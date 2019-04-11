Bluecore : Wins Google Cloud Technology Partner Of The Year Award

Bluecore today announced that it has received the 2018 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Retail award. This award was presented at Google Cloud Next ‘19 in San Francisco.

Bluecore was recognized for the company’s achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem, helping enterprises quickly activate their customer data and drive high-performing retail marketing campaigns across earned, paid, online and offline channels.

Bluecore’s patented, retail-specific technology is built natively on Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Currently in use by more than 400 retailers, including Staples, Tommy Hilfiger, Perry Ellis, and Teleflora, Bluecore collects and combines customer behavior and product catalog data. This data is unified inside of Google BigQuery with an automated workflow. Data is made available through a marketer-friendly user interface where retailers can launch highly-personalized campaigns, at scale, in less than 60 seconds. Bluecore powers campaigns across multiple channels, including email, Adwords, Facebook, direct mail and more.

Bluecore leverages GCP to process over 500 million customer profiles and a product catalog with over 150 million products. This is supplemented with Bluecore’s proprietary machine learning models to determine customer lifetime value, product affinities, receptivity to discounts, likelihood to convert, and many others, all of which are available in a campaign workflow where a marketer can create a strategy and act on it within minutes.

This is different from many approaches because, whereby marketers are reliant on legacy technologies and internal departments to access and action customer data. Despite an abundance of data within retail organizations, campaign creation continues to be a largely manual and labor-intensive process, often informed by broad merchandising insights, rather than specific shopper and product behaviors.

“Our partnership has only just begun to demonstrate the joint value we bring to retailers,” said Robin Ritenour, SVP, Business Development and Strategic Alliances at Bluecore. “This award validates the guiding assumption on which we’ve created our technology: Retailers are in need of easier ways to take control of their marketing data and quickly launch high-performing retail marketing campaigns. We are pleased to be able to bring this potential to Google Cloud customers and the more than 400 retailers we currently work with.”

“We’re delighted to recognize Bluecore as the 2018 Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Retail for their innovative work on behalf of Google Cloud customers over the past year,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. “Our ecosystem of partners is driving tremendous innovation, and Bluecore’s solutions in retail marketing, technology and data are a great example. We’re proud to provide this award to Bluecore and look forward to continue building together.”

About Bluecore

Bluecore is a Retail Performance Cloud that is reimagining the way retailers communicate with shoppers. It introduces retailers to a fundamentally different solution that replaces manual processes with an intelligent, AI-driven workflow and the industry’s first fully performance-based pricing model. Retailers can now manage email, triggers and personalization across channels from a single interface, enabling them to personalize 100% of their campaigns for the first time ever. Bluecore has uncovered new revenue opportunities and reduced production time for more than 400 retailers including: Staples, Tommy Hilfiger, Perry Ellis, Teleflora and Best Buy Canada. To learn more visit www.bluecore.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005546/en/