Bluemercury Launches a New Skincare Category: M-61 Serum Pads

Innovative New Skincare Category Created by Bluemercury CEO and Co-Founder Marla Beck

M-61 Powerful Skincare®, created by Bluemercury CEO and Co-Founder Marla Beck, announces the launch of M-61 Serum Pads and becomes the first brand to successfully offer consumers a serum in a pad delivery system.

M-61 Hydraboost HA Serum Pad and Vitablast C Serum Pad (Photo: Business Wire)

M-61 Powerful Skincare®, launched in 2012 with eight products, including the PowerGlow Peel. The one-minute, one step treatment pad became a cult favorite, selling one every eight seconds.

“I set out to create a clean, clinical skincare line. M-61 Powerful Skincare’s vegan and gluten free formulas combine dermatologist-loved ingredients with vitamin-packed, high-performance naturals for maximum results in minimal time,” says Marla Beck. “Four years ago, I had a dream to create an entire skincare routine delivered in a pad format.”

While developing and perfecting the Serum Pad formulas and delivery system, Beck continued to launch new products in the pad format. PowerSpot, a blemish fighting treatment pad, hit the market in 2016, followed by Fast Blast and Perfect Cleansing Cloths in 2017. Beck’s latest innovation has created an entire new category in skincare.

“It took four years to fulfill my dreams of developing a moisturizer and Vitamin C in a pad! I am excited to break new ground with the Vitablast C™ Serum Pad. We have successfully stabilized a pure dose of 15% Vitamin C that does not oxidize. I chose to use a stabilized vitamin C to reap maximum benefits which include reducing the appearance of dark spots and fine lines, promoting a more even tone and boosting natural-recurring collagen synthesis, resulting in brighter, tighter, healthier-looking skin.

Our Hydraboost HA Serum Pad, was formulated to lock in moisture, amplify your skin's naturally occurring hyaluronic levels, and is clinically proven to deliver up to 48 hours of hydration after one use.”

Each pad is individually wrapped and sealed for maximum freshness, while the innovative delivery system prevents oxidation and leakage, allowing each pad to provide a pure dose of active, ingredients to the skin. They will be available in packs of 10 and 30 with prices ranging from $32 to $86.

M-61 Powerful Skincare® is available at Bluemercury stores, Bluemercury.com and at select Macys Shop In Shop locations. Please visit bluemercury.com for store locations.

About M-61 Powerful Skincare®

Created by Bluemercury Co-Founder & CEO Marla Beck, M-61 Powerful Skincare combines dermatologist-loved ingredients with power-packed naturals and is 100% free from harmful parabens, sulfates, and phthalates. Marla took Bluemercury’s 13 years of experience performing over one million treatments and blended it with input from more than 300 Bluemercury makeup artists and estheticians. The result is a technical skincare line that provides maximum results with minimal time.

About Bluemercury

Bluemercury is a high growth luxury beauty retail chain founded by Marla and Barry Beck in 1999 and acquired in 2015 by Macy’s Inc. Bluemercury is widely recognized as a disrupter in the beauty retail industry for its unique retail model and creative approach to beauty. Barry and Marla’s continued mission for Bluemercury is to be your friendly neighborhood beauty store where you can receive expert, honest beauty advice. Bluemercury has 175 retail locations in the U.S., in addition to bluemercury.com.

