Bluecore : Strengthens Engineering Team With Appointment of SVP, Engineering David Dyar

Bluecore,
the retail marketing technology company that more than 400 retailers
rely on to launch highly personalized campaigns at scale, today
announced David Dyar has joined the company as its new SVP of
Engineering. Previously, David was VP of Engineering at Bazaarvoice. In
his new role, David will focus on expanding Bluecore’s engineering team
and scaling the company’s efforts to deliver AI-based products. This
will involve integrating the new products with Bluecore’s data set of
over 500 million unique customer IDs and a product set larger than
Walmart and second only to Amazon.
David has a deep technical background coupled with two decades of
experience in R&D and Operations at companies large and small. He began
his career at IBM and grew to managing over 1000 employees. As VP of
Engineering at Bazaarvoice, David was responsible for the scalable
platforms and advanced technologies that thousands of brands and
retailers relied on to provide a more engaging shopping experience to
consumers, through content.
“David will play a central role in the maturity of our technology as he
scales and leads our engineering team and as Bluecore establishes itself
as a core revenue-generating component of the retail marketing stack,”
said Fayez Mohamood, CEO and Co-founder of Bluecore. “His previous
experience scaling teams and tackling difficult technical challenges,
coupled with his deep knowledge of retail technology, is the ideal
expertise our team needs to scale our platform that uniquely connects
customer data, onsite behavior and retailers’ product sets to launch
personalized marketing campaigns.”
“Bluecore has made it a priority since its founding to invest heavily in
its engineering talent and R&D capabilities, which has made it an
especially exciting time to join the team,” said Dyar. “Personalized
marketing is still far too difficult for retailers to execute–Bluecore
has automated personalization in a way that a human simply couldn't do,
for millions of users at a time, redefining retail marketing.”
This news follows closely the announcement of Bluecore India, its new
hub for innovation and best-in-class engineering.
