Bluemercury Launches a New Skincare Category: M-61 Serum Pads

M-61 Powerful Skincare®, created by Bluemercury CEO and
Co-Founder Marla Beck, announces the launch of M-61 Serum Pads and
becomes the first brand to successfully offer consumers a serum in a pad
delivery system.
M-61 Powerful Skincare®, launched in 2012 with eight
products, including the PowerGlow Peel. The one-minute, one step
treatment pad became a cult favorite, selling one every eight seconds.
“I set out to create a clean, clinical skincare line. M-61 Powerful
Skincare’s vegan and gluten free formulas combine dermatologist-loved
ingredients with vitamin-packed, high-performance naturals for maximum
results in minimal time,” says Marla Beck. “Four years ago, I had a
dream to create an entire skincare routine delivered in a pad format.”
While developing and perfecting the Serum Pad formulas and delivery
system, Beck continued to launch new products in the pad format.
PowerSpot, a blemish fighting treatment pad, hit the market in 2016,
followed by Fast Blast and Perfect Cleansing Cloths in 2017. Beck’s
latest innovation has created an entire new category in skincare.
“It took four years to fulfill my dreams of developing a moisturizer and
Vitamin C in a pad! I am excited to break new ground with the Vitablast
C™ Serum Pad. We have successfully stabilized a pure dose of 15%
Vitamin C that does not oxidize. I chose to use a stabilized vitamin C
to reap maximum benefits which include reducing the appearance of dark
spots and fine lines, promoting a more even tone and boosting
natural-recurring collagen synthesis, resulting in brighter, tighter,
healthier-looking skin.
Our Hydraboost HA Serum Pad, was formulated to lock in moisture,
amplify your skin's naturally occurring hyaluronic levels, and is
clinically proven to deliver up to 48 hours of hydration after one use.”
Each pad is individually wrapped and sealed for maximum
freshness, while the innovative delivery system prevents oxidation and
leakage, allowing each pad to provide a pure dose of active, ingredients
to the skin. They will be available in packs of 10 and 30 with prices
ranging from $32 to $86.
M-61 Powerful Skincare® is available at Bluemercury stores, Bluemercury.com and
at select Macys Shop In Shop locations. Please visit bluemercury.com for
store locations.
About M-61 Powerful Skincare®
Created by Bluemercury Co-Founder & CEO Marla Beck, M-61 Powerful
Skincare combines dermatologist-loved ingredients with power-packed
naturals and is 100% free from harmful parabens, sulfates, and
phthalates. Marla took Bluemercury’s 13 years of experience performing
over one million treatments and blended it with input from more than 300
Bluemercury makeup artists and estheticians. The result is a technical
skincare line that provides maximum results with minimal time.
About Bluemercury
Bluemercury is a high growth luxury beauty retail chain founded by Marla
and Barry Beck in 1999 and acquired in 2015 by Macy’s Inc. Bluemercury
is widely recognized as a disrupter in the beauty retail industry for
its unique retail model and creative approach to beauty. Barry and
Marla’s continued mission for Bluemercury is to be your friendly
neighborhood beauty store where you can receive expert, honest beauty
advice. Bluemercury has 175 retail locations in the U.S., in addition to bluemercury.com.
