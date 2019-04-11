Bluecore : Wins Google Cloud Technology Partner Of The Year Award

Bluecore
today announced that it has received the 2018 Google Cloud
Technology Partner of the Year for Retail award. This award was
presented at Google Cloud Next ‘19 in San Francisco.
Bluecore was recognized for the company’s achievements in the
Google Cloud ecosystem, helping enterprises quickly activate their
customer data and drive high-performing retail marketing campaigns
across earned, paid, online and offline channels.
Bluecore’s patented, retail-specific technology is built natively on
Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Currently in use by more than 400
retailers, including Staples, Tommy Hilfiger, Perry Ellis, and
Teleflora, Bluecore collects and combines customer behavior and product
catalog data. This data is unified inside of Google BigQuery with an
automated workflow. Data is made available through a marketer-friendly
user interface where retailers can launch highly-personalized campaigns,
at scale, in less than 60 seconds. Bluecore powers campaigns across
multiple channels, including email, Adwords, Facebook, direct mail and
more.
Bluecore leverages GCP to process over 500 million customer profiles and
a product catalog with over 150 million products. This is supplemented
with Bluecore’s proprietary machine learning models to determine
customer lifetime value, product affinities, receptivity to discounts,
likelihood to convert, and many others, all of which are available in a
campaign workflow where a marketer can create a strategy and act on it
within minutes.
This is different from many approaches because, whereby marketers are
reliant on legacy technologies and internal departments to access and
action customer data. Despite an abundance of data within retail
organizations, campaign creation continues to be a largely manual and
labor-intensive process, often informed by broad merchandising insights,
rather than specific shopper and product behaviors.
“Our partnership has only just begun to demonstrate the joint value we
bring to retailers,” said Robin Ritenour, SVP, Business Development and
Strategic Alliances at Bluecore. “This award validates the guiding
assumption on which we’ve created our technology: Retailers are in need
of easier ways to take control of their marketing data and quickly
launch high-performing retail marketing campaigns. We are pleased to be
able to bring this potential to Google Cloud customers and the more than
400 retailers we currently work with.”
“We’re delighted to recognize Bluecore as the 2018 Google Cloud
Technology Partner of the Year for Retail for their innovative
work on behalf of Google Cloud customers over the past year,” said Kevin
Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google
Cloud. “Our ecosystem of partners is driving tremendous innovation, and
Bluecore’s solutions in retail marketing, technology and data are
a great example. We’re proud to provide this award to Bluecore and
look forward to continue building together.”
About Bluecore
Bluecore
is a Retail Performance Cloud that is reimagining the way retailers
communicate with shoppers. It introduces retailers to a fundamentally
different solution that replaces manual processes with an intelligent,
AI-driven workflow and the industry’s first fully performance-based
pricing model. Retailers can now manage email, triggers and
personalization across channels from a single interface, enabling them
to personalize 100% of their campaigns for the first time ever. Bluecore
has uncovered new revenue opportunities and reduced production time for
more than 400 retailers including: Staples, Tommy Hilfiger, Perry Ellis,
Teleflora and Best Buy Canada. To learn more visit www.bluecore.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005546/en/