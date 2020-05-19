Bluecore : Named One of the Email Services Providers That Matter Most

Retail Marketing Technology Company Receives Highest Possible Scores in Artificial Intelligence, Innovation Roadmap, and Personalization & Optimization Criteria

Bluecore, the marketing technology company reimagining how the world’s fastest-growing retail brands transform casual shoppers into lifetime customers, today announced that it has been recognized for the first time in The Forrester Wave™: Email Marketing Service Providers, Q2, 2020.

For the report, Forrester evaluated 13 vendors, across 23 criteria, within three categories: Current Offering, Strategy and Market Presence. They were then grouped into four categories: Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders and Challengers. Bluecore received the highest scores possible in the Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Roadmap criteria, and also the highest score possible in the Personalization and optimization criterion.

Bluecore believes its inclusion in the report is indicative of the industry shift to modern marketing technology built for speed, agility and performance. The platform's deep understanding of retail data, most uniquely, the ability to connect retailers’ robust product catalogs to shopper behavior, allows brands to power critical retail-specific outcomes such as repeat purchases, margin preservation, and product discovery. Through the automation of use-cases such as replenishment, price drop notifications, and discount preferences, more than 400 brands use Bluecore to drive superior performance that adapts to retail goals and shopper behavior.

According to the report, “...retailers who need to up their repeat purchases...will find that Bluecore can have them up and running in 45 days.” The report also states that Bluecore “... isn’t your typical email service provider” and that “it processes the pantheon of retail data...in real time to: 1) trigger contextual messages; 2) customize the content, layout, and frequency of ongoing communications; and 3) create audiences and communications specific to an immediate business circumstance.”

Bluecore’s AI-driven technology creates operational efficiencies, increases retailers’ performance on digital channels and optimizes shoppers’ direct-to-consumer experience in real-time--three qualities the company believes are recognized and reinforced by the report. While the report does not take into consideration current market events, such as COVID-19’s impact on the retail industry, Bluecore’s technology is particularly relevant now as retailer’s look to drive efficiency, consolidation, and performance at a speed that matches consumers’ rapid shift from offline to online shopping.

“Email is evolving from a distribution channel to the most critical driver of personalized experiences that results in more traffic and conversions. As retailers look to drive efficiency and increase investments in a direct-to-consumer approach, the pressure for email marketing technology to deliver upon that promise and move at the speed of the ever-changing consumer is paramount,” said Fayez Mohamood, CEO of Bluecore, “Bluecore’s ability to drive retention and repeat purchases will be crucial in retailers’ recovery, and we’re looking forward to helping brands grow during this time.”

Bluecore’s inclusion in this Forrester Wave™ report comes on the heels of new innovation at Bluecore, including the introduction of its success-driven pricing model and recent release of it’s customer acquisition and e-commerce personalization solution, Bluecore Site™.

About Bluecore

Bluecore is a marketing technology company that’s reimagining how the world’s fastest growing retail brands transform casual shoppers into lifetime customers. Through its patented retail data model and the recent release of Bluecore Communicate™ and Bluecore Site™, brands are now able to personalize 100% of communications delivered to consumers through their email and ecommerce shopping experiences. Bluecore replaces manual processes with an intelligent, AI-driven workflow, allowing brands to manage these communications through a single interface. In 2019, the company bet big on itself when it introduced the industry’s first success-driven pricing model. It’s now credited with doubling email revenue, and increasing customer retention, lifetime value and overall speed to marketing for more than 400 brands, including Express, Tommy Hilfiger, The North Face, Teleflora and Bass Pro Shops.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200519005561/en/