retail Marketing Platform specializing in
email. Bluecore’s unique ability to match customer data with real-time
product updates enables brands to build intelligent, triggered campaigns
that span all email programs and can be used across social, search and
display. By connecting deep data insights, Bluecore’s AI-driven
decisioning engine determines the timing and content of the next-best
campaign to surface to individual shoppers, driving relevance for
shoppers and increased revenue with less effort for brands. More than
400 retail brands, including, Staples, Perry Ellis, Teleflora and Best
Buy Canada, use Bluecore. Learn more at www.bluecore.com.
