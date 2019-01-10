Bluecore : Strengthens Engineering Team With Appointment of SVP, Engineering David Dyar

Retail Marketing Technology Company Invests in R&D Capabilities, Builds Out Engineering Team To Scale Technology To Meet Expanding Needs of Retailers

Bluecore, the retail marketing technology company that more than 400 retailers rely on to launch highly personalized campaigns at scale, today announced David Dyar has joined the company as its new SVP of Engineering. Previously, David was VP of Engineering at Bazaarvoice. In his new role, David will focus on expanding Bluecore’s engineering team and scaling the company’s efforts to deliver AI-based products. This will involve integrating the new products with Bluecore’s data set of over 500 million unique customer IDs and a product set larger than Walmart and second only to Amazon.

David has a deep technical background coupled with two decades of experience in R&D and Operations at companies large and small. He began his career at IBM and grew to managing over 1000 employees. As VP of Engineering at Bazaarvoice, David was responsible for the scalable platforms and advanced technologies that thousands of brands and retailers relied on to provide a more engaging shopping experience to consumers, through content.

“David will play a central role in the maturity of our technology as he scales and leads our engineering team and as Bluecore establishes itself as a core revenue-generating component of the retail marketing stack,” said Fayez Mohamood, CEO and Co-founder of Bluecore. “His previous experience scaling teams and tackling difficult technical challenges, coupled with his deep knowledge of retail technology, is the ideal expertise our team needs to scale our platform that uniquely connects customer data, onsite behavior and retailers’ product sets to launch personalized marketing campaigns.”

“Bluecore has made it a priority since its founding to invest heavily in its engineering talent and R&D capabilities, which has made it an especially exciting time to join the team,” said Dyar. “Personalized marketing is still far too difficult for retailers to execute–Bluecore has automated personalization in a way that a human simply couldn't do, for millions of users at a time, redefining retail marketing.”

This news follows closely the announcement of Bluecore India, its new hub for innovation and best-in-class engineering.

About Bluecore

