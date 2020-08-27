Log in
Bluecore : Ranks in Top 25% of 2020 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

08/27/2020 | 09:07am EDT

Retail Marketing Technology Company Named to List Three Years in a Row

Bluecore, the marketing technology company reimagining how the world’s fastest-growing retail brands transform casual shoppers into lifetime customers, today announced that the company is ranked in the top 25 percent (No. 1095) of the 2020 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. For the third year in a row, Bluecore joins the ranks of companies including Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names that gained national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Bluecore’s AI-driven technology allows retailers to launch completely personalized cross-channel campaigns at scale by curating products, content, and offers, specific to each shopper a brand interacts with. The company drives significant increases in revenue for the 400+ retail brands it works with by connecting customer data, onsite behavior and most uniquely, retailers’ product sets, and automating decisions around the recommendations that will convert for individual shoppers. Bluecore’s Inc. 5000 ranking follows the company’s closing of a $50 million Series D funding round in May, which is being used to accelerate its work in machine learning and artificial intelligence.

“As retailers face a new digitally dominant retail environment, they’ve had to significantly shift their priorities. Their focus is now on technologies that will drive growth online -- and fast,” said Fayez Mohamood, CEO of Bluecore. “As one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation, we’re also leading growth for our customers, offering retailers technology that allows them to drive profit in today’s dynamic retail environment despite rapid changes in consumer behavior.”

Inc. 5000 eligibility requirements include being a privately owned, U.S.-based company and providing detailed financial information to determine growth rate in the specified time period. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc.editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including Bluecore’s company profile, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Bluecore

Bluecore is a marketing technology company that’s reimagining how the world’s fastest growing retail brands transform casual shoppers into lifetime customers. Through its patented retail data model and the recent release of Bluecore Communicate™ and Bluecore Site™, brands are now able to personalize 100% of communications delivered to consumers through their email and ecommerce shopping experiences. Bluecore replaces manual processes with an intelligent, AI-driven workflow, allowing brands to manage these communications through a single interface. In 2019, the company bet big on itself when it introduced the industry’s first shared-success pricing model. It’s now credited with doubling email revenue, and increasing customer retention, lifetime value and overall speed to marketing for more than 400 brands, including Express, Tommy Hilfiger, The North Face, Teleflora and Bass Pro Shops.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.


© Business Wire 2020
