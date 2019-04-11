|
Bluestem Group Inc. : Announces Unaudited Consolidated Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Results
04/11/2019 | 06:11pm EDT
Bluestem Group Inc. ("Bluestem Group" or the "Company")(OTCMKTS:BGRP)
today reported unaudited consolidated financial results that include its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Bluestem Brands, Inc. and its subsidiaries
(“Bluestem Brands”), for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2019 and
February 2, 2018. We refer to the 13-week periods in this release as the
"fourth quarter." Bluestem is a multi-brand, direct-to-consumer online
retailer of a broad selection of name-brand and private label general
merchandise serving the boomer and senior demographic, generally
considered age 50 and over, and low- to middle-income consumers across
all age demographics.
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Bluestem Brands Highlights
-
The Company made the strategic decision to exit six of its eleven
Orchard brands: Bedford Fair, Gold Violin, Norm Thompson, Sahalie, The
Tog Shop and Winter Silks. In connection with this action, we recorded
$8.9 million of restructuring and restructuring related charges.
-
The new revenue recognition accounting standard ("Topic 606") adopted
in Q1 2018 resulted in a net decrease of $13.9 million of direct
response advertising costs and a corresponding increase in AEBITDA.
-
Net sales were $584.8 million, a 5.9% decrease compared to the fourth
quarter of fiscal 2017.
-
Gross margin was 42.6% compared to 45.3% in the fourth quarter of
fiscal 2017. Excluding the impact of inventory write-downs and
provisions relating to the announced exiting of six orchard Brands,
gross margin was 43.7%.
-
Selling and marketing expenses as a percent of net sales was 16.0%
compared to 20.5% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Excluding the
impact of Topic 606, selling and marketing expenses as a percent of
net sales was 18.4% compared to 20.5% in the fourth quarter of fiscal
2017.
-
Adjusted EBITDA was $74.6 million compared to $54.5 million in the
fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, an increase of 400 basis points as a
percent of net sales*. Excluding the impact from the adoption of Topic
606, Adjusted EBITDA was $60.7 million or 10.4% of net sales in the
fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.
-
An intangible asset impairment $25.6 million was recognized related to
both the exited retail brands and the go-forward Orchard brands
-
Compliant with lender covenants throughout and as of the end of the
fourth quarter, net liquidity was $85.4 million compared to a covenant
requirement of $40.0 million and lender leverage ratio was 2.99x
compared to a covenant requirement of 4.50x.
Bruce Cazenave, CEO, stated, “Over the course of 2018, a great deal had
been accomplished to restructure and strengthen many aspects of the
business. There was significant progress in the Northstar portfolio as a
result of strategic steps taken to increase the quality of the credit
portfolio and drive improved profitability. In addition, the work done
to streamline the Orchard portfolio will enable greater focus on
improving results within the go forward brands. Fourth quarter operating
results are validation that the key strategies implemented are beginning
to work, as evidenced by improved credit metrics and increased
contribution margin in both portfolio businesses. With this solid
progress already underway, I look forward to working with the team to
formulate and execute a strategic plan that will yield long term
profitable growth and drive shareholder value. "
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Bluestem Group Consolidated Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
unaudited in millions (except loss per share)
|
|
|
|
Q4 2018
|
|
Q4 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bluestem Group net income (loss)*
|
|
|
|
$
|
12.5
|
|
$
|
(140.5
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bluestem Group basic and diluted income (loss) per share*
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
$
|
(1.06
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bluestem Group Adjusted EBITDA*
|
|
|
|
$
|
74.2
|
|
$
|
53.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bluestem Group cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
$
|
119.5
|
|
$
|
123.4
|
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Bluestem Brands Stand-Alone Information
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
unaudited in millions
|
|
|
|
Q4 2018
|
|
Q4 2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bluestem Brands net sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
584.8
|
|
|
$
|
621.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bluestem Brands net income (loss)*
|
|
|
|
$
|
13.1
|
|
|
$
|
(159.8
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bluestem Brands Adjusted EBITDA*
|
|
|
|
$
|
74.6
|
|
|
$
|
54.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Northstar Portfolio net sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
386.1
|
|
|
$
|
399.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Orchard Portfolio net sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
179.6
|
|
|
$
|
207.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Northstar portfolio active customers
|
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Orchard Portfolio gross active customers
|
|
|
|
6.8
|
|
|
7.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Northstar Portfolio revolving credit portfolio:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
30+ day delinquency rate
|
|
|
|
16.6
|
%
|
|
16.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net principal charge-off rate
|
|
|
|
23.4
|
%
|
|
20.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 includes a $13.9 million impact from
the net decrease of certain advertising costs as a result of the
adoption of Topic 606.
Full Year Fiscal 2018 Bluestem Brands Highlights
-
Net Sales were $1,795.9 million, a decrease of 4.9% compared to fiscal
2017, partially attributable to our circulation reduction strategies
in our Orchard Brands portfolio.
-
Adjusted gross margin was 46.4%, down from 46.9% in the prior year,
primarily due to incremental discounting at Orchard Brands, offset to
some extent by higher gross margin rate at Northstar.
-
Adjusted selling and marketing expenses declined by 80 bps to 24.2%,
related to discontinuing television advertising at Northstar and
circulation cuts in the fourth quarter at Orchard Brands.
-
Adjusted Net credit expense decreased by $15.7 million to 6.9% of
sales reflecting the results of our ongoing efforts to improve the
credit quality of the SCUSA portfolio.
-
Adjusted EBITA was $98.0 million, a 6.2% increase from $92.3 million
in Fiscal 2017.
All financial information included in this release is unaudited.
Information for Bluestem Group is presented on a consolidated basis.
Consolidated information for Bluestem Group’s wholly-owned subsidiary,
Bluestem Brands, Inc., is also presented on a stand-alone basis.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined in the accompanying financial information
of Bluestem Group and Bluestem Brands. Please see “Bluestem Group
Inc. and Bluestem Brands, Inc. Financial Information-Overview
and Basis of Presentation” below and accompanying disclosures for
a more detailed explanation of the foregoing matters, reconciliations to
results reported under GAAP and other important information for
investors to consider.
About Bluestem Group
Bluestem Group Inc., a holding company headquartered in Eden Prairie,
MN, operates multiple direct to consumer retail brands through its
subsidiary Bluestem Brands. The Northstar Portfolio includes Fingerhut
and Gettington, both of which are national multi-channel retail brands
offering a broad selection of name brand and private label merchandise
serving low- to middle-income consumers by offering multiple payment
plans through revolving credit lines or installment loans offered by
WebBank. The Orchard Portfolio consists of multi-channel brands that
offer apparel, accessories, and home products for the boomer and senior
demographic, generally considered age 50 and over and provide customers
with the ability to obtain credit through a third-party private label
credit card. Go forward brands include Appleseed’s, Blair, Draper’s &
Damon’s, Haband, and Old Pueblo Traders. At the end of fiscal 2018, the
Company has announced that it would be exiting from six legacy retail
brands in fiscal 2019: Bedford Fair, Gold Violin, Norm Thompson,
Sahalie, Tog Shop and WinterSilks. All of Sahalie's inventory assortment
is now and will continue to be offered through our Gettington Retail
Brand. The remaining exited retail brands will be sold or liquidated.
For additional information visit the Bluestem Group website at www.bluestem.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements”.
Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections,
future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar
expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. All
statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature
are forward-looking. In some cases, you can identify these statements by
use of forward-looking words such as “may,” “will,” “should,”
“anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “predict,”
“potential,” “project,” “intend,” “could” or similar expressions. In
particular, statements regarding Bluestem Group’s plans, strategies,
prospects and expectations regarding its business are forward-looking
statements. You should be aware that these statements and any other
forward-looking statements in this document only reflect Bluestem
Group’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations and are not guarantees of
performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and
assumptions. Many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are
beyond Bluestem Group’s control and may cause actual results and
performance to differ materially from Bluestem Group’s expectations.
Forward-looking statements are based on Bluestem Group’s beliefs,
assumptions and expectations of its future performance and actions,
taking into account all information currently available to Bluestem
Group. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a
result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to
Bluestem Group or are within its control. If a change occurs, Bluestem
Group’s plans, business, financial condition, and liquidity may vary
materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements.
Important factors that could cause the actual results to be materially
different from Bluestem Group’s expectations include the risks and
uncertainties set forth in “Risk Factors” in Bluestem Group’s Report as
of and for the fiscal years ended February 1, 2019 and February 2, 2018.
Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking
statements contained in this release. These forward-looking statements
are made only as of the date of this release. Bluestem Group undertakes
no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking
statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
|
|
|
|
|
|
BLUESTEM GROUP INC.
|
Table of Contents
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Page
|
Overview and Basis of Presentation
|
|
|
|
5
|
Bluestem Group Inc.
|
|
|
|
6
|
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
|
|
|
7
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
8
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
9
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measure
|
|
|
|
10
|
Impact of Topic 606 Adoption
|
|
|
|
11
|
Bluestem Brands, Inc.
|
|
|
|
13
|
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) and Selected
Operating Data
|
|
|
|
14
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
17
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
18
|
Supplemental Financial Information
|
|
|
|
|
Segment Net Sales
|
|
|
|
19
|
Credit Portfolio
|
|
|
|
22
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
|
|
|
24
|
Impact of Topic 606 Adoption
|
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
|
BLUESTEM GROUP INC.
BLUESTEM BRANDS, INC.
FINANCIAL
INFORMATION
13-Weeks and Fiscal Years Ended February 1,
2019 and February 2, 2018
Overview and Basis of Presentation
As used in this release:
-
“Bluestem Group,” "BGI," “we,” “us,” “our,” or “the Company” refers to
Bluestem Group Inc. with its consolidated subsidiaries
-
“BGI Holding Company” refers to the Bluestem Group Inc. legal entity,
excluding its subsidiaries
-
"Bluestem Brands" or “Bluestem” refers to Bluestem Brands, Inc., an
indirect subsidiary of Bluestem Group, which consists of Northstar
Portfolio, Orchard Portfolio and PayCheck Direct (which was exited in
the first quarter of fiscal 2017)
-
"Northstar Portfolio” refers to the consolidated Fingerhut and
Gettington retail brands
-
“Orchard Portfolio” refers to the consolidated Appleseed’s, Bedford
Fair, Blair, Draper’s & Damon’s (retail stores were exited during the
first quarter of fiscal 2017), Gold Violin, Haband, LinenSource (which
was exited in the second quarter of fiscal 2017), Norm Thompson, Old
Pueblo Traders, Sahalie, Tog Shop, and WinterSilks retail brands
The accompanying financial information for Bluestem Group Inc. is
presented on a consolidated basis, including its wholly owned subsidiary
Bluestem Brands, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries. The
accompanying financial information for Bluestem Brands, Inc. is also
presented on a stand-alone basis. All financial information included in
this release is unaudited.
The business results for 2018 reflect the adoption of the new revenue
recognition accounting standard (Topic 606). The primary impact of the
adoption of Topic 606 was to accelerate the timing of recognizing direct
mail catalog advertising costs, which were capitalized and amortized
over their expected period of future benefit prior to adoption and are
now recognized upon mailing to recipients.
At the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company announced
that it had made the strategic decision to exit six of its thirteen
retail brands: Bedford Fair, Gold Violin, Norm Thompson, Sahalie, The
Tog Shop and Winter Silks ("the 2018 Restructuring Plan"). This decision
was made to streamline the business, enabling Company management to
focus resources on the core Orchard portfolio brands, consisting of
Appleseed’s, Blair, Drapers & Damon’s, Haband and Old Pueblo Traders.
All of Sahalie's inventory assortment is now and will continue to be
offered through our Gettington Retail Brand. The remaining exited retail
brands will be sold or liquidated. Restructuring costs consisting
primarily of employee severance costs were recorded as restructuring
costs and a restructuring liability was established. There was no impact
on fiscal 2018 net sales related to this decision. Restructuring costs
related to pending exit of the brands were recorded in the Corporate and
other segment.
The Company reviews and presents the consolidated business results based
on the organizational structure management uses to evaluate performance
and make decisions on allocating resources and assessing performance.
Financial Information
To supplement the historical financial data derived from Bluestem
Group’s and Bluestem’s consolidated financial statements, which are
prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting
Principles ("GAAP"), this release uses adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP
performance measure. In addition, Bluestem’s stand-alone consolidated
financial statements include contribution margin, adjusted general and
administrative expenses, adjusted free cash flow, program agreement
adjusted EBITDA, lender adjusted EBITDA, leverage ratio net debt,
program agreement leverage ratio, lender leverage ratio, working
capital, adjusted working capital, program agreement net liquidity and
lender net liquidity as non-GAAP performance measures. These measures
are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, measures prepared in
accordance with GAAP. Please see the accompanying report on Bluestem
Group’s and Bluestem’s results for further important information
concerning these measures.
Bluestem Group Inc.
Results for the 13-Weeks and Fiscal
Years Ended
February 1, 2019 and February 2, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BLUESTEM GROUP INC.
|
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
(unaudited - in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13-Weeks Ended
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
February 1, 2019
|
|
February 2, 2018
|
|
February 1, 2019
|
|
February 2, 2018
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
585,817
|
|
|
$
|
622,716
|
|
|
$
|
1,798,120
|
|
|
$
|
1,891,552
|
|
Costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
|
335,159
|
|
|
339,575
|
|
|
966,658
|
|
|
1,000,765
|
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
|
|
|
93,798
|
|
|
127,352
|
|
|
429,641
|
|
|
470,988
|
|
Net credit expense
|
|
|
|
39,926
|
|
|
57,474
|
|
|
120,759
|
|
|
147,295
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
54,850
|
|
|
52,971
|
|
|
198,884
|
|
|
221,090
|
|
Amortization and depreciation not included in cost of goods sold
|
|
|
|
13,202
|
|
|
15,284
|
|
|
49,510
|
|
|
58,081
|
|
Loss on impairment
|
|
|
|
25,601
|
|
|
191,919
|
|
|
25,601
|
|
|
192,149
|
|
Total costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
562,536
|
|
|
784,575
|
|
|
1,791,053
|
|
|
2,090,368
|
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
|
|
23,281
|
|
|
(161,859
|
)
|
|
7,067
|
|
|
(198,816
|
)
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
12,283
|
|
|
12,291
|
|
|
50,136
|
|
|
50,692
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
|
10,998
|
|
|
(174,150
|
)
|
|
(43,069
|
)
|
|
(249,508
|
)
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
|
(1,512
|
)
|
|
(33,684
|
)
|
|
(7,592
|
)
|
|
(35,198
|
)
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,510
|
|
|
$
|
(140,466
|
)
|
|
$
|
(35,477
|
)
|
|
$
|
(214,310
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) per share - common stockholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic loss per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
$
|
(1.06
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.27
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.62
|
)
|
Diluted loss per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
|
$
|
(1.06
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.27
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.62
|
)
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
133,186,691
|
|
|
132,326,876
|
|
|
132,865,441
|
|
|
132,217,503
|
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
|
133,680,706
|
|
|
132,326,876
|
|
|
132,865,441
|
|
|
132,217,503
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unrealized (loss) gain on interest rate swap, net of tax
|
|
|
|
(779
|
)
|
|
1,586
|
|
|
(837
|
)
|
|
1,710
|
|
Comprehensive income (loss)
|
|
|
|
$
|
11,731
|
|
|
$
|
(138,880
|
)
|
|
$
|
(36,314
|
)
|
|
$
|
(212,600
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BLUESTEM GROUP INC.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(unaudited - in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 1, 2019
|
|
February 2, 2018
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
$
|
119,507
|
|
|
$
|
123,398
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
|
13,508
|
|
|
15,759
|
|
Customer accounts receivable, net of allowance of $7,801 and $8,233
|
|
|
|
8,154
|
|
|
9,008
|
|
Merchandise inventories
|
|
|
|
210,658
|
|
|
194,693
|
|
Promotional material inventories
|
|
|
|
13,810
|
|
|
34,660
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
|
29,742
|
|
|
28,399
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
395,379
|
|
|
405,917
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
90,376
|
|
|
106,246
|
|
Intangibles, net
|
|
|
|
120,921
|
|
|
163,377
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
36,717
|
|
|
36,717
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
5,966
|
|
|
11,222
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
649,359
|
|
|
$
|
723,479
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
$
|
140,992
|
|
|
$
|
160,300
|
|
Accrued costs and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
73,349
|
|
|
67,754
|
|
Short-term debt
|
|
|
|
49,903
|
|
|
26,434
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
264,244
|
|
|
254,488
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
|
395,819
|
|
|
420,297
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
616
|
|
|
4,245
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
30,309
|
|
|
39,349
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
690,988
|
|
|
718,379
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Series A participating convertible preferred stock
|
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
|
5,000
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
|
1,340
|
|
|
1,332
|
|
Treasury stock
|
|
|
|
(131
|
)
|
|
(131
|
)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
297,310
|
|
|
293,892
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
|
(346,642
|
)
|
|
(297,324
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
|
|
|
|
1,494
|
|
|
2,331
|
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
(41,629
|
)
|
|
5,100
|
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
649,359
|
|
|
$
|
723,479
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BLUESTEM GROUP INC.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(unaudited - in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
February 1, 2019
|
|
February 2, 2018
|
Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
$
|
(35,477
|
)
|
|
$
|
(214,310
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating
activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization and depreciation expense
|
|
|
|
54,000
|
|
|
62,962
|
|
Loss on impairment
|
|
|
|
25,601
|
|
|
192,149
|
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
|
|
|
97,467
|
|
|
107,017
|
|
Provision for deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
(3,643
|
)
|
|
(33,227
|
)
|
(Gain) loss on servicing right
|
|
|
|
(3,182
|
)
|
|
3,665
|
|
Net losses (gains) on loans held for sale, investment securities and
other
|
|
|
|
266
|
|
|
(1,834
|
)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
3,197
|
|
|
4,391
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
4,837
|
|
|
3,501
|
|
Net change in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customer account receivables
|
|
|
|
(10,307
|
)
|
|
27,274
|
|
Merchandise inventories
|
|
|
|
(15,965
|
)
|
|
35,277
|
|
Promotional material inventories
|
|
|
|
7,009
|
|
|
15,070
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
(344
|
)
|
|
11,752
|
|
Accounts payable and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
(19,224
|
)
|
|
(67,896
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
104,235
|
|
|
145,791
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchases of customer accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
(1,080,963
|
)
|
|
(1,072,357
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of customer accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
994,657
|
|
|
979,111
|
|
Net purchases of property and equipment
|
|
|
|
(21,244
|
)
|
|
(20,462
|
)
|
Distributions from equity investments
|
|
|
|
3,142
|
|
|
9,979
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(13
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
(104,408
|
)
|
|
(103,742
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings of debt
|
|
|
|
1,802
|
|
|
—
|
|
Repayments of debt
|
|
|
|
(32,006
|
)
|
|
(28,802
|
)
|
Borrowings on asset backed line of credit
|
|
|
|
364,314
|
|
|
373,887
|
|
Repayments on asset backed line of credit
|
|
|
|
(339,978
|
)
|
|
(396,665
|
)
|
Payment of dividends
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(80,201
|
)
|
Net cash used in by financing activities
|
|
|
|
(5,868
|
)
|
|
(131,781
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of Foreign Exchange Rates on Cash
|
|
|
|
(101
|
)
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
|
|
|
|
(6,142
|
)
|
|
(89,582
|
)
|
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, Beginning of Period
|
|
|
|
139,157
|
|
|
228,739
|
|
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, End of Period
|
|
|
|
$
|
133,015
|
|
|
$
|
139,157
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BLUESTEM GROUP INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure
(unaudited
- in thousands)
To supplement the consolidated financial statements of Bluestem Group
Inc. and its subsidiaries, which are presented in accordance with GAAP,
we use the following measure that is not in accordance with, or an
alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP ("non-GAAP
measure"):
Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, represents net loss attributable
to Bluestem Group Inc. before income tax benefit, interest expense,
amortization and depreciation expense, inventory write-downs related to
restructuring activity,loss on impairment, gain or loss on servicing
right, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring costs, Orchard
Portfolio segmentation and positioning research, a one-time class action
legal settlement and other.
We provide this measure because we believe it is useful to investors in
evaluating our operating performance compared to other companies in our
industry. As a non-GAAP measure, it has limitations in that it does not
reflect all of the amounts associated with Bluestem Group Inc.'s results
of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and is not based on
any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This non-GAAP
measure should be considered along with the GAAP financial presentation
and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results
reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our calculation of
Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to the calculation of such measure
by other companies.
The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA from the nearest GAAP
performance measure, which is net loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13-Weeks Ended
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
February 1, 2019
|
|
February 2, 2018
|
|
February 1, 2019
|
|
February 2, 2018
|
Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,510
|
|
|
$
|
(140,466
|
)
|
|
$
|
(35,477
|
)
|
|
$
|
(214,310
|
)
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
|
(1,512
|
)
|
|
(33,684
|
)
|
|
(7,592
|
)
|
|
(35,198
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
12,359
|
|
|
12,351
|
|
|
50,224
|
|
|
50,755
|
|
Amortization and depreciation expense
|
|
|
|
14,336
|
|
|
16,477
|
|
|
54,000
|
|
|
62,962
|
|
Loss on impairment
|
|
|
|
25,601
|
|
|
191,919
|
|
|
25,601
|
|
|
192,149
|
|
(Gain) loss on servicing right
|
|
|
|
1,155
|
|
|
4,633
|
|
|
(3,182
|
)
|
|
3,665
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
730
|
|
|
1,227
|
|
|
3,196
|
|
|
4,391
|
|
Inventory write-down, exited brands
|
|
|
|
6,450
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,450
|
|
|
—
|
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
|
|
2,472
|
|
|
175
|
|
|
2,566
|
|
|
15,860
|
|
Class action legal settlement
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,200
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
716
|
|
|
1,763
|
|
|
7,598
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
74,188
|
|
|
$
|
53,348
|
|
|
$
|
98,749
|
|
|
$
|
87,872
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BLUESTEM GROUP INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measure
(unaudited
- in thousands)
Impact of Adoption of Topic 606
The Company adopted Topic 606 which pertains to revenue recognition, on
February 3, 2018.
The adoption of Topic 606 had a material impact on the timing of
advertising expense recognition related to direct response advertising.
Under Topic 606, the Company now recognizes the expense associated with
its catalogs on the estimated date of first delivery to recipients.
Prior to adoption of Topic 606, these costs were capitalized and
amortized over their expected period of future benefit. In addition, the
estimated realizable value of future product returns was reclassified
from current liabilities to current assets.
The following tables present the impact the adoption of Topic 606 had on
the Company's Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss and
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13-Weeks Ended February 1, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
As reported
|
|
% of net
sales
|
|
Topic 606
Adjustments
|
|
Balances
without
Adoption of
Topic
606
|
|
% of net
sales
|
Total net sales and revenue
|
|
|
|
$
|
585,817
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
585,817
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
Costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
|
335,159
|
|
|
57.2
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
|
335,159
|
|
|
57.2
|
%
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
|
|
|
93,798
|
|
|
16.0
|
%
|
|
13,914
|
|
|
107,712
|
|
|
18.4
|
%
|
Net credit expense
|
|
|
|
39,926
|
|
|
6.8
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
|
39,926
|
|
|
6.8
|
%
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
54,850
|
|
|
9.4
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
|
54,850
|
|
|
9.4
|
%
|
Amortization and depreciation not included in cost of goods sold
|
|
|
|
13,202
|
|
|
2.3
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
|
13,202
|
|
|
2.3
|
%
|
Loss on impairment
|
|
|
|
25,601
|
|
|
4.4
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
|
25,601
|
|
|
4.4
|
%
|
Total costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
562,536
|
|
|
96.0
|
%
|
|
13,914
|
|
|
576,450
|
|
|
98.4
|
%
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
|
|
23,281
|
|
|
4.0
|
%
|
|
(13,914
|
)
|
|
9,367
|
|
|
1.6
|
%
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
12,283
|
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
|
12,283
|
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
|
10,998
|
|
|
1.9
|
%
|
|
(13,914
|
)
|
|
(2,916
|
)
|
|
(0.5
|
)%
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
(1,512
|
)
|
|
(0.3
|
)%
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,512
|
)
|
|
(0.3
|
)%
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
$
|
12,510
|
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
$
|
(13,914
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1,404
|
)
|
|
(0.2
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended February 1, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
As reported
|
|
% of
net sales
|
|
Topic 606
Adjustments
|
|
Balances
without
Adoption of
Topic
606
|
|
% of net
sales
|
Total net sales and revenue
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,798,120
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
1,798,120
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
Costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
|
966,658
|
|
|
53.8
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
|
966,658
|
|
|
53.8
|
%
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
|
|
|
429,641
|
|
|
23.9
|
%
|
|
4,666
|
|
|
434,307
|
|
|
24.2
|
%
|
Net credit expense
|
|
|
|
120,759
|
|
|
6.7
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
|
120,759
|
|
|
6.7
|
%
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
198,884
|
|
|
11.1
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
|
198,884
|
|
|
11.1
|
%
|
Amortization and depreciation not included in cost of goods sold
|
|
|
|
49,510
|
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
|
49,510
|
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
Loss on impairment
|
|
|
|
25,601
|
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
|
25,601
|
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
Total costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
1,791,053
|
|
|
99.6
|
%
|
|
4,666
|
|
|
1,795,719
|
|
|
99.9
|
%
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
|
7,067
|
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
|
(4,666
|
)
|
|
2,401
|
|
|
0.1
|
%
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
50,136
|
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
|
50,136
|
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
|
(43,069
|
)
|
|
(2.4
|
)%
|
|
(4,666
|
)
|
|
(47,735
|
)
|
|
(2.7
|
)%
|
Income tax benefit
|
|
|
|
(7,592
|
)
|
|
(0.4
|
)%
|
|
—
|
|
|
(7,592
|
)
|
|
(0.4
|
)%
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
$
|
(35,477
|
)
|
|
(2.0
|
)%
|
|
$
|
(4,666
|
)
|
|
$
|
(40,143
|
)
|
|
(2.2
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of February 1, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
Topic 606 Adjustment
|
|
Balances Without
Adoption of Topic 606
|
Promotional material inventories
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,810
|
|
|
$
|
9,175
|
|
|
$
|
22,985
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
|
29,742
|
|
|
(3,770
|
)
|
|
25,972
|
|
Accrued costs and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
73,349
|
|
|
(3,770
|
)
|
|
69,579
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
|
(346,642
|
)
|
|
9,175
|
|
|
(337,467
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bluestem Brands, Inc.
Results for the 13-Weeks and
Fiscal Years Ended
February 1, 2019 and February 2, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BLUESTEM BRANDS, INC.
|
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) and
Selected Operating Data (unaudited)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13-Weeks Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 1, 2019
|
|
February 2, 2018
|
|
Change(a)
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
584,817
|
|
|
$
|
621,341
|
|
|
(5.9
|
)%
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
|
335,611
|
|
|
340,066
|
|
|
(1.3
|
)%
|
|
Gross profit(b)
|
|
|
|
249,206
|
|
|
281,275
|
|
|
(11.4
|
)%
|
|
Sales and marketing expenses(c)
|
|
|
|
93,798
|
|
|
127,352
|
|
|
(26.3
|
)%
|
|
Net credit expense
|
|
|
|
39,932
|
|
|
57,040
|
|
|
(30.0
|
)%
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
52,410
|
|
|
49,836
|
|
|
5.2
|
%
|
|
Amortization and depreciation not included in cost of goods sold(d)
|
|
|
|
13,202
|
|
|
15,284
|
|
|
(13.6
|
)%
|
|
Loss on impairment
|
|
|
|
25,601
|
|
|
191,919
|
|
|
(86.7
|
)%
|
|
Interest expense, net (e)
|
|
|
|
12,283
|
|
|
12,291
|
|
|
(0.1
|
)%
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
|
11,980
|
|
|
(172,447
|
)
|
|
106.9
|
%
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
|
(1,132
|
)
|
|
(12,685
|
)
|
|
91.1
|
%
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,112
|
|
|
$
|
(159,762
|
)
|
|
108.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Margins and Expenses as a Percentage of Net Sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit(b)
|
|
|
|
42.6
|
%
|
|
45.3
|
%
|
|
(270
|
)
|
bps
|
Sales and marketing expenses(c)
|
|
|
|
16.0
|
%
|
|
20.5
|
%
|
|
(450
|
)
|
bps
|
Net credit expense
|
|
|
|
6.8
|
%
|
|
9.2
|
%
|
|
(240
|
)
|
bps
|
Contribution margin (b, c, f)
|
|
|
|
$
|
115,476
|
|
|
$
|
96,883
|
|
|
19.2
|
%
|
|
As a percentage of net sales(b, c, f)
|
|
|
|
19.7
|
%
|
|
15.6
|
%
|
|
410
|
|
bps
|
Adjusted general and administrative expenses (f)
|
|
|
|
$
|
49,392
|
|
|
$
|
48,091
|
|
|
2.7
|
%
|
|
As a percentage of net sales(f)
|
|
|
|
8.4
|
%
|
|
7.7
|
%
|
|
70
|
|
bps
|
Adjusted EBITDA (c,f)
|
|
|
|
$
|
74,646
|
|
|
$
|
54,464
|
|
|
37.1
|
%
|
|
As a percentage of net sales(b)
|
|
|
|
12.8
|
%
|
|
8.8
|
%
|
|
400
|
|
bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selected Operating Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Northstar Portfolio revolving new customer credit accounts (g)
|
|
|
|
192
|
|
|
157
|
|
|
22.3
|
%
|
|
Fingerhut FreshStart new customer credit accounts (g)
|
|
|
|
83
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
50.9
|
%
|
|
Orchard Portfolio new gross customers (h)
|
|
|
|
433
|
|
|
489
|
|
|
(11.5
|
)%
|
|
Northstar Portfolio active customers (i)
|
|
|
|
1,480
|
|
|
1,465
|
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
Orchard Portfolio gross active customers (j)
|
|
|
|
6,809
|
|
|
7,374
|
|
|
(7.7
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
|
Changes in rates are presented as the basis point ("bps") increase
(decrease) from the prior period.
|
(b)
|
|
Includes $6,450 of inventory write-downs related to exited retail
brands.
|
(c)
|
|
Fiscal 2018 amounts and percentages include the impact of the
adoption of Topic 606, which pertains to revenue recognition. Under
Topic 606, the Company now recognizes the expense associated with
its catalogs on the estimated date of first delivery to recipients.
Prior to adoption of Topic 606, these costs were capitalized and
amortized over their expected period of future benefit. The impact
of adopting Topic 606 was an increase in sales and marketing expense
of $13,914 for the 13-weeks ended February 1, 2019.
|
(d)
|
|
Consists of amortization expense of customer relationship
finite-lived intangible assets and depreciation expense related to
software and office equipment. Owned fulfillment facilities and
equipment depreciation is included in cost of goods sold.
|
(e)
|
|
Interest expense is net of interest income.
|
(f)
|
|
Please refer to the "Bluestem Brands, Inc. - Non-GAAP Financial
Measures" within this release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP
financial measures to GAAP and why Bluestem believes these are
important measures of its performance.
|
(g)
|
|
Customers that have made their initial order on account during the
fiscal period presented. Revolving new customer credit accounts
excludes FreshStart graduates initially included in FreshStart new
customer credit accounts when their initial order was made.
|
(h)
|
|
Individual customers, counted once for each brand from which a
purchase has been made, who have made a first-time purchase from a
during the period presented. Unique new customers,counted only once
without regard for purchases from multiple brands, who have made a
first-time purchase from the Orchard Portfolio, during the 13-weeks
ended February 1, 2019 and February 2, 2018, were 194 and 175,
respectively.
|
(i)
|
|
Revolving credit customers that have made at least one purchase on
account within the previous twelve fiscal months and at least one
payment on account since origination.
|
(j)
|
|
Individual customers, counted once for each brand from which a
purchase has been made, that have made at least one purchase from a
particular brand within the Orchard Portfolio during the previous
twelve fiscal months. Unique active customers, counted only once
without regard for purchases from multiple brands, who have made at
least one purchase from the Orchard Portfolio during the twelve
fiscal months ended February 1, 2019 and February 2, 2018, were 4.2
million and 4.5 million, respectively.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BLUESTEM BRANDS, INC.
|
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) and
Selected Operating Data (unaudited)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 1, 2019
|
|
February 2, 2018
|
|
Change(a)
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,795,852
|
|
|
$
|
1,887,655
|
|
|
(4.9
|
)%
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
|
968,534
|
|
|
1,001,596
|
|
|
(3.3
|
)%
|
|
Gross profit(b)
|
|
|
|
827,318
|
|
|
886,059
|
|
|
(6.6
|
)%
|
|
Sales and marketing expenses(c)
|
|
|
|
429,641
|
|
|
470,988
|
|
|
(8.8
|
)%
|
|
Net credit expense
|
|
|
|
120,374
|
|
|
148,777
|
|
|
(19.1
|
)%
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
189,559
|
|
|
213,017
|
|
|
(11.0
|
)%
|
|
Amortization and depreciation not included in cost of goods sold(d)
|
|
|
|
49,510
|
|
|
58,081
|
|
|
(14.8
|
)%
|
|
Loss on impairment
|
|
|
|
25,601
|
|
|
192,149
|
|
|
(86.7
|
)%
|
|
Interest expense, net (e)
|
|
|
|
50,136
|
|
|
50,692
|
|
|
(1.1
|
)%
|
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
|
(37,503
|
)
|
|
(247,645
|
)
|
|
84.9
|
%
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
|
(8,468
|
)
|
|
(39,859
|
)
|
|
78.8
|
%
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
$
|
(29,035
|
)
|
|
$
|
(207,786
|
)
|
|
86.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Margins and Expenses as a Percentage of Net Sales:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit(b)
|
|
|
|
46.1
|
%
|
|
46.9
|
%
|
|
(80
|
)
|
bps
|
Sales and marketing expenses(c)
|
|
|
|
23.9
|
%
|
|
25.0
|
%
|
|
(110
|
)
|
bps
|
Net credit expense
|
|
|
|
6.7
|
%
|
|
7.9
|
%
|
|
(120
|
)
|
bps
|
Contribution margin (b, c, f)
|
|
|
|
$
|
277,303
|
|
|
$
|
266,294
|
|
|
4.1
|
%
|
|
As a percentage of net sales(b, c, f)
|
|
|
|
15.4
|
%
|
|
14.1
|
%
|
|
130
|
|
bps
|
Adjusted general and administrative expenses (f)
|
|
|
|
$
|
181,558
|
|
|
$
|
188,067
|
|
|
(3.5
|
)%
|
|
As a percentage of net sales(f)
|
|
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
|
10.0
|
%
|
|
10
|
|
bps
|
Adjusted EBITDA (c,f)
|
|
|
|
$
|
102,647
|
|
|
$
|
92,294
|
|
|
11.2
|
%
|
|
As a percentage of net sales(b)
|
|
|
|
5.7
|
%
|
|
4.9
|
%
|
|
80
|
|
bps
|
Selected Financial Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lender net liquidity (e)
|
|
|
|
$
|
85,372
|
|
|
$
|
97,092
|
|
|
(12.1
|
)%
|
|
Availability on inventory line of credit
|
|
|
|
$
|
81,529
|
|
|
$
|
92,407
|
|
|
(11.8
|
)%
|
|
Adjusted free cash flow (e)
|
|
|
|
$
|
10,604
|
|
|
$
|
40,836
|
|
|
(74.0
|
)%
|
|
Lender leverage ratio (e)
|
|
|
|
2.99
|
|
|
3.67
|
|
|
|
|
Lender leverage ratio requirement
|
|
|
|
< 4.50
|
|
|
< 4.50
|
|
|
|
|
Program agreement leverage ratio (e)
|
|
|
|
2.99
|
|
|
3.85
|
|
|
|
|
Program agreement leverage ratio requirement
|
|
|
|
< 5.00
|
|
|
< 5.00
|
|
|
|
|
Selected Operating Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Northstar Portfolio revolving new customer credit accounts (g)
|
|
|
|
563
|
|
|
459
|
|
|
22.7
|
%
|
|
Fingerhut FreshStart new customer credit accounts (g)
|
|
|
|
235
|
|
|
197
|
|
|
19.3
|
%
|
|
Orchard Portfolio new gross customers (h)
|
|
|
|
1,858
|
|
|
2,091
|
|
|
(11.1
|
)%
|
|
Northstar Portfolio active customers (i)
|
|
|
|
1,480
|
|
|
1,465
|
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
Orchard Portfolio gross active customers (j)
|
|
|
|
6,809
|
|
|
7,374
|
|
|
(7.7
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
|
Changes in rates are presented as the basis point ("bps") increase
(decrease) from the prior period.
|
(b)
|
|
Includes $6,450 of inventory write-downs related to exited retail
brands.
|
(c)
|
|
Fiscal 2018 amounts and percentages include the impact of the
adoption of Topic 606, which pertains to revenue recognition. Under
Topic 606, the Company now recognizes the expense associated with
its catalogs on the estimated date of first delivery to recipients.
Prior to adoption of Topic 606, these costs were capitalized and
amortized over their expected period of future benefit. The impact
of adopting Topic 606 was an increase in sales and marketing expense
of $4,666 for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2019.
|
(d)
|
|
Consists of amortization expense of customer relationship
finite-lived intangible assets and depreciation expense related to
software and office equipment. Owned fulfillment facilities and
equipment depreciation is included in cost of goods sold.
|
(e)
|
|
Interest expense is net of interest income.
|
(f)
|
|
Please refer to the "Bluestem Brands, Inc. - Non-GAAP Financial
Measures" within this release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP
financial measures to GAAP and why Bluestem believes these are
important measures of its performance.
|
(g)
|
|
Customers that have made their initial order on account during the
fiscal period presented. Revolving new customer credit accounts
excludes FreshStart graduates initially included in FreshStart new
customer credit accounts when their initial order was made.
|
(h)
|
|
Individual customers, counted once for each brand, who have made a
first-time purchase from a during the period presented. Unique new
customers,counted only once without regard for purchases from
multiple brands, who have made a first-time purchase from the
Orchard Portfolio, during the fiscal years ended February 1, 2019
and February 2, 2018, were 712 and 706, respectively.
|
(i)
|
|
Revolving credit customers that have made at least one purchase on
account within the previous twelve fiscal months and at least one
payment on account since origination.
|
(j)
|
|
Individual customers, counted once for each brand, that have made at
least one purchase from a particular brand within the Orchard
Portfolio during the previous twelve fiscal months. Unique active
customers, counted only once without regard for purchases from
multiple brands, who have made at least one purchase from the
Orchard Portfolio during the twelve fiscal months ended February 1,
2019 and February 2, 2018, were 4.2 million and 4.5 million,
respectively.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BLUESTEM BRANDS, INC.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(unaudited - in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 1, 2019
|
|
February 2, 2018
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,102
|
|
|
$
|
9,173
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
|
|
13,508
|
|
|
15,759
|
|
Customer accounts receivable, net of allowance of $7,800 and $7,082
|
|
|
|
8,154
|
|
|
7,275
|
|
Merchandise inventories
|
|
|
|
210,658
|
|
|
194,693
|
|
Promotional material inventories
|
|
|
|
13,810
|
|
|
34,660
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
|
27,887
|
|
|
25,346
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
281,119
|
|
|
286,906
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
71,810
|
|
|
89,385
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
|
120,921
|
|
|
163,377
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
36,717
|
|
|
36,717
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
1,674
|
|
|
4,040
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
512,241
|
|
|
$
|
580,425
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
$
|
140,992
|
|
|
$
|
160,300
|
|
Current income taxes payable
|
|
|
|
36,678
|
|
|
36,370
|
|
Accrued costs and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
89,628
|
|
|
81,098
|
|
Short-term debt
|
|
|
|
49,903
|
|
|
26,434
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
317,201
|
|
|
304,202
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
|
395,602
|
|
|
420,080
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
3,828
|
|
|
16,325
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
35,291
|
|
|
39,145
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
751,922
|
|
|
779,752
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholder's equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
|
369,602
|
|
|
369,602
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
|
(610,228
|
)
|
|
(570,697
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax
|
|
|
|
945
|
|
|
1,768
|
|
Total stockholder's equity
|
|
|
|
(239,681
|
)
|
|
(199,327
|
)
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
512,241
|
|
|
$
|
580,425
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BLUESTEM BRANDS, INC.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(unaudited - in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
February 1, 2019
|
|
February 2, 2018
|
Operating Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
$
|
(29,035
|
)
|
|
$
|
(207,786
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating
activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amortization and depreciation expense
|
|
|
|
53,056
|
|
|
62,600
|
|
Loss on impairment
|
|
|
|
25,601
|
|
|
192,149
|
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
|
|
|
97,554
|
|
|
110,803
|
|
Provision for deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
(7,835
|
)
|
|
(38,670
|
)
|
(Gain) loss on servicing right
|
|
|
|
(3,182
|
)
|
|
3,665
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
2,471
|
|
|
3,525
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
|
5,027
|
|
|
3,729
|
|
Net change in assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customer accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
(12,127
|
)
|
|
(4,624
|
)
|
Merchandise inventories
|
|
|
|
(15,965
|
)
|
|
35,277
|
|
Promotional material inventories
|
|
|
|
7,009
|
|
|
15,070
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
|
(1,542
|
)
|
|
3,360
|
|
Current income taxes payable
|
|
|
|
(1,009
|
)
|
|
(185
|
)
|
Accounts payable and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
(13,576
|
)
|
|
(66,902
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
106,447
|
|
|
112,011
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of customer accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
(1,080,963
|
)
|
|
(1,072,357
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of customer accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
994,657
|
|
|
1,008,956
|
|
Proceeds from sale of assets
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
24,295
|
|
Net purchase of property and equipment
|
|
|
|
(18,595
|
)
|
|
(20,022
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
(104,901
|
)
|
|
(59,128
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financing Activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings of debt
|
|
|
|
1,802
|
|
|
—
|
|
Repayments of debt
|
|
|
|
(32,006
|
)
|
|
(28,802
|
)
|
Borrowings on asset backed line of credit
|
|
|
|
364,314
|
|
|
373,887
|
|
Repayments on asset backed line of credit
|
|
|
|
(339,978
|
)
|
|
(396,665
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
|
(5,868
|
)
|
|
(51,580
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted
Cash
|
|
|
|
(4,322
|
)
|
|
1,303
|
|
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, Beginning of Period
|
|
|
|
24,932
|
|
|
23,629
|
|
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, End of Period
|
|
|
|
$
|
20,610
|
|
|
$
|
24,932
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BLUESTEM BRANDS, INC.
|
Supplemental Financial Information - Segment Net Sales
|
(unaudited - in thousands, except average order size)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13-Weeks Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 1, 2019
|
|
February 2, 2018
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
% of Sales
|
|
$
|
|
% of Sales
|
|
%
|
|
Total sales by merchandise category:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Home
|
|
|
|
$
|
119,891
|
|
|
20.3
|
%
|
|
$
|
139,452
|
|
|
22.0
|
%
|
|
(14.0
|
)%
|
|
Entertainment
|
|
|
|
188,773
|
|
|
31.9
|
%
|
|
196,589
|
|
|
31.0
|
%
|
|
(4.0
|
)%
|
|
Fashion
|
|
|
|
283,244
|
|
|
47.8
|
%
|
|
299,058
|
|
|
47.0
|
%
|
|
(5.3
|
)%
|
|
Total merchandise sales(a)
|
|
|
|
591,908
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
635,099
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
(6.8
|
)%
|
|
Corporate and other(b)
|
|
|
|
19,102
|
|
|
|
|
14,593
|
|
|
|
|
30.9
|
%
|
|
Returns and allowances
|
|
|
|
(42,662
|
)
|
|
|
|
(48,822
|
)
|
|
|
|
(12.6
|
)%
|
|
Commissions and other revenues
|
|
|
|
16,469
|
|
|
|
|
20,471
|
|
|
|
|
(19.5
|
)%
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
584,817
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
621,341
|
|
|
|
|
(5.9
|
)%
|
|
Gross profit rate(f)
|
|
|
|
42.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
45.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
(270
|
)
|
bps
|
Sales and marketing expense rate(c)
|
|
|
|
16.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
20.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
(450
|
)
|
bps
|
Contribution margin rate(c, d, f)
|
|
|
|
19.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
15.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
410
|
|
bps
|
Average order size(e)
|
|
|
|
$
|
129
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
125
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Northstar Portfolio sales by merchandise category:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Home
|
|
|
|
$
|
111,874
|
|
|
28.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
128,346
|
|
|
31.0
|
%
|
|
(12.8
|
)%
|
|
Entertainment
|
|
|
|
188,773
|
|
|
47.3
|
%
|
|
196,589
|
|
|
47.5
|
%
|
|
(4.0
|
)%
|
|
Fashion
|
|
|
|
98,495
|
|
|
24.7
|
%
|
|
88,516
|
|
|
21.5
|
%
|
|
11.3
|
%
|
|
Total merchandise sales(a)
|
|
|
|
399,142
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
413,451
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
(3.5
|
)%
|
|
Returns and allowances
|
|
|
|
(19,364
|
)
|
|
|
|
(21,279
|
)
|
|
|
|
(9.0
|
)%
|
|
Commissions and other revenues
|
|
|
|
6,293
|
|
|
|
|
6,837
|
|
|
|
|
(8.0
|
)%
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
386,071
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
399,009
|
|
|
|
|
(3.2
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit rate(f)
|
|
|
|
43.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
42.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
10
|
|
bps
|
Sales and marketing expense rate(c)
|
|
|
|
10.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
11.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
(80
|
)
|
bps
|
Contribution margin rate(c, f)
|
|
|
|
21.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
17.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
480
|
|
bps
|
Average order size(e)
|
|
|
|
$
|
235
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
239
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Orchard Portfolio sales by merchandise category:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Home
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,017
|
|
|
4.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
11,106
|
|
|
5.0
|
%
|
|
(27.8
|
)%
|
|
Fashion
|
|
|
|
184,749
|
|
|
95.8
|
%
|
|
210,542
|
|
|
95.0
|
%
|
|
(12.3
|
)%
|
|
Total merchandise sales(a)
|
|
|
|
192,766
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
221,648
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
(13.0
|
)%
|
|
Returns and allowances
|
|
|
|
(23,298
|
)
|
|
|
|
(27,543
|
)
|
|
|
|
(15.4
|
)%
|
|
Commissions and other revenues
|
|
|
|
10,176
|
|
|
|
|
13,634
|
|
|
|
|
(25.4
|
)%
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
179,644
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
207,739
|
|
|
|
|
(13.5
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit rate(f)
|
|
|
|
40.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
48.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
(740
|
)
|
bps
|
Sales and marketing expense rate(c)
|
|
|
|
28.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
37.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
(840
|
)
|
bps
|
Contribution margin rate(c,f)
|
|
|
|
11.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
10.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
110
|
|
bps
|
Average order size(e)
|
|
|
|
$
|
65
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
|
Total merchandise sales include shipping and handling revenue and is
net of sales discounts.
|
(b)
|
|
Corporate and other consist of adjustments to Bluestem's net sales
related to net sales of PayCheck Direct and the elimination of
inter-segment activities.
|
(c)
|
|
Fiscal 2018 expenses and expense percentages include the impact of
the adoption of Topic 606, which pertains to revenue recognition.
Under Topic 606, the Company now recognizes the expense associated
with its catalogs on the estimated date of first delivery to
recipients. Prior to adoption of Topic 606, these costs were
capitalized and amortized over their expected period of future
benefit. The impact of adopting Topic 606 was a decrease in sales
and marketing expense of $(13,914) for the 13-weeks ended November
2, 2018, of which $(5,327) related to Northstar Portfolio and
$(4,911) related to Orchard Portfolio.
|
(d)
|
|
Represents contribution margin as a percentage of net sales. Please
refer to the "Bluestem Brands, Inc. - Non-GAAP Financial Measures"
within this release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial
measures to GAAP and why Bluestem believes these are important
measures of its performance.
|
(e)
|
|
Represents merchandise sales including shipping and handling revenue
divided by the number of merchandise orders fulfilled during the
fiscal period presented.
|
(f)
|
|
Includes impact of inventory write-downs of $1,571 at Northstar
Portfolio and inventory write-downs and establishment of liability
for committed inventory purchases of $4,879 at Orchard Portfolio, or
$6,450 total for Bluestem.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BLUESTEM BRANDS, INC.
|
Supplemental Financial Information - Segment Net Sales
|
(unaudited - in thousands, except average order size)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 1, 2019
|
|
February 2, 2018
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
% of Sales
|
|
$
|
|
% of Sales
|
|
%
|
|
Total sales by merchandise category:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Home
|
|
|
|
$
|
431,329
|
|
|
22.8
|
%
|
|
$
|
472,989
|
|
|
23.8
|
%
|
|
(8.8
|
)%
|
|
Entertainment
|
|
|
|
432,651
|
|
|
22.9
|
%
|
|
447,849
|
|
|
22.6
|
%
|
|
(3.4
|
)%
|
|
Fashion
|
|
|
|
1,027,052
|
|
|
54.3
|
%
|
|
1,062,565
|
|
|
53.6
|
%
|
|
(3.3
|
)%
|
|
Total merchandise sales(a)
|
|
|
|
1,891,032
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
1,983,403
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
(4.7
|
)%
|
|
Corporate and other(b)
|
|
|
|
8,199
|
|
|
|
|
10,282
|
|
|
|
|
(20.3
|
)%
|
|
Returns and allowances
|
|
|
|
(167,569
|
)
|
|
|
|
(184,011
|
)
|
|
|
|
(8.9
|
)%
|
|
Commissions and other revenues
|
|
|
|
64,190
|
|
|
|
|
77,981
|
|
|
|
|
(17.7
|
)%
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,795,852
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,887,655
|
|
|
|
|
(4.9
|
)%
|
|
Gross profit rate(f)
|
|
|
|
46.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
46.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
(80
|
)
|
bps
|
Sales and marketing expense rate(c)
|
|
|
|
23.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
25.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
(110
|
)
|
bps
|
Contribution margin rate(c, d, f)
|
|
|
|
15.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
14.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
130
|
|
bps
|
Average order size(e)
|
|
|
|
$
|
112
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
113
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Northstar Portfolio sales by merchandise category:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Home
|
|
|
|
$
|
397,916
|
|
|
37.7
|
%
|
|
$
|
413,177
|
|
|
39.2
|
%
|
|
(3.7
|
)%
|
|
Entertainment
|
|
|
|
432,651
|
|
|
41.0
|
%
|
|
447,849
|
|
|
42.4
|
%
|
|
(3.4
|
)%
|
|
Fashion
|
|
|
|
225,811
|
|
|
21.3
|
%
|
|
193,572
|
|
|
18.4
|
%
|
|
16.7
|
%
|
|
Total merchandise sales(a)
|
|
|
|
1,056,378
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
1,054,598
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
Returns and allowances
|
|
|
|
(54,733
|
)
|
|
|
|
(57,837
|
)
|
|
|
|
(5.4
|
)%
|
|
Commissions and other revenues
|
|
|
|
19,477
|
|
|
|
|
20,465
|
|
|
|
|
(4.8
|
)%
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,021,122
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,017,226
|
|
|
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit rate(f)
|
|
|
|
43.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
42.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
80
|
|
bps
|
Sales and marketing expense rate
|
|
|
|
13.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
13.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
(30
|
)
|
bps
|
Contribution margin rate(c,f)
|
|
|
|
18.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
15.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
320
|
|
bps
|
Average order size(d)
|
|
|
|
$
|
229
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
235
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Orchard Portfolio sales by merchandise category:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Home
|
|
|
|
$
|
33,413
|
|
|
4.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
59,812
|
|
|
6.4
|
%
|
|
(44.1
|
)%
|
|
Fashion
|
|
|
|
801,241
|
|
|
96.0
|
%
|
|
868,993
|
|
|
93.6
|
%
|
|
(7.8
|
)%
|
|
Total merchandise sales(a)
|
|
|
|
834,654
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
928,805
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
(10.1
|
)%
|
|
Returns and allowances
|
|
|
|
(112,836
|
)
|
|
|
|
(126,174
|
)
|
|
|
|
(10.6
|
)%
|
|
Commissions and other revenues
|
|
|
|
44,713
|
|
|
|
|
57,516
|
|
|
|
|
(22.3
|
)%
|
|
Net sales
|
|
|
|
$
|
766,531
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
860,147
|
|
|
|
|
(10.9
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit rate(f)
|
|
|
|
49.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
51.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
(240
|
)
|
bps
|
Sales and marketing expense rate
|
|
|
|
38.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
38.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
bps
|
Contribution margin rate(c, f)
|
|
|
|
10.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
13.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
(230
|
)
|
bps
|
Average order size(d)
|
|
|
|
$
|
68
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
71
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
|
Total merchandise sales include shipping and handling revenue and is
net of sales discounts.
|
(b)
|
|
Corporate and other consist of adjustments to Bluestem's net sales
related to net sales of PayCheck Direct and the elimination of
inter-segment activities.
|
(c)
|
|
Fiscal 2018 expenses and expense percentages include the impact of
the adoption of Topic 606, which pertains to revenue recognition.
Under Topic 606, the Company now recognizes the expense associated
with its catalogs on the estimated date of first delivery to
recipients. Prior to adoption of Topic 606, these costs were
capitalized and amortized over their expected period of future
benefit. Expenses and expense percentages for the full fiscal year
ended February 1, 2019 are comparable to those of the full fiscal
year ended February 2, 2018, as the expense recorded in fiscal 2017
is not materially different from the expense that would have been
recognized had Topic 606 been adopted at the beginning of fiscal
2017.
|
(d)
|
|
Represents contribution margin as a percentage of net sales. Please
refer to the "Bluestem Brands, Inc. - Non-GAAP Financial Measures"
within this release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial
measures to GAAP and why Bluestem believes these are important
measures of its performance.
|
(e)
|
|
Represents merchandise sales including shipping and handling revenue
divided by the number of merchandise orders fulfilled during the
fiscal period presented.
|
(f)
|
|
Includes impact of inventory write-downs of $1,571 at Northstar
Portfolio and inventory write-downs and establishment of liability
for committed inventory purchases of $4,879 at Orchard Portfolio, or
$6,450 total for Bluestem.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BLUESTEM BRANDS, INC.
|
Supplemental Financial Information - Credit Portfolio
|
(unaudited - in thousands, except average balance outstanding)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13-Weeks Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 1, 2019
|
|
February 2, 2018
|
|
Change %
|
Net credit expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for doubtful accounts:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on sale of customer accounts receivable
|
|
$
|
31,291
|
|
|
$
|
41,183
|
|
|
(24.0
|
)%
|
Company-owned customer accounts receivable
|
|
4,820
|
|
|
4,414
|
|
|
9.2
|
%
|
Total provision for doubtful accounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
36,111
|
|
|
45,597
|
|
|
(20.8
|
)%
|
Credit management costs
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,077
|
|
|
16,038
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
Finance charge and fee income, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1,275
|
)
|
|
(1,036
|
)
|
|
23.1
|
%
|
Servicing fee income and portfolio profit sharing
|
|
|
|
|
|
(12,136
|
)
|
|
(8,192
|
)
|
|
48.1
|
%
|
Loss on servicing right
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,155
|
|
|
4,633
|
|
|
(75.1
|
)%
|
Net credit expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
39,932
|
|
|
$
|
57,040
|
|
|
(30.0
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13-Weeks Ended
|
|
|
|
|
February 1, 2019
|
|
February 2, 2018
|
Serviced Portfolio Selected Credit Data:
|
|
|
|
Revolving(a)
|
|
FreshStart(b)
|
|
Revolving(a)
|
|
FreshStart(b)
|
Finance charge and fee income
|
|
|
|
$
|
104,585
|
|
|
$
|
1,348
|
|
|
$
|
88,810
|
|
|
$
|
1,000
|
|
Finance charge and fee income rate(c)
|
|
|
|
28.4
|
%
|
|
15.5
|
%
|
|
24.2
|
%
|
|
13.6
|
%
|
Net principal charge-offs
|
|
|
|
$
|
86,248
|
|
|
$
|
2,448
|
|
|
$
|
75,967
|
|
|
$
|
2,230
|
|
Net principal charge-off rate(d)
|
|
|
|
23.4
|
%
|
|
28.1
|
%
|
|
20.7
|
%
|
|
29.2
|
%
|
Average customer accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,473,277
|
|
|
$
|
14,284
|
|
|
$
|
1,466,095
|
|
|
$
|
12,734
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
|
Revolving serviced portfolio includes Northstar Portfolio revolving
credit accounts.
|
(b)
|
|
FreshStart serviced portfolio is Fingerhut's installment accounts.
|
(c)
|
|
Revolving finance charge and fee income rate represents finance
charge and fee income as a percentage of average customer accounts
receivable for the 13-weeks ended February 1, 2019 and February 2,
2018, respectively, annualized to 52-week periods for comparability.
FreshStart finance charge and fee income rate represents finance
charge and fee income as a percentage of the 13 weeks of FreshStart
related sales five months prior to the 13-weeks ended February 1,
2019 and February 2, 2018, respectively.
|
(d)
|
|
Revolving net principal charge-off rate represents net principal
charge-offs as a percentage of average customer accounts receivable
for the 13-weeks ended February 1, 2019 and February 2, 2018,
respectively, annualized to 52-week periods for comparability.
FreshStart net principal charge-off rate represents net principal
charge-offs as a percentage of the 13 weeks of FreshStart related
sales five months prior to the 13-weeks ended February 1, 2019 and
February 2, 2018, respectively.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BLUESTEM BRANDS, INC.
|
Supplemental Financial Information - Credit Portfolio
|
(unaudited - in thousands, except average balance outstanding)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 1, 2019
|
|
February 2, 2018
|
|
Change %
|
Net credit expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for doubtful accounts:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on sale of customer accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
$
|
86,156
|
|
|
$
|
93,328
|
|
|
(7.7
|
)%
|
Company-owned customer accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
11,398
|
|
|
13,689
|
|
|
(16.7
|
)%
|
Loss on sale of PayCheck Direct customer accounts receivable to BGI
Holding Company
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
3,786
|
|
|
(100.0
|
)%
|
Total provision for doubtful accounts
|
|
|
|
|
97,554
|
|
|
110,803
|
|
|
(12.0
|
)%
|
Credit management costs
|
|
|
|
|
62,363
|
|
|
67,759
|
|
|
(8.0
|
)%
|
Finance charge and fee income
|
|
|
|
|
(3,424
|
)
|
|
(2,799
|
)
|
|
22.3
|
%
|
Servicing fee income and portfolio profit sharing
|
|
|
|
(32,937
|
)
|
|
(30,651
|
)
|
|
7.5
|
%
|
(Gain) loss on servicing right
|
|
|
|
|
(3,182
|
)
|
|
3,665
|
|
|
(186.8
|
)%
|
Net credit expense
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
120,374
|
|
|
$
|
148,777
|
|
|
(19.1
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
February 1, 2019
|
|
February 2, 2018
|
Serviced Portfolio Selected Credit Data:
|
|
|
|
Revolving(a)
|
|
FreshStart(b)
|
|
Revolving(a)
|
|
FreshStart(b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Finance charge and fee income
|
|
|
|
$
|
391,955
|
|
|
$
|
3,499
|
|
|
$
|
356,407
|
|
|
$
|
2,692
|
|
Finance charge and fee income rate(c)
|
|
|
|
27.9
|
%
|
|
9.1
|
%
|
|
25.2
|
%
|
|
6.4
|
%
|
Net principal charge-offs
|
|
|
|
$
|
310,103
|
|
|
$
|
10,894
|
|
|
$
|
294,554
|
|
|
$
|
12,580
|
|
Net principal charge-off rate(d)
|
|
|
|
22.1
|
%
|
|
28.3
|
%
|
|
20.7
|
%
|
|
29.5
|
%
|
Average customer accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,405,166
|
|
|
$
|
12,372
|
|
|
$
|
1,415,594
|
|
|
$
|
12,756
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 1, 2019
|
|
February 2, 2018
|
Accounts Receivable Data:
|
|
|
|
Revolving(a)
|
|
FreshStart(b)
|
|
Revolving(a)
|
|
FreshStart(b)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balance active accounts
|
|
|
|
1,823
|
|
|
142
|
|
|
1,792
|
|
|
128
|
|
Average balance outstanding
|
|
|
|
$
|
822
|
|
|
$
|
111
|
|
|
$
|
833
|
|
|
$
|
110
|
|
Customer accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,498,283
|
|
|
$
|
15,869
|
|
|
$
|
1,492,172
|
|
|
$
|
14,073
|
|
Balances 30+ days delinquent(e)
|
|
|
|
$
|
248,509
|
|
|
$
|
3,685
|
|
|
$
|
243,467
|
|
|
$
|
3,318
|
|
Balances 30+ days delinquent as a percentage of total customer
accounts receivable(f)
|
|
|
|
16.6
|
%
|
|
23.2
|
%
|
|
16.3
|
%
|
|
23.6
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
|
Revolving serviced portfolio includes Northstar Portfolio revolving
credit accounts.
|
(b)
|
|
FreshStart serviced portfolio is Fingerhut's installment accounts.
|
(c)
|
|
Revolving finance charge and fee income rate represents finance
charge and fee income as a percentage of average customer accounts
receivable for the fiscal years ended February 1, 2019 and February
2, 2018, respectively, annualized to 52-week periods for
comparability. FreshStart finance charge and fee income rate
represents finance charge and fee income as a percentage of the 13
weeks of FreshStart related sales five months prior to the fiscal
years ended February 1, 2019 and February 2, 2018, respectively.
|
(d)
|
|
Revolving net principal charge-off rate represents net principal
charge-offs as a percentage of average customer accounts receivable
for the fiscal years ended February 1, 2019 and February 2, 2018,
respectively, annualized to 52-week periods for comparability.
FreshStart net principal charge-off rate represents net principal
charge-offs as a percentage of the 13 weeks of FreshStart related
sales five months prior to the fiscal years ended February 1, 2019
and February 2, 2018, respectively.
|
(e)
|
|
Delinquent balances as of the customers' statement cycle dates prior
to or on fiscal period end.
|
(f)
|
|
Delinquent balances as of the customers' statement cycle dates prior
to or on fiscal period end as a percentage of total customer
accounts receivable as of the customers' statement cycle dates prior
to or on fiscal period end.
|
|
|
BLUESTEM BRANDS, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited
- in thousands)
To supplement the consolidated financial information of Bluestem Brands,
Inc. and its subsidiaries for the 13- and 26-weeks ended February 1,
2019 and February 2, 2018 which are presented in accordance with GAAP,
Bluestem uses the following measures that are not in accordance with, or
an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP ("non-GAAP
measures"):
Contribution margin, as presented, is defined as net sales less
cost of goods sold, sales and marketing expenses and net credit expense.
Contribution Margin represents the combined performance of
merchandising, marketing and credit management activities.
Adjusted general and administrative expenses, as presented, is
defined as general and administrative expenses adjusted for stock-based
compensation expense, restructuring costs, Orchard Portfolio
segmentation and positioning research, a one-time class action legal
settlement and other.
Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, represents net loss before income
tax benefit, interest expense, amortization and depreciation expense,
loss on impairment, gain or loss on servicing right, stock-based
compensation expense, restructuring costs, inventory write-downs related
to restructuring activity, Orchard Portfolio segmentation & positioning
research, a one-time class action legal settlement and other.
Adjusted free cash flow, as presented, represents net cash
provided by operating activities, plus proceeds from the sale of
customer accounts receivable, less purchase of customer accounts
receivable and less maintenance capital expenditures.
Program agreement adjusted EBITDA, as presented, represents
Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, plus adjustments allowed for under
Bluestem's program agreement including certain non-cash charges, certain
one-time charges, accelerated advertising costs associated with the
adoption of Topic 606, and expected cost savings reflecting the
projected impact of savings in credit account repricing, print and
paper, headcount reduction and other operational improvements . Other
includes charges such as, but not limited to or necessarily inclusive
of, strategic investments, system implementations and executive
recruiting.
Lender adjusted EBITDA, as presented, represents program
agreement adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, less designated
unrestricted subsidiaries, which consists of the subsidiary making sales
for our PayCheck Direct business, and incremental expected cost savings
as allowed for under Bluestem's lender agreements.
Leverage ratio net debt, as presented, is defined as short-term
debt plus long-term debt plus deferred charges and less cash and cash
equivalents.
Program agreement leverage ratio, as presented, represents
Leverage ratio net debt, as defined above, divided by program agreement
adjusted EBITDA, as defined above.
Lender leverage ratio, as presented, represents Leverage ratio
net debt, as defined above, divided by Lender adjusted EBITDA, as
defined above.
Working capital, as presented, is defined as total current assets
less total current liabilities.
Adjusted working capital, as presented, represents working
capital, as defined above, plus the inter-company portion of current
income taxes payable and inter-company payable due to stock compensation.
Program agreement net liquidity, as presented, is defined as cash
and cash equivalents less third-party credit card receivables ("Lender
cash and cash equivalents") as defined by the lender plus availability
under the asset backed line of credit.
Lender net liquidity, as presented, is defined as program
agreement net liquidity, as defined above, less unrestricted subsidiary
cash as defined by the lender.
We provide these measures because we believe they are useful to
investors in evaluating our operating performance and financial
condition compared to other companies in our industry and to evaluate
our financial condition and operating performance compared to term loan
and program agreement financial covenants. As non-GAAP measures, they
have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts
associated with Bluestem's results of operations as determined in
accordance with GAAP and are not based on any comprehensive set of
accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP measures should be considered
along with the GAAP financial presentation and should not be considered
in isolation or as a substitute for results reported in accordance with
GAAP. In addition, our calculations of contribution margin, adjusted
general and administrative expense, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted free cash
flow, program agreement adjusted EBITDA, lender adjusted EBITDA,
leverage ratio net debt, program agreement leverage ratio, lender
leverage ratio, working capital, adjusted working capital, and program
agreement and lender net liquidity may not be comparable to the
calculations of such measures by other companies.
The following table reconciles contribution margin from the nearest GAAP
performance measure, which is net loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13-Weeks Ended
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
February 1,
2019
|
|
February 2,
2018
|
|
February 1,
2019
|
|
February 2,
2018
|
Contribution margin:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,112
|
|
|
$
|
(159,762
|
)
|
|
$
|
(29,035
|
)
|
|
$
|
(207,786
|
)
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
|
(1,132
|
)
|
|
(12,685
|
)
|
|
(8,468
|
)
|
|
(39,859
|
)
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
12,283
|
|
|
12,291
|
|
|
50,136
|
|
|
50,692
|
|
Loss on impairment
|
|
|
|
25,601
|
|
|
191,919
|
|
|
25,601
|
|
|
192,149
|
|
Amortization and depreciation not included in cost of sales
|
|
|
|
13,202
|
|
|
15,284
|
|
|
49,510
|
|
|
58,081
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
52,410
|
|
|
49,836
|
|
|
189,559
|
|
|
213,017
|
|
Contribution margin
|
|
|
|
$
|
115,476
|
|
|
$
|
96,883
|
|
|
$
|
277,303
|
|
|
$
|
266,294
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contribution margin % of net sales
|
|
|
|
19.7
|
%
|
|
15.6
|
%
|
|
15.4
|
%
|
|
14.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following table reconciles adjusted general and administrative
expenses from the nearest GAAP performance measure, which is general and
administrative expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13-Weeks Ended
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
February 1,
2019
|
|
February 2,
2018
|
|
February 1,
2019
|
|
February 2,
2018
|
Adjusted general and administrative expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
$
|
52,410
|
|
|
$
|
49,836
|
|
|
$
|
189,559
|
|
|
$
|
213,017
|
|
Less:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
(458
|
)
|
|
(854
|
)
|
|
(2,471
|
)
|
|
(3,525
|
)
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
|
|
(2,472
|
)
|
|
(175
|
)
|
|
(2,566
|
)
|
|
(13,827
|
)
|
Class action legal settlement
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(1,200
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
(88
|
)
|
|
(716
|
)
|
|
(1,764
|
)
|
|
(7,598
|
)
|
Adjusted general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
$
|
49,392
|
|
|
$
|
48,091
|
|
|
$
|
181,558
|
|
|
$
|
188,067
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted general and administrative expenses % of net sales
|
|
|
|
8.4
|
%
|
|
7.7
|
%
|
|
10.1
|
%
|
|
10.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA from the nearest GAAP
performance measure, which is net loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13-Weeks Ended
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
February 1,
2019
|
|
February 2,
2018
|
|
February 1,
2019
|
|
February 2,
2018
|
Adjusted EBITDA:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,112
|
|
|
$
|
(159,762
|
)
|
|
$
|
(29,035
|
)
|
|
$
|
(207,786
|
)
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
|
|
(1,132
|
)
|
|
(12,685
|
)
|
|
(8,468
|
)
|
|
(39,859
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
12,359
|
|
|
12,351
|
|
|
50,224
|
|
|
50,755
|
|
Amortization and depreciation expense
|
|
|
|
14,083
|
|
|
16,263
|
|
|
53,056
|
|
|
62,600
|
|
Loss on impairment
|
|
|
|
25,601
|
|
|
191,919
|
|
|
25,601
|
|
|
192,149
|
|
Gain on servicing right
|
|
|
|
1,155
|
|
|
4,633
|
|
|
(3,182
|
)
|
|
3,665
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
458
|
|
|
854
|
|
|
2,471
|
|
|
3,525
|
|
Inventory write-down, exited brands
|
|
|
|
6,450
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
6,450
|
|
|
—
|
|
Restructuring costs
|
|
|
|
2,472
|
|
|
175
|
|
|
2,566
|
|
|
19,647
|
|
Class action legal settlement
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
1,200
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
716
|
|
|
1,764
|
|
|
7,598
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
74,646
|
|
|
$
|
54,464
|
|
|
$
|
102,647
|
|
|
$
|
92,294
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales
|
|
|
|
12.8
|
%
|
|
8.8
|
%
|
|
5.7
|
%
|
|
4.9
|
%
The following table reconciles adjusted free cash flow from net cash
provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13-Weeks Ended
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
February 1,
2019
|
|
February 2,
2018
|
|
February 1,
2019
|
|
February 2,
2018
|
Adjusted free cash flow:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
$
|
72,465
|
|
|
$
|
86,949
|
|
|
$
|
106,447
|
|
|
$
|
112,011
|
|
Plus: Proceeds from sale of customer accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
387,714
|
|
|
378,285
|
|
|
994,657
|
|
|
1,008,956
|
|
Less: Purchase of customer accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
(419,237
|
)
|
|
(420,031
|
)
|
|
(1,080,963
|
)
|
|
(1,072,357
|
)
|
Less: Maintenance capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
(3,314
|
)
|
|
(2,316
|
)
|
|
(9,537
|
)
|
|
(7,774
|
)
|
Adjusted free cash flow
|
|
|
|
$
|
37,628
|
|
|
$
|
42,887
|
|
|
$
|
10,604
|
|
|
$
|
40,836
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted free cash flow % of net sales
|
|
|
|
6.4
|
%
|
|
6.9
|
%
|
|
0.6
|
%
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BLUESTEM BRANDS, INC.
|
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|
(unaudited - in thousands)
|
|
The following tables present trailing twelve months lender
adjusted EBITDA and leverage ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trailing Twelve Fiscal Months
|
|
|
|
|
February 1, 2019
|
|
February 2, 2018
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
102,646
|
|
|
$
|
92,294
|
|
Expected cost savings (a)
|
|
|
|
21,372
|
|
|
17,038
|
|
Non-cash charges
|
|
|
|
(103
|
)
|
|
(103
|
)
|
Acceleration of advertising expense due to adoption of Topic 606 (b)
|
|
|
|
(4,135
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Other (c)
|
|
|
|
29,183
|
|
|
7,465
|
|
Program agreement adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
148,963
|
|
|
116,694
|
|
Unrestricted subsidiary (d)
|
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
4,602
|
|
Incremental expected cost savings (a, e)
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
920
|
|
Lender adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
149,031
|
|
|
$
|
122,216
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Balances As Of
|
|
|
|
|
February 1, 2019
|
|
February 2, 2018
|
Leverage ratio net debt:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term debt
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of term loan, net of discount
|
|
|
|
$
|
25,032
|
|
|
$
|
24,921
|
|
Asset backed line of credit
|
|
|
|
24,336
|
|
|
—
|
|
Capital lease obligation and other
|
|
|
|
535
|
|
|
1,513
|
|
Total short-term debt
|
|
|
|
49,903
|
|
|
26,434
|
|
Term loan, net of discount
|
|
|
|
395,602
|
|
|
419,545
|
|
Capital lease obligation
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
535
|
|
Total long-term debt
|
|
|
|
395,602
|
|
|
420,080
|
|
Total debt
|
|
|
|
445,505
|
|
|
446,514
|
|
Plus: Deferred charges
|
|
|
|
4,407
|
|
|
6,894
|
|
Less: Cash and cash equivalents (f)
|
|
|
|
(3,895
|
)
|
|
(4,713
|
)
|
Leverage ratio net debt
|
|
|
|
$
|
446,017
|
|
|
$
|
448,695
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Program agreement leverage ratio
|
|
|
|
2.99
|
|
|
3.85
|
|
Program agreement leverage ratio requirement
|
|
|
|
< 5.00
|
|
|
< 5.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lender leverage ratio
|
|
|
|
2.99
|
|
|
3.67
|
|
Lender leverage ratio requirement
|
|
|
|
< 4.50
|
|
|
< 4.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
|
Expected cost savings reflects the projected savings in credit
account repricing, print and paper, headcount reduction and other
operational improvements.
|
(b)
|
|
The Company adopted Topic 606, which pertains to revenue
recognition, on February 3, 2018. Under Topic 606, the Company now
recognizes the expense associated with its catalogs on the estimated
date of first delivery to recipients.
|
(c)
|
|
Other includes charges such as, but not limited to or necessarily
inclusive of, strategic investment charges, system implementation
charges and executive recruiting.
|
(d)
|
|
Bluestem Enterprises, Inc. ("BEI"), a subsidiary of Bluestem, was
designated as an unrestricted subsidiary under Bluestem's term loan
agreement at the end of fiscal 2016, which requires BEI's results of
operations to be excluded from Bluestem's consolidated adjusted
EBITDA calculation.
|
(e)
|
|
Due to the unrestricted subsidiary designation, incremental expected
cost savings above program agreement threshold limitations are able
to be included in lender adjusted EBITDA.
|
(f)
|
|
Excludes third party credit card receivables.
|
|
|
The following table presents adjusted working capital and net liquidity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February 1, 2019
|
|
February 2, 2018
|
Adjusted working capital:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
281,119
|
|
|
$
|
286,906
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
317,201
|
|
|
304,202
|
|
Working capital
|
|
|
|
$
|
(36,082
|
)
|
|
$
|
(17,296
|
)
|
Plus: Inter-company portion of current income taxes payable
|
|
|
|
30,610
|
|
|
30,255
|
|
Plus: Inter-company payable due to stock compensation
|
|
|
|
16,550
|
|
|
14,240
|
|
Plus: Effect of Topic 606 on Promotional inventories
|
|
|
|
9,175
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted working capital
|
|
|
|
$
|
20,253
|
|
|
$
|
27,199
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Program agreement and lender net liquidity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,102
|
|
|
$
|
9,173
|
|
Less: Third party credit card receivables
|
|
|
|
(3,207
|
)
|
|
(4,460
|
)
|
Lender cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
3,895
|
|
|
4,713
|
|
Plus: Asset backed line availability
|
|
|
|
81,529
|
|
|
92,407
|
|
Program agreement net liquidity
|
|
|
|
$
|
85,424
|
|
|
$
|
97,120
|
|
Less: Unrestricted subsidiary cash
|
|
|
|
(52
|
)
|
|
(28
|
)
|
Lender net liquidity
|
|
|
|
$
|
85,372
|
|
|
$
|
97,092
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Program agreement and lender net liquidity requirement
|
|
|
|
> $40,000
|
|
|
> $40,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BLUESTEM BRANDS, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(unaudited
- in thousands)
Impact of Adoption of Topic 606
The Company adopted Topic 606 which pertains to revenue recognition, on
February 3, 2018.
The adoption of Topic 606 had a material impact on the timing of
advertising expense recognition related to direct response advertising.
Under Topic 606, the Company now recognizes the expense associated with
its catalogs on the estimated date of first delivery to recipients.
Prior to adoption of Topic 606, these costs were capitalized and
amortized over their expected period of future benefit. In addition, the
estimated realizable value of future product returns was reclassified
from current liabilities to current assets.
The following tables present the impact the adoption of Topic 606 had on
the Company's Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss and
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
13-Weeks Ended February 1, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
As reported
|
|
% of net
sales
|
|
Topic 606
Adjustments
|
|
Balances
without
Adoption of
Topic
606
|
|
% of net
sales
|
Total net sales and revenue
|
|
|
|
$
|
584,817
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
584,817
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
Costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
|
335,611
|
|
|
57.4
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
|
335,611
|
|
|
57.4
|
%
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
|
|
|
93,798
|
|
|
16.0
|
%
|
|
13,914
|
|
|
107,712
|
|
|
18.4
|
%
|
Net credit expense
|
|
|
|
39,932
|
|
|
6.8
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
|
39,932
|
|
|
6.8
|
%
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
52,410
|
|
|
9.0
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
|
52,410
|
|
|
9.0
|
%
|
Amortization and depreciation not included in cost of goods sold
|
|
|
|
13,202
|
|
|
2.3
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
|
13,202
|
|
|
2.3
|
%
|
Loss on impairment
|
|
|
|
25,601
|
|
|
4.4
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
|
25,601
|
|
|
4.4
|
%
|
Total costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
560,554
|
|
|
95.9
|
%
|
|
13,914
|
|
|
574,468
|
|
|
98.2
|
%
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
|
|
24,263
|
|
|
4.1
|
%
|
|
(13,914
|
)
|
|
10,349
|
|
|
1.8
|
%
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
12,283
|
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
|
12,283
|
|
|
2.1
|
%
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
|
11,980
|
|
|
2.0
|
%
|
|
(13,914
|
)
|
|
(1,934
|
)
|
|
(0.3
|
)%
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
|
(1,132
|
)
|
|
(0.2
|
)%
|
|
(2,434
|
)
|
|
(3,566
|
)
|
|
(0.6
|
)%
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,112
|
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
|
$
|
(11,480
|
)
|
|
$
|
1,632
|
|
|
0.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended February 1, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
As reported
|
|
% of net
sales
|
|
Topic 606
Adjustments
|
|
Balances
without
Adoption of
Topic
606
|
|
% of net
sales
|
Total net sales and revenue
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,795,852
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
1,795,852
|
|
|
100.0
|
%
|
Costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
|
968,534
|
|
|
53.9
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
|
968,534
|
|
|
53.9
|
%
|
Sales and marketing expenses
|
|
|
|
429,641
|
|
|
23.9
|
%
|
|
4,666
|
|
|
434,307
|
|
|
24.2
|
%
|
Net credit expense
|
|
|
|
120,374
|
|
|
6.7
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
|
120,374
|
|
|
6.7
|
%
|
General and administrative expenses
|
|
|
|
189,559
|
|
|
10.6
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
|
189,559
|
|
|
10.6
|
%
|
Amortization and depreciation not included in cost of goods sold
|
|
|
|
49,510
|
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
|
49,510
|
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
Loss on impairment
|
|
|
|
25,601
|
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
|
25,601
|
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
Total costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
1,783,219
|
|
|
99.3
|
%
|
|
4,666
|
|
|
1,787,885
|
|
|
99.6
|
%
|
Operating income (loss)
|
|
|
|
12,633
|
|
|
0.7
|
%
|
|
(4,666
|
)
|
|
7,967
|
|
|
0.4
|
%
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
|
50,136
|
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
|
—
|
|
|
50,136
|
|
|
2.8
|
%
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
|
(37,503
|
)
|
|
(2.1
|
)%
|
|
(4,666
|
)
|
|
(42,169
|
)
|
|
(2.3
|
)%
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
|
|
(8,468
|
)
|
|
(0.5
|
)%
|
|
(1,051
|
)
|
|
(9,519
|
)
|
|
(0.5
|
)%
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
$
|
(29,035
|
)
|
|
(1.6
|
)%
|
|
$
|
(3,615
|
)
|
|
$
|
(32,650
|
)
|
|
(1.8
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
As of February 1, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
As Reported
|
|
Topic 606 Adjustment
|
|
Balances Without
Adoption of Topic 606
|
Promotional material inventories
|
|
|
|
$
|
13,810
|
|
|
$
|
9,175
|
|
|
$
|
22,985
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
|
27,887
|
|
|
(3,770
|
)
|
|
24,117
|
|
Accrued costs and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
89,628
|
|
|
(3,770
|
)
|
|
85,858
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
3,828
|
|
|
2,293
|
|
|
6,121
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
|
(610,228
|
)
|
|
6,882
|
|
|
(603,346
|
)
|
|