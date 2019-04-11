Bluestem Group Inc. : Announces Unaudited Consolidated Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Results 0 04/11/2019 | 06:11pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Bluestem Group Inc. ("Bluestem Group" or the "Company")(OTCMKTS:BGRP) today reported unaudited consolidated financial results that include its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bluestem Brands, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Bluestem Brands”), for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2019 and February 2, 2018. We refer to the 13-week periods in this release as the "fourth quarter." Bluestem is a multi-brand, direct-to-consumer online retailer of a broad selection of name-brand and private label general merchandise serving the boomer and senior demographic, generally considered age 50 and over, and low- to middle-income consumers across all age demographics. Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Bluestem Brands Highlights The Company made the strategic decision to exit six of its eleven Orchard brands: Bedford Fair, Gold Violin, Norm Thompson, Sahalie, The Tog Shop and Winter Silks. In connection with this action, we recorded $8.9 million of restructuring and restructuring related charges.

The new revenue recognition accounting standard ("Topic 606") adopted in Q1 2018 resulted in a net decrease of $13.9 million of direct response advertising costs and a corresponding increase in AEBITDA.

Net sales were $584.8 million, a 5.9% decrease compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.

Gross margin was 42.6% compared to 45.3% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Excluding the impact of inventory write-downs and provisions relating to the announced exiting of six orchard Brands, gross margin was 43.7%.

Selling and marketing expenses as a percent of net sales was 16.0% compared to 20.5% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Excluding the impact of Topic 606, selling and marketing expenses as a percent of net sales was 18.4% compared to 20.5% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.

Adjusted EBITDA was $74.6 million compared to $54.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, an increase of 400 basis points as a percent of net sales*. Excluding the impact from the adoption of Topic 606, Adjusted EBITDA was $60.7 million or 10.4% of net sales in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

An intangible asset impairment $25.6 million was recognized related to both the exited retail brands and the go-forward Orchard brands

Compliant with lender covenants throughout and as of the end of the fourth quarter, net liquidity was $85.4 million compared to a covenant requirement of $40.0 million and lender leverage ratio was 2.99x compared to a covenant requirement of 4.50x. Bruce Cazenave, CEO, stated, “Over the course of 2018, a great deal had been accomplished to restructure and strengthen many aspects of the business. There was significant progress in the Northstar portfolio as a result of strategic steps taken to increase the quality of the credit portfolio and drive improved profitability. In addition, the work done to streamline the Orchard portfolio will enable greater focus on improving results within the go forward brands. Fourth quarter operating results are validation that the key strategies implemented are beginning to work, as evidenced by improved credit metrics and increased contribution margin in both portfolio businesses. With this solid progress already underway, I look forward to working with the team to formulate and execute a strategic plan that will yield long term profitable growth and drive shareholder value. " Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Bluestem Group Consolidated Information unaudited in millions (except loss per share) Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Bluestem Group net income (loss)* $ 12.5 $ (140.5 ) Bluestem Group basic and diluted income (loss) per share* $ 0.09 $ (1.06 ) Bluestem Group Adjusted EBITDA* $ 74.2 $ 53.3 Bluestem Group cash and cash equivalents $ 119.5 $ 123.4 Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2019 Bluestem Brands Stand-Alone Information unaudited in millions Q4 2018 Q4 2017 Bluestem Brands net sales $ 584.8 $ 621.3 Bluestem Brands net income (loss)* $ 13.1 $ (159.8 ) Bluestem Brands Adjusted EBITDA* $ 74.6 $ 54.5 Northstar Portfolio net sales $ 386.1 $ 399.0 Orchard Portfolio net sales $ 179.6 $ 207.7 Northstar portfolio active customers 1.5 1.5 Orchard Portfolio gross active customers 6.8 7.4 Northstar Portfolio revolving credit portfolio: 30+ day delinquency rate 16.6 % 16.3 % Net principal charge-off rate 23.4 % 20.7 % *Fourth quarter of fiscal 2018 includes a $13.9 million impact from the net decrease of certain advertising costs as a result of the adoption of Topic 606. Full Year Fiscal 2018 Bluestem Brands Highlights Net Sales were $1,795.9 million, a decrease of 4.9% compared to fiscal 2017, partially attributable to our circulation reduction strategies in our Orchard Brands portfolio.

Adjusted gross margin was 46.4%, down from 46.9% in the prior year, primarily due to incremental discounting at Orchard Brands, offset to some extent by higher gross margin rate at Northstar.

Adjusted selling and marketing expenses declined by 80 bps to 24.2%, related to discontinuing television advertising at Northstar and circulation cuts in the fourth quarter at Orchard Brands.

Adjusted Net credit expense decreased by $15.7 million to 6.9% of sales reflecting the results of our ongoing efforts to improve the credit quality of the SCUSA portfolio.

Adjusted EBITA was $98.0 million, a 6.2% increase from $92.3 million in Fiscal 2017. All financial information included in this release is unaudited. Information for Bluestem Group is presented on a consolidated basis. Consolidated information for Bluestem Group’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Bluestem Brands, Inc., is also presented on a stand-alone basis. Adjusted EBITDA is defined in the accompanying financial information of Bluestem Group and Bluestem Brands. Please see “Bluestem Group Inc. and Bluestem Brands, Inc. Financial Information-Overview and Basis of Presentation” below and accompanying disclosures for a more detailed explanation of the foregoing matters, reconciliations to results reported under GAAP and other important information for investors to consider. Earnings Teleconference Information The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on Friday, April 12, 2019. The conference call can be accessed at (888) 394-8218 or (323) 701-0225 (International), conference ID # 8554122 and broadcast simultaneously at http://www.bluestem.com/investor-relations. Following completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on Bluestem’s website. To listen to the telephone replay, call toll-free (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671 (International), replay pin # 8554122. The telephone replay will be available at 11:00 AM ET April 12, 2019. Additional investor information can be accessed at http://www.bluestem.com/investor-relations. About Bluestem Group Bluestem Group Inc., a holding company headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN, operates multiple direct to consumer retail brands through its subsidiary Bluestem Brands. The Northstar Portfolio includes Fingerhut and Gettington, both of which are national multi-channel retail brands offering a broad selection of name brand and private label merchandise serving low- to middle-income consumers by offering multiple payment plans through revolving credit lines or installment loans offered by WebBank. The Orchard Portfolio consists of multi-channel brands that offer apparel, accessories, and home products for the boomer and senior demographic, generally considered age 50 and over and provide customers with the ability to obtain credit through a third-party private label credit card. Go forward brands include Appleseed’s, Blair, Draper’s & Damon’s, Haband, and Old Pueblo Traders. At the end of fiscal 2018, the Company has announced that it would be exiting from six legacy retail brands in fiscal 2019: Bedford Fair, Gold Violin, Norm Thompson, Sahalie, Tog Shop and WinterSilks. All of Sahalie's inventory assortment is now and will continue to be offered through our Gettington Retail Brand. The remaining exited retail brands will be sold or liquidated. For additional information visit the Bluestem Group website at www.bluestem.com. Forward Looking Statements This release contains statements that are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature are forward-looking. In some cases, you can identify these statements by use of forward-looking words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “plan,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential,” “project,” “intend,” “could” or similar expressions. In particular, statements regarding Bluestem Group’s plans, strategies, prospects and expectations regarding its business are forward-looking statements. You should be aware that these statements and any other forward-looking statements in this document only reflect Bluestem Group’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations and are not guarantees of performance. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are beyond Bluestem Group’s control and may cause actual results and performance to differ materially from Bluestem Group’s expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on Bluestem Group’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of its future performance and actions, taking into account all information currently available to Bluestem Group. These beliefs, assumptions and expectations can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to Bluestem Group or are within its control. If a change occurs, Bluestem Group’s plans, business, financial condition, and liquidity may vary materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the actual results to be materially different from Bluestem Group’s expectations include the risks and uncertainties set forth in “Risk Factors” in Bluestem Group’s Report as of and for the fiscal years ended February 1, 2019 and February 2, 2018. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Bluestem Group undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. BLUESTEM GROUP INC. Table of Contents Page Overview and Basis of Presentation 5 Bluestem Group Inc. 6 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) 7 Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) 8 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) 9 Non-GAAP Financial Measure 10 Impact of Topic 606 Adoption 11 Bluestem Brands, Inc. 13 Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) and Selected Operating Data 14 Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) 17 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) 18 Supplemental Financial Information Segment Net Sales 19 Credit Portfolio 22 Non-GAAP Financial Measures 24 Impact of Topic 606 Adoption 29 BLUESTEM GROUP INC.

BLUESTEM BRANDS, INC.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

13-Weeks and Fiscal Years Ended February 1, 2019 and February 2, 2018 Overview and Basis of Presentation As used in this release: “Bluestem Group,” "BGI," “we,” “us,” “our,” or “the Company” refers to Bluestem Group Inc. with its consolidated subsidiaries

“BGI Holding Company” refers to the Bluestem Group Inc. legal entity, excluding its subsidiaries

"Bluestem Brands" or “Bluestem” refers to Bluestem Brands, Inc., an indirect subsidiary of Bluestem Group, which consists of Northstar Portfolio, Orchard Portfolio and PayCheck Direct (which was exited in the first quarter of fiscal 2017)

"Northstar Portfolio” refers to the consolidated Fingerhut and Gettington retail brands

“Orchard Portfolio” refers to the consolidated Appleseed’s, Bedford Fair, Blair, Draper’s & Damon’s (retail stores were exited during the first quarter of fiscal 2017), Gold Violin, Haband, LinenSource (which was exited in the second quarter of fiscal 2017), Norm Thompson, Old Pueblo Traders, Sahalie, Tog Shop, and WinterSilks retail brands The accompanying financial information for Bluestem Group Inc. is presented on a consolidated basis, including its wholly owned subsidiary Bluestem Brands, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries. The accompanying financial information for Bluestem Brands, Inc. is also presented on a stand-alone basis. All financial information included in this release is unaudited. The business results for 2018 reflect the adoption of the new revenue recognition accounting standard (Topic 606). The primary impact of the adoption of Topic 606 was to accelerate the timing of recognizing direct mail catalog advertising costs, which were capitalized and amortized over their expected period of future benefit prior to adoption and are now recognized upon mailing to recipients. At the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2018, the Company announced that it had made the strategic decision to exit six of its thirteen retail brands: Bedford Fair, Gold Violin, Norm Thompson, Sahalie, The Tog Shop and Winter Silks ("the 2018 Restructuring Plan"). This decision was made to streamline the business, enabling Company management to focus resources on the core Orchard portfolio brands, consisting of Appleseed’s, Blair, Drapers & Damon’s, Haband and Old Pueblo Traders. All of Sahalie's inventory assortment is now and will continue to be offered through our Gettington Retail Brand. The remaining exited retail brands will be sold or liquidated. Restructuring costs consisting primarily of employee severance costs were recorded as restructuring costs and a restructuring liability was established. There was no impact on fiscal 2018 net sales related to this decision. Restructuring costs related to pending exit of the brands were recorded in the Corporate and other segment. The Company reviews and presents the consolidated business results based on the organizational structure management uses to evaluate performance and make decisions on allocating resources and assessing performance. Financial Information To supplement the historical financial data derived from Bluestem Group’s and Bluestem’s consolidated financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), this release uses adjusted EBITDA as a non-GAAP performance measure. In addition, Bluestem’s stand-alone consolidated financial statements include contribution margin, adjusted general and administrative expenses, adjusted free cash flow, program agreement adjusted EBITDA, lender adjusted EBITDA, leverage ratio net debt, program agreement leverage ratio, lender leverage ratio, working capital, adjusted working capital, program agreement net liquidity and lender net liquidity as non-GAAP performance measures. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please see the accompanying report on Bluestem Group’s and Bluestem’s results for further important information concerning these measures. Bluestem Group Inc.

Results for the 13-Weeks and Fiscal Years Ended

February 1, 2019 and February 2, 2018 BLUESTEM GROUP INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (unaudited - in thousands, except shares and per share amounts) 13-Weeks Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 1, 2019 February 2, 2018 February 1, 2019 February 2, 2018 Net sales $ 585,817 $ 622,716 $ 1,798,120 $ 1,891,552 Costs and expenses Cost of goods sold 335,159 339,575 966,658 1,000,765 Sales and marketing expenses 93,798 127,352 429,641 470,988 Net credit expense 39,926 57,474 120,759 147,295 General and administrative expenses 54,850 52,971 198,884 221,090 Amortization and depreciation not included in cost of goods sold 13,202 15,284 49,510 58,081 Loss on impairment 25,601 191,919 25,601 192,149 Total costs and expenses 562,536 784,575 1,791,053 2,090,368 Operating income (loss) 23,281 (161,859 ) 7,067 (198,816 ) Interest expense, net 12,283 12,291 50,136 50,692 Income (loss) before income taxes 10,998 (174,150 ) (43,069 ) (249,508 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (1,512 ) (33,684 ) (7,592 ) (35,198 ) Net income (loss) $ 12,510 $ (140,466 ) $ (35,477 ) $ (214,310 ) Income (loss) per share - common stockholders Basic loss per share $ 0.09 $ (1.06 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (1.62 ) Diluted loss per share $ 0.09 $ (1.06 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (1.62 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic weighted average shares outstanding 133,186,691 132,326,876 132,865,441 132,217,503 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 133,680,706 132,326,876 132,865,441 132,217,503 Other comprehensive income (loss) Unrealized (loss) gain on interest rate swap, net of tax (779 ) 1,586 (837 ) 1,710 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 11,731 $ (138,880 ) $ (36,314 ) $ (212,600 ) BLUESTEM GROUP INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited - in thousands) February 1, 2019 February 2, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 119,507 $ 123,398 Restricted cash 13,508 15,759 Customer accounts receivable, net of allowance of $7,801 and $8,233 8,154 9,008 Merchandise inventories 210,658 194,693 Promotional material inventories 13,810 34,660 Other current assets 29,742 28,399 Total current assets 395,379 405,917 Property and equipment, net 90,376 106,246 Intangibles, net 120,921 163,377 Goodwill 36,717 36,717 Other assets 5,966 11,222 Total Assets $ 649,359 $ 723,479 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 140,992 $ 160,300 Accrued costs and other liabilities 73,349 67,754 Short-term debt 49,903 26,434 Total current liabilities 264,244 254,488 Long-term debt 395,819 420,297 Deferred income taxes 616 4,245 Other long-term liabilities 30,309 39,349 Total liabilities 690,988 718,379 Stockholders' Equity: Series A participating convertible preferred stock 5,000 5,000 Common stock 1,340 1,332 Treasury stock (131 ) (131 ) Additional paid-in capital 297,310 293,892 Accumulated deficit (346,642 ) (297,324 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 1,494 2,331 Total stockholders’ equity (41,629 ) 5,100 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 649,359 $ 723,479 BLUESTEM GROUP INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited - in thousands) Fiscal Year Ended February 1, 2019 February 2, 2018 Operating Activities Net loss $ (35,477 ) $ (214,310 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization and depreciation expense 54,000 62,962 Loss on impairment 25,601 192,149 Provision for doubtful accounts 97,467 107,017 Provision for deferred income taxes (3,643 ) (33,227 ) (Gain) loss on servicing right (3,182 ) 3,665 Net losses (gains) on loans held for sale, investment securities and other 266 (1,834 ) Stock-based compensation expense 3,197 4,391 Other, net 4,837 3,501 Net change in assets and liabilities: Customer account receivables (10,307 ) 27,274 Merchandise inventories (15,965 ) 35,277 Promotional material inventories 7,009 15,070 Other assets (344 ) 11,752 Accounts payable and other liabilities (19,224 ) (67,896 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 104,235 145,791 Investing Activities Purchases of customer accounts receivable (1,080,963 ) (1,072,357 ) Proceeds from sale of customer accounts receivable 994,657 979,111 Net purchases of property and equipment (21,244 ) (20,462 ) Distributions from equity investments 3,142 9,979 Other — (13 ) Net cash used in investing activities (104,408 ) (103,742 ) Financing Activities Borrowings of debt 1,802 — Repayments of debt (32,006 ) (28,802 ) Borrowings on asset backed line of credit 364,314 373,887 Repayments on asset backed line of credit (339,978 ) (396,665 ) Payment of dividends — (80,201 ) Net cash used in by financing activities (5,868 ) (131,781 ) Effect of Foreign Exchange Rates on Cash (101 ) 150 Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (6,142 ) (89,582 ) Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, Beginning of Period 139,157 228,739 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, End of Period $ 133,015 $ 139,157 BLUESTEM GROUP INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

(unaudited - in thousands) To supplement the consolidated financial statements of Bluestem Group Inc. and its subsidiaries, which are presented in accordance with GAAP, we use the following measure that is not in accordance with, or an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP ("non-GAAP measure"): Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, represents net loss attributable to Bluestem Group Inc. before income tax benefit, interest expense, amortization and depreciation expense, inventory write-downs related to restructuring activity,loss on impairment, gain or loss on servicing right, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring costs, Orchard Portfolio segmentation and positioning research, a one-time class action legal settlement and other. We provide this measure because we believe it is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance compared to other companies in our industry. As a non-GAAP measure, it has limitations in that it does not reflect all of the amounts associated with Bluestem Group Inc.'s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. This non-GAAP measure should be considered along with the GAAP financial presentation and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to the calculation of such measure by other companies. The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA from the nearest GAAP performance measure, which is net loss: 13-Weeks Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 1, 2019 February 2, 2018 February 1, 2019 February 2, 2018 Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ 12,510 $ (140,466 ) $ (35,477 ) $ (214,310 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (1,512 ) (33,684 ) (7,592 ) (35,198 ) Interest expense 12,359 12,351 50,224 50,755 Amortization and depreciation expense 14,336 16,477 54,000 62,962 Loss on impairment 25,601 191,919 25,601 192,149 (Gain) loss on servicing right 1,155 4,633 (3,182 ) 3,665 Stock-based compensation expense 730 1,227 3,196 4,391 Inventory write-down, exited brands 6,450 — 6,450 — Restructuring costs 2,472 175 2,566 15,860 Class action legal settlement — — 1,200 — Other 87 716 1,763 7,598 Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,188 $ 53,348 $ 98,749 $ 87,872 BLUESTEM GROUP INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

(unaudited - in thousands) Impact of Adoption of Topic 606 The Company adopted Topic 606 which pertains to revenue recognition, on February 3, 2018. The adoption of Topic 606 had a material impact on the timing of advertising expense recognition related to direct response advertising. Under Topic 606, the Company now recognizes the expense associated with its catalogs on the estimated date of first delivery to recipients. Prior to adoption of Topic 606, these costs were capitalized and amortized over their expected period of future benefit. In addition, the estimated realizable value of future product returns was reclassified from current liabilities to current assets. The following tables present the impact the adoption of Topic 606 had on the Company's Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss and Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet: 13-Weeks Ended February 1, 2019 As reported % of net

sales Topic 606

Adjustments Balances

without

Adoption of

Topic 606 % of net

sales Total net sales and revenue $ 585,817 100.0 % $ — $ 585,817 100.0 % Costs and expenses Cost of goods sold 335,159 57.2 % — 335,159 57.2 % Sales and marketing expenses 93,798 16.0 % 13,914 107,712 18.4 % Net credit expense 39,926 6.8 % — 39,926 6.8 % General and administrative expenses 54,850 9.4 % — 54,850 9.4 % Amortization and depreciation not included in cost of goods sold 13,202 2.3 % — 13,202 2.3 % Loss on impairment 25,601 4.4 % — 25,601 4.4 % Total costs and expenses 562,536 96.0 % 13,914 576,450 98.4 % Operating income (loss) 23,281 4.0 % (13,914 ) 9,367 1.6 % Interest expense, net 12,283 2.1 % — 12,283 2.1 % Income (loss) before income taxes 10,998 1.9 % (13,914 ) (2,916 ) (0.5 )% Income tax expense (1,512 ) (0.3 )% — (1,512 ) (0.3 )% Net income (loss) $ 12,510 2.1 % $ (13,914 ) $ (1,404 ) (0.2 )% Fiscal Year Ended February 1, 2019 As reported % of

net sales Topic 606

Adjustments Balances

without

Adoption of

Topic 606 % of net

sales Total net sales and revenue $ 1,798,120 100.0 % $ — $ 1,798,120 100.0 % Costs and expenses Cost of goods sold 966,658 53.8 % — 966,658 53.8 % Sales and marketing expenses 429,641 23.9 % 4,666 434,307 24.2 % Net credit expense 120,759 6.7 % — 120,759 6.7 % General and administrative expenses 198,884 11.1 % — 198,884 11.1 % Amortization and depreciation not included in cost of goods sold 49,510 2.8 % — 49,510 2.8 % Loss on impairment 25,601 1.4 % — 25,601 1.4 % Total costs and expenses 1,791,053 99.6 % 4,666 1,795,719 99.9 % Operating loss 7,067 0.4 % (4,666 ) 2,401 0.1 % Interest expense, net 50,136 2.8 % — 50,136 2.8 % Loss before income taxes (43,069 ) (2.4 )% (4,666 ) (47,735 ) (2.7 )% Income tax benefit (7,592 ) (0.4 )% — (7,592 ) (0.4 )% Net loss $ (35,477 ) (2.0 )% $ (4,666 ) $ (40,143 ) (2.2 )% As of February 1, 2019 As Reported Topic 606 Adjustment Balances Without

Adoption of Topic 606 Promotional material inventories $ 13,810 $ 9,175 $ 22,985 Other current assets 29,742 (3,770 ) 25,972 Accrued costs and other liabilities 73,349 (3,770 ) 69,579 Accumulated deficit (346,642 ) 9,175 (337,467 ) Bluestem Brands, Inc.

Results for the 13-Weeks and Fiscal Years Ended

February 1, 2019 and February 2, 2018 BLUESTEM BRANDS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) and Selected Operating Data (unaudited) (in thousands) 13-Weeks Ended February 1, 2019 February 2, 2018 Change(a) Net sales $ 584,817 $ 621,341 (5.9 )% Cost of goods sold 335,611 340,066 (1.3 )% Gross profit(b) 249,206 281,275 (11.4 )% Sales and marketing expenses(c) 93,798 127,352 (26.3 )% Net credit expense 39,932 57,040 (30.0 )% General and administrative expenses 52,410 49,836 5.2 % Amortization and depreciation not included in cost of goods sold(d) 13,202 15,284 (13.6 )% Loss on impairment 25,601 191,919 (86.7 )% Interest expense, net (e) 12,283 12,291 (0.1 )% Income (loss) before income taxes 11,980 (172,447 ) 106.9 % Income tax expense (benefit) (1,132 ) (12,685 ) 91.1 % Net income (loss) $ 13,112 $ (159,762 ) 108.2 % Margins and Expenses as a Percentage of Net Sales: Gross profit(b) 42.6 % 45.3 % (270 ) bps Sales and marketing expenses(c) 16.0 % 20.5 % (450 ) bps Net credit expense 6.8 % 9.2 % (240 ) bps Contribution margin (b, c, f) $ 115,476 $ 96,883 19.2 % As a percentage of net sales(b, c, f) 19.7 % 15.6 % 410 bps Adjusted general and administrative expenses (f) $ 49,392 $ 48,091 2.7 % As a percentage of net sales(f) 8.4 % 7.7 % 70 bps Adjusted EBITDA (c,f) $ 74,646 $ 54,464 37.1 % As a percentage of net sales(b) 12.8 % 8.8 % 400 bps Selected Operating Data: Northstar Portfolio revolving new customer credit accounts (g) 192 157 22.3 % Fingerhut FreshStart new customer credit accounts (g) 83 55 50.9 % Orchard Portfolio new gross customers (h) 433 489 (11.5 )% Northstar Portfolio active customers (i) 1,480 1,465 1.0 % Orchard Portfolio gross active customers (j) 6,809 7,374 (7.7 )% (a) Changes in rates are presented as the basis point ("bps") increase (decrease) from the prior period. (b) Includes $6,450 of inventory write-downs related to exited retail brands. (c) Fiscal 2018 amounts and percentages include the impact of the adoption of Topic 606, which pertains to revenue recognition. Under Topic 606, the Company now recognizes the expense associated with its catalogs on the estimated date of first delivery to recipients. Prior to adoption of Topic 606, these costs were capitalized and amortized over their expected period of future benefit. The impact of adopting Topic 606 was an increase in sales and marketing expense of $13,914 for the 13-weeks ended February 1, 2019. (d) Consists of amortization expense of customer relationship finite-lived intangible assets and depreciation expense related to software and office equipment. Owned fulfillment facilities and equipment depreciation is included in cost of goods sold. (e) Interest expense is net of interest income. (f) Please refer to the "Bluestem Brands, Inc. - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" within this release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP and why Bluestem believes these are important measures of its performance. (g) Customers that have made their initial order on account during the fiscal period presented. Revolving new customer credit accounts excludes FreshStart graduates initially included in FreshStart new customer credit accounts when their initial order was made. (h) Individual customers, counted once for each brand from which a purchase has been made, who have made a first-time purchase from a during the period presented. Unique new customers,counted only once without regard for purchases from multiple brands, who have made a first-time purchase from the Orchard Portfolio, during the 13-weeks ended February 1, 2019 and February 2, 2018, were 194 and 175, respectively. (i) Revolving credit customers that have made at least one purchase on account within the previous twelve fiscal months and at least one payment on account since origination. (j) Individual customers, counted once for each brand from which a purchase has been made, that have made at least one purchase from a particular brand within the Orchard Portfolio during the previous twelve fiscal months. Unique active customers, counted only once without regard for purchases from multiple brands, who have made at least one purchase from the Orchard Portfolio during the twelve fiscal months ended February 1, 2019 and February 2, 2018, were 4.2 million and 4.5 million, respectively. BLUESTEM BRANDS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) and Selected Operating Data (unaudited) (in thousands) Fiscal Year Ended February 1, 2019 February 2, 2018 Change(a) Net sales $ 1,795,852 $ 1,887,655 (4.9 )% Cost of goods sold 968,534 1,001,596 (3.3 )% Gross profit(b) 827,318 886,059 (6.6 )% Sales and marketing expenses(c) 429,641 470,988 (8.8 )% Net credit expense 120,374 148,777 (19.1 )% General and administrative expenses 189,559 213,017 (11.0 )% Amortization and depreciation not included in cost of goods sold(d) 49,510 58,081 (14.8 )% Loss on impairment 25,601 192,149 (86.7 )% Interest expense, net (e) 50,136 50,692 (1.1 )% Loss before income taxes (37,503 ) (247,645 ) 84.9 % Income tax expense (benefit) (8,468 ) (39,859 ) 78.8 % Net loss $ (29,035 ) $ (207,786 ) 86.0 % Margins and Expenses as a Percentage of Net Sales: Gross profit(b) 46.1 % 46.9 % (80 ) bps Sales and marketing expenses(c) 23.9 % 25.0 % (110 ) bps Net credit expense 6.7 % 7.9 % (120 ) bps Contribution margin (b, c, f) $ 277,303 $ 266,294 4.1 % As a percentage of net sales(b, c, f) 15.4 % 14.1 % 130 bps Adjusted general and administrative expenses (f) $ 181,558 $ 188,067 (3.5 )% As a percentage of net sales(f) 10.1 % 10.0 % 10 bps Adjusted EBITDA (c,f) $ 102,647 $ 92,294 11.2 % As a percentage of net sales(b) 5.7 % 4.9 % 80 bps Selected Financial Data: Lender net liquidity (e) $ 85,372 $ 97,092 (12.1 )% Availability on inventory line of credit $ 81,529 $ 92,407 (11.8 )% Adjusted free cash flow (e) $ 10,604 $ 40,836 (74.0 )% Lender leverage ratio (e) 2.99 3.67 Lender leverage ratio requirement < 4.50 < 4.50 Program agreement leverage ratio (e) 2.99 3.85 Program agreement leverage ratio requirement < 5.00 < 5.00 Selected Operating Data: Northstar Portfolio revolving new customer credit accounts (g) 563 459 22.7 % Fingerhut FreshStart new customer credit accounts (g) 235 197 19.3 % Orchard Portfolio new gross customers (h) 1,858 2,091 (11.1 )% Northstar Portfolio active customers (i) 1,480 1,465 1.0 % Orchard Portfolio gross active customers (j) 6,809 7,374 (7.7 )% (a) Changes in rates are presented as the basis point ("bps") increase (decrease) from the prior period. (b) Includes $6,450 of inventory write-downs related to exited retail brands. (c) Fiscal 2018 amounts and percentages include the impact of the adoption of Topic 606, which pertains to revenue recognition. Under Topic 606, the Company now recognizes the expense associated with its catalogs on the estimated date of first delivery to recipients. Prior to adoption of Topic 606, these costs were capitalized and amortized over their expected period of future benefit. The impact of adopting Topic 606 was an increase in sales and marketing expense of $4,666 for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2019. (d) Consists of amortization expense of customer relationship finite-lived intangible assets and depreciation expense related to software and office equipment. Owned fulfillment facilities and equipment depreciation is included in cost of goods sold. (e) Interest expense is net of interest income. (f) Please refer to the "Bluestem Brands, Inc. - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" within this release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP and why Bluestem believes these are important measures of its performance. (g) Customers that have made their initial order on account during the fiscal period presented. Revolving new customer credit accounts excludes FreshStart graduates initially included in FreshStart new customer credit accounts when their initial order was made. (h) Individual customers, counted once for each brand, who have made a first-time purchase from a during the period presented. Unique new customers,counted only once without regard for purchases from multiple brands, who have made a first-time purchase from the Orchard Portfolio, during the fiscal years ended February 1, 2019 and February 2, 2018, were 712 and 706, respectively. (i) Revolving credit customers that have made at least one purchase on account within the previous twelve fiscal months and at least one payment on account since origination. (j) Individual customers, counted once for each brand, that have made at least one purchase from a particular brand within the Orchard Portfolio during the previous twelve fiscal months. Unique active customers, counted only once without regard for purchases from multiple brands, who have made at least one purchase from the Orchard Portfolio during the twelve fiscal months ended February 1, 2019 and February 2, 2018, were 4.2 million and 4.5 million, respectively. BLUESTEM BRANDS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited - in thousands) February 1, 2019 February 2, 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,102 $ 9,173 Restricted cash 13,508 15,759 Customer accounts receivable, net of allowance of $7,800 and $7,082 8,154 7,275 Merchandise inventories 210,658 194,693 Promotional material inventories 13,810 34,660 Prepaid expenses and other assets 27,887 25,346 Total current assets 281,119 286,906 Property and equipment, net 71,810 89,385 Intangible assets, net 120,921 163,377 Goodwill 36,717 36,717 Other assets 1,674 4,040 Total Assets $ 512,241 $ 580,425 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDER'S EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 140,992 $ 160,300 Current income taxes payable 36,678 36,370 Accrued costs and other liabilities 89,628 81,098 Short-term debt 49,903 26,434 Total current liabilities 317,201 304,202 Long-term debt 395,602 420,080 Deferred income taxes 3,828 16,325 Other long-term liabilities 35,291 39,145 Total liabilities 751,922 779,752 Stockholder's equity: Common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 369,602 369,602 Accumulated deficit (610,228 ) (570,697 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 945 1,768 Total stockholder's equity (239,681 ) (199,327 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity $ 512,241 $ 580,425 BLUESTEM BRANDS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited - in thousands) Fiscal Year Ended February 1, 2019 February 2, 2018 Operating Activities Net loss $ (29,035 ) $ (207,786 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Amortization and depreciation expense 53,056 62,600 Loss on impairment 25,601 192,149 Provision for doubtful accounts 97,554 110,803 Provision for deferred income taxes (7,835 ) (38,670 ) (Gain) loss on servicing right (3,182 ) 3,665 Stock-based compensation expense 2,471 3,525 Other, net 5,027 3,729 Net change in assets and liabilities: Customer accounts receivable (12,127 ) (4,624 ) Merchandise inventories (15,965 ) 35,277 Promotional material inventories 7,009 15,070 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,542 ) 3,360 Current income taxes payable (1,009 ) (185 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities (13,576 ) (66,902 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 106,447 112,011 Investing Activities Purchase of customer accounts receivable (1,080,963 ) (1,072,357 ) Proceeds from sale of customer accounts receivable 994,657 1,008,956 Proceeds from sale of assets — 24,295 Net purchase of property and equipment (18,595 ) (20,022 ) Net cash used in investing activities (104,901 ) (59,128 ) Financing Activities Borrowings of debt 1,802 — Repayments of debt (32,006 ) (28,802 ) Borrowings on asset backed line of credit 364,314 373,887 Repayments on asset backed line of credit (339,978 ) (396,665 ) Net cash used in financing activities (5,868 ) (51,580 ) Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash (4,322 ) 1,303 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, Beginning of Period 24,932 23,629 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, End of Period $ 20,610 $ 24,932 BLUESTEM BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information - Segment Net Sales (unaudited - in thousands, except average order size) 13-Weeks Ended February 1, 2019 February 2, 2018 Change $ % of Sales $ % of Sales % Total sales by merchandise category: Home $ 119,891 20.3 % $ 139,452 22.0 % (14.0 )% Entertainment 188,773 31.9 % 196,589 31.0 % (4.0 )% Fashion 283,244 47.8 % 299,058 47.0 % (5.3 )% Total merchandise sales(a) 591,908 100.0 % 635,099 100.0 % (6.8 )% Corporate and other(b) 19,102 14,593 30.9 % Returns and allowances (42,662 ) (48,822 ) (12.6 )% Commissions and other revenues 16,469 20,471 (19.5 )% Net sales $ 584,817 $ 621,341 (5.9 )% Gross profit rate(f) 42.6 % 45.3 % (270 ) bps Sales and marketing expense rate(c) 16.0 % 20.5 % (450 ) bps Contribution margin rate(c, d, f) 19.7 % 15.6 % 410 bps Average order size(e) $ 129 $ 125 Northstar Portfolio sales by merchandise category: Home $ 111,874 28.0 % $ 128,346 31.0 % (12.8 )% Entertainment 188,773 47.3 % 196,589 47.5 % (4.0 )% Fashion 98,495 24.7 % 88,516 21.5 % 11.3 % Total merchandise sales(a) 399,142 100.0 % 413,451 100.0 % (3.5 )% Returns and allowances (19,364 ) (21,279 ) (9.0 )% Commissions and other revenues 6,293 6,837 (8.0 )% Net sales $ 386,071 $ 399,009 (3.2 )% Gross profit rate(f) 43.0 % 42.9 % 10 bps Sales and marketing expense rate(c) 10.7 % 11.5 % (80 ) bps Contribution margin rate(c, f) 21.9 % 17.1 % 480 bps Average order size(e) $ 235 $ 239 Orchard Portfolio sales by merchandise category: Home $ 8,017 4.2 % $ 11,106 5.0 % (27.8 )% Fashion 184,749 95.8 % 210,542 95.0 % (12.3 )% Total merchandise sales(a) 192,766 100.0 % 221,648 100.0 % (13.0 )% Returns and allowances (23,298 ) (27,543 ) (15.4 )% Commissions and other revenues 10,176 13,634 (25.4 )% Net sales $ 179,644 $ 207,739 (13.5 )% Gross profit rate(f) 40.6 % 48.0 % (740 ) bps Sales and marketing expense rate(c) 28.8 % 37.2 % (840 ) bps Contribution margin rate(c,f) 11.8 % 10.7 % 110 bps Average order size(e) $ 65 $ 66 (a) Total merchandise sales include shipping and handling revenue and is net of sales discounts. (b) Corporate and other consist of adjustments to Bluestem's net sales related to net sales of PayCheck Direct and the elimination of inter-segment activities. (c) Fiscal 2018 expenses and expense percentages include the impact of the adoption of Topic 606, which pertains to revenue recognition. Under Topic 606, the Company now recognizes the expense associated with its catalogs on the estimated date of first delivery to recipients. Prior to adoption of Topic 606, these costs were capitalized and amortized over their expected period of future benefit. The impact of adopting Topic 606 was a decrease in sales and marketing expense of $(13,914) for the 13-weeks ended November 2, 2018, of which $(5,327) related to Northstar Portfolio and $(4,911) related to Orchard Portfolio. (d) Represents contribution margin as a percentage of net sales. Please refer to the "Bluestem Brands, Inc. - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" within this release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP and why Bluestem believes these are important measures of its performance. (e) Represents merchandise sales including shipping and handling revenue divided by the number of merchandise orders fulfilled during the fiscal period presented. (f) Includes impact of inventory write-downs of $1,571 at Northstar Portfolio and inventory write-downs and establishment of liability for committed inventory purchases of $4,879 at Orchard Portfolio, or $6,450 total for Bluestem. BLUESTEM BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information - Segment Net Sales (unaudited - in thousands, except average order size) Fiscal Year Ended February 1, 2019 February 2, 2018 Change $ % of Sales $ % of Sales % Total sales by merchandise category: Home $ 431,329 22.8 % $ 472,989 23.8 % (8.8 )% Entertainment 432,651 22.9 % 447,849 22.6 % (3.4 )% Fashion 1,027,052 54.3 % 1,062,565 53.6 % (3.3 )% Total merchandise sales(a) 1,891,032 100.0 % 1,983,403 100.0 % (4.7 )% Corporate and other(b) 8,199 10,282 (20.3 )% Returns and allowances (167,569 ) (184,011 ) (8.9 )% Commissions and other revenues 64,190 77,981 (17.7 )% Net sales $ 1,795,852 $ 1,887,655 (4.9 )% Gross profit rate(f) 46.1 % 46.9 % (80 ) bps Sales and marketing expense rate(c) 23.9 % 25.0 % (110 ) bps Contribution margin rate(c, d, f) 15.4 % 14.1 % 130 bps Average order size(e) $ 112 $ 113 Northstar Portfolio sales by merchandise category: Home $ 397,916 37.7 % $ 413,177 39.2 % (3.7 )% Entertainment 432,651 41.0 % 447,849 42.4 % (3.4 )% Fashion 225,811 21.3 % 193,572 18.4 % 16.7 % Total merchandise sales(a) 1,056,378 100.0 % 1,054,598 100.0 % 0.2 % Returns and allowances (54,733 ) (57,837 ) (5.4 )% Commissions and other revenues 19,477 20,465 (4.8 )% Net sales $ 1,021,122 $ 1,017,226 0.4 % Gross profit rate(f) 43.6 % 42.8 % 80 bps Sales and marketing expense rate 13.3 % 13.6 % (30 ) bps Contribution margin rate(c,f) 18.4 % 15.2 % 320 bps Average order size(d) $ 229 $ 235 Orchard Portfolio sales by merchandise category: Home $ 33,413 4.0 % $ 59,812 6.4 % (44.1 )% Fashion 801,241 96.0 % 868,993 93.6 % (7.8 )% Total merchandise sales(a) 834,654 100.0 % 928,805 100.0 % (10.1 )% Returns and allowances (112,836 ) (126,174 ) (10.6 )% Commissions and other revenues 44,713 57,516 (22.3 )% Net sales $ 766,531 $ 860,147 (10.9 )% Gross profit rate(f) 49.0 % 51.4 % (240 ) bps Sales and marketing expense rate 38.3 % 38.4 % (10 ) bps Contribution margin rate(c, f) 10.7 % 13.0 % (230 ) bps Average order size(d) $ 68 $ 71 (a) Total merchandise sales include shipping and handling revenue and is net of sales discounts. (b) Corporate and other consist of adjustments to Bluestem's net sales related to net sales of PayCheck Direct and the elimination of inter-segment activities. (c) Fiscal 2018 expenses and expense percentages include the impact of the adoption of Topic 606, which pertains to revenue recognition. Under Topic 606, the Company now recognizes the expense associated with its catalogs on the estimated date of first delivery to recipients. Prior to adoption of Topic 606, these costs were capitalized and amortized over their expected period of future benefit. Expenses and expense percentages for the full fiscal year ended February 1, 2019 are comparable to those of the full fiscal year ended February 2, 2018, as the expense recorded in fiscal 2017 is not materially different from the expense that would have been recognized had Topic 606 been adopted at the beginning of fiscal 2017. (d) Represents contribution margin as a percentage of net sales. Please refer to the "Bluestem Brands, Inc. - Non-GAAP Financial Measures" within this release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP and why Bluestem believes these are important measures of its performance. (e) Represents merchandise sales including shipping and handling revenue divided by the number of merchandise orders fulfilled during the fiscal period presented. (f) Includes impact of inventory write-downs of $1,571 at Northstar Portfolio and inventory write-downs and establishment of liability for committed inventory purchases of $4,879 at Orchard Portfolio, or $6,450 total for Bluestem. BLUESTEM BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information - Credit Portfolio (unaudited - in thousands, except average balance outstanding) 13-Weeks Ended February 1, 2019 February 2, 2018 Change % Net credit expense: Provision for doubtful accounts: Loss on sale of customer accounts receivable $ 31,291 $ 41,183 (24.0 )% Company-owned customer accounts receivable 4,820 4,414 9.2 % Total provision for doubtful accounts 36,111 45,597 (20.8 )% Credit management costs 16,077 16,038 0.2 % Finance charge and fee income, net (1,275 ) (1,036 ) 23.1 % Servicing fee income and portfolio profit sharing (12,136 ) (8,192 ) 48.1 % Loss on servicing right 1,155 4,633 (75.1 )% Net credit expense $ 39,932 $ 57,040 (30.0 )% 13-Weeks Ended February 1, 2019 February 2, 2018 Serviced Portfolio Selected Credit Data: Revolving(a) FreshStart(b) Revolving(a) FreshStart(b) Finance charge and fee income $ 104,585 $ 1,348 $ 88,810 $ 1,000 Finance charge and fee income rate(c) 28.4 % 15.5 % 24.2 % 13.6 % Net principal charge-offs $ 86,248 $ 2,448 $ 75,967 $ 2,230 Net principal charge-off rate(d) 23.4 % 28.1 % 20.7 % 29.2 % Average customer accounts receivable $ 1,473,277 $ 14,284 $ 1,466,095 $ 12,734 (a) Revolving serviced portfolio includes Northstar Portfolio revolving credit accounts. (b) FreshStart serviced portfolio is Fingerhut's installment accounts. (c) Revolving finance charge and fee income rate represents finance charge and fee income as a percentage of average customer accounts receivable for the 13-weeks ended February 1, 2019 and February 2, 2018, respectively, annualized to 52-week periods for comparability. FreshStart finance charge and fee income rate represents finance charge and fee income as a percentage of the 13 weeks of FreshStart related sales five months prior to the 13-weeks ended February 1, 2019 and February 2, 2018, respectively. (d) Revolving net principal charge-off rate represents net principal charge-offs as a percentage of average customer accounts receivable for the 13-weeks ended February 1, 2019 and February 2, 2018, respectively, annualized to 52-week periods for comparability. FreshStart net principal charge-off rate represents net principal charge-offs as a percentage of the 13 weeks of FreshStart related sales five months prior to the 13-weeks ended February 1, 2019 and February 2, 2018, respectively. BLUESTEM BRANDS, INC. Supplemental Financial Information - Credit Portfolio (unaudited - in thousands, except average balance outstanding) Fiscal Year Ended February 1, 2019 February 2, 2018 Change % Net credit expense: Provision for doubtful accounts: Loss on sale of customer accounts receivable $ 86,156 $ 93,328 (7.7 )% Company-owned customer accounts receivable 11,398 13,689 (16.7 )% Loss on sale of PayCheck Direct customer accounts receivable to BGI Holding Company — 3,786 (100.0 )% Total provision for doubtful accounts 97,554 110,803 (12.0 )% Credit management costs 62,363 67,759 (8.0 )% Finance charge and fee income (3,424 ) (2,799 ) 22.3 % Servicing fee income and portfolio profit sharing (32,937 ) (30,651 ) 7.5 % (Gain) loss on servicing right (3,182 ) 3,665 (186.8 )% Net credit expense $ 120,374 $ 148,777 (19.1 )% Fiscal Year Ended February 1, 2019 February 2, 2018 Serviced Portfolio Selected Credit Data: Revolving(a) FreshStart(b) Revolving(a) FreshStart(b) Finance charge and fee income $ 391,955 $ 3,499 $ 356,407 $ 2,692 Finance charge and fee income rate(c) 27.9 % 9.1 % 25.2 % 6.4 % Net principal charge-offs $ 310,103 $ 10,894 $ 294,554 $ 12,580 Net principal charge-off rate(d) 22.1 % 28.3 % 20.7 % 29.5 % Average customer accounts receivable $ 1,405,166 $ 12,372 $ 1,415,594 $ 12,756 February 1, 2019 February 2, 2018 Accounts Receivable Data: Revolving(a) FreshStart(b) Revolving(a) FreshStart(b) Balance active accounts 1,823 142 1,792 128 Average balance outstanding $ 822 $ 111 $ 833 $ 110 Customer accounts receivable $ 1,498,283 $ 15,869 $ 1,492,172 $ 14,073 Balances 30+ days delinquent(e) $ 248,509 $ 3,685 $ 243,467 $ 3,318 Balances 30+ days delinquent as a percentage of total customer accounts receivable(f) 16.6 % 23.2 % 16.3 % 23.6 % (a) Revolving serviced portfolio includes Northstar Portfolio revolving credit accounts. (b) FreshStart serviced portfolio is Fingerhut's installment accounts. (c) Revolving finance charge and fee income rate represents finance charge and fee income as a percentage of average customer accounts receivable for the fiscal years ended February 1, 2019 and February 2, 2018, respectively, annualized to 52-week periods for comparability. FreshStart finance charge and fee income rate represents finance charge and fee income as a percentage of the 13 weeks of FreshStart related sales five months prior to the fiscal years ended February 1, 2019 and February 2, 2018, respectively. (d) Revolving net principal charge-off rate represents net principal charge-offs as a percentage of average customer accounts receivable for the fiscal years ended February 1, 2019 and February 2, 2018, respectively, annualized to 52-week periods for comparability. FreshStart net principal charge-off rate represents net principal charge-offs as a percentage of the 13 weeks of FreshStart related sales five months prior to the fiscal years ended February 1, 2019 and February 2, 2018, respectively. (e) Delinquent balances as of the customers' statement cycle dates prior to or on fiscal period end. (f) Delinquent balances as of the customers' statement cycle dates prior to or on fiscal period end as a percentage of total customer accounts receivable as of the customers' statement cycle dates prior to or on fiscal period end. BLUESTEM BRANDS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited - in thousands) To supplement the consolidated financial information of Bluestem Brands, Inc. and its subsidiaries for the 13- and 26-weeks ended February 1, 2019 and February 2, 2018 which are presented in accordance with GAAP, Bluestem uses the following measures that are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP ("non-GAAP measures"): Contribution margin, as presented, is defined as net sales less cost of goods sold, sales and marketing expenses and net credit expense. Contribution Margin represents the combined performance of merchandising, marketing and credit management activities. Adjusted general and administrative expenses, as presented, is defined as general and administrative expenses adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, restructuring costs, Orchard Portfolio segmentation and positioning research, a one-time class action legal settlement and other. Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, represents net loss before income tax benefit, interest expense, amortization and depreciation expense, loss on impairment, gain or loss on servicing right, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring costs, inventory write-downs related to restructuring activity, Orchard Portfolio segmentation & positioning research, a one-time class action legal settlement and other. Adjusted free cash flow, as presented, represents net cash provided by operating activities, plus proceeds from the sale of customer accounts receivable, less purchase of customer accounts receivable and less maintenance capital expenditures. Program agreement adjusted EBITDA, as presented, represents Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, plus adjustments allowed for under Bluestem's program agreement including certain non-cash charges, certain one-time charges, accelerated advertising costs associated with the adoption of Topic 606, and expected cost savings reflecting the projected impact of savings in credit account repricing, print and paper, headcount reduction and other operational improvements . Other includes charges such as, but not limited to or necessarily inclusive of, strategic investments, system implementations and executive recruiting. Lender adjusted EBITDA, as presented, represents program agreement adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, less designated unrestricted subsidiaries, which consists of the subsidiary making sales for our PayCheck Direct business, and incremental expected cost savings as allowed for under Bluestem's lender agreements. Leverage ratio net debt, as presented, is defined as short-term debt plus long-term debt plus deferred charges and less cash and cash equivalents. Program agreement leverage ratio, as presented, represents Leverage ratio net debt, as defined above, divided by program agreement adjusted EBITDA, as defined above. Lender leverage ratio, as presented, represents Leverage ratio net debt, as defined above, divided by Lender adjusted EBITDA, as defined above. Working capital, as presented, is defined as total current assets less total current liabilities. Adjusted working capital, as presented, represents working capital, as defined above, plus the inter-company portion of current income taxes payable and inter-company payable due to stock compensation. Program agreement net liquidity, as presented, is defined as cash and cash equivalents less third-party credit card receivables ("Lender cash and cash equivalents") as defined by the lender plus availability under the asset backed line of credit. Lender net liquidity, as presented, is defined as program agreement net liquidity, as defined above, less unrestricted subsidiary cash as defined by the lender. We provide these measures because we believe they are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance and financial condition compared to other companies in our industry and to evaluate our financial condition and operating performance compared to term loan and program agreement financial covenants. As non-GAAP measures, they have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Bluestem's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP measures should be considered along with the GAAP financial presentation and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results reported in accordance with GAAP. In addition, our calculations of contribution margin, adjusted general and administrative expense, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted free cash flow, program agreement adjusted EBITDA, lender adjusted EBITDA, leverage ratio net debt, program agreement leverage ratio, lender leverage ratio, working capital, adjusted working capital, and program agreement and lender net liquidity may not be comparable to the calculations of such measures by other companies. The following table reconciles contribution margin from the nearest GAAP performance measure, which is net loss: 13-Weeks Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 1,

2019 February 2,

2018 February 1,

2019 February 2,

2018 Contribution margin: Net income (loss) $ 13,112 $ (159,762 ) $ (29,035 ) $ (207,786 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (1,132 ) (12,685 ) (8,468 ) (39,859 ) Interest expense, net 12,283 12,291 50,136 50,692 Loss on impairment 25,601 191,919 25,601 192,149 Amortization and depreciation not included in cost of sales 13,202 15,284 49,510 58,081 General and administrative expenses 52,410 49,836 189,559 213,017 Contribution margin $ 115,476 $ 96,883 $ 277,303 $ 266,294 Contribution margin % of net sales 19.7 % 15.6 % 15.4 % 14.1 % The following table reconciles adjusted general and administrative expenses from the nearest GAAP performance measure, which is general and administrative expenses: 13-Weeks Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 1,

2019 February 2,

2018 February 1,

2019 February 2,

2018 Adjusted general and administrative expenses: General and administrative expenses $ 52,410 $ 49,836 $ 189,559 $ 213,017 Less: Stock-based compensation expense (458 ) (854 ) (2,471 ) (3,525 ) Restructuring costs (2,472 ) (175 ) (2,566 ) (13,827 ) Class action legal settlement — — (1,200 ) — Other (88 ) (716 ) (1,764 ) (7,598 ) Adjusted general and administrative expenses $ 49,392 $ 48,091 $ 181,558 $ 188,067 Adjusted general and administrative expenses % of net sales 8.4 % 7.7 % 10.1 % 10.0 % The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA from the nearest GAAP performance measure, which is net loss: 13-Weeks Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 1,

2019 February 2,

2018 February 1,

2019 February 2,

2018 Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (loss) $ 13,112 $ (159,762 ) $ (29,035 ) $ (207,786 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (1,132 ) (12,685 ) (8,468 ) (39,859 ) Interest expense 12,359 12,351 50,224 50,755 Amortization and depreciation expense 14,083 16,263 53,056 62,600 Loss on impairment 25,601 191,919 25,601 192,149 Gain on servicing right 1,155 4,633 (3,182 ) 3,665 Stock-based compensation expense 458 854 2,471 3,525 Inventory write-down, exited brands 6,450 — 6,450 — Restructuring costs 2,472 175 2,566 19,647 Class action legal settlement — — 1,200 — Other 88 716 1,764 7,598 Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,646 $ 54,464 $ 102,647 $ 92,294 Adjusted EBITDA % of net sales 12.8 % 8.8 % 5.7 % 4.9 % The following table reconciles adjusted free cash flow from net cash provided by operating activities: 13-Weeks Ended Fiscal Year Ended February 1,

2019 February 2,

2018 February 1,

2019 February 2,

2018 Adjusted free cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 72,465 $ 86,949 $ 106,447 $ 112,011 Plus: Proceeds from sale of customer accounts receivable 387,714 378,285 994,657 1,008,956 Less: Purchase of customer accounts receivable (419,237 ) (420,031 ) (1,080,963 ) (1,072,357 ) Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (3,314 ) (2,316 ) (9,537 ) (7,774 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ 37,628 $ 42,887 $ 10,604 $ 40,836 Adjusted free cash flow % of net sales 6.4 % 6.9 % 0.6 % 2.2 % BLUESTEM BRANDS, INC. Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited - in thousands) The following tables present trailing twelve months lender adjusted EBITDA and leverage ratios: Trailing Twelve Fiscal Months February 1, 2019 February 2, 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $ 102,646 $ 92,294 Expected cost savings (a) 21,372 17,038 Non-cash charges (103 ) (103 ) Acceleration of advertising expense due to adoption of Topic 606 (b) (4,135 ) — Other (c) 29,183 7,465 Program agreement adjusted EBITDA 148,963 116,694 Unrestricted subsidiary (d) 68 4,602 Incremental expected cost savings (a, e) — 920 Lender adjusted EBITDA $ 149,031 $ 122,216 Balances As Of February 1, 2019 February 2, 2018 Leverage ratio net debt: Short-term debt Current portion of term loan, net of discount $ 25,032 $ 24,921 Asset backed line of credit 24,336 — Capital lease obligation and other 535 1,513 Total short-term debt 49,903 26,434 Term loan, net of discount 395,602 419,545 Capital lease obligation — 535 Total long-term debt 395,602 420,080 Total debt 445,505 446,514 Plus: Deferred charges 4,407 6,894 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (f) (3,895 ) (4,713 ) Leverage ratio net debt $ 446,017 $ 448,695 Program agreement leverage ratio 2.99 3.85 Program agreement leverage ratio requirement < 5.00 < 5.00 Lender leverage ratio 2.99 3.67 Lender leverage ratio requirement < 4.50 < 4.50 (a) Expected cost savings reflects the projected savings in credit account repricing, print and paper, headcount reduction and other operational improvements. (b) The Company adopted Topic 606, which pertains to revenue recognition, on February 3, 2018. Under Topic 606, the Company now recognizes the expense associated with its catalogs on the estimated date of first delivery to recipients. (c) Other includes charges such as, but not limited to or necessarily inclusive of, strategic investment charges, system implementation charges and executive recruiting. (d) Bluestem Enterprises, Inc. ("BEI"), a subsidiary of Bluestem, was designated as an unrestricted subsidiary under Bluestem's term loan agreement at the end of fiscal 2016, which requires BEI's results of operations to be excluded from Bluestem's consolidated adjusted EBITDA calculation. (e) Due to the unrestricted subsidiary designation, incremental expected cost savings above program agreement threshold limitations are able to be included in lender adjusted EBITDA. (f) Excludes third party credit card receivables. The following table presents adjusted working capital and net liquidity: February 1, 2019 February 2, 2018 Adjusted working capital: Total current assets $ 281,119 $ 286,906 Total current liabilities 317,201 304,202 Working capital $ (36,082 ) $ (17,296 ) Plus: Inter-company portion of current income taxes payable 30,610 30,255 Plus: Inter-company payable due to stock compensation 16,550 14,240 Plus: Effect of Topic 606 on Promotional inventories 9,175 — Adjusted working capital $ 20,253 $ 27,199 Program agreement and lender net liquidity: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,102 $ 9,173 Less: Third party credit card receivables (3,207 ) (4,460 ) Lender cash and cash equivalents 3,895 4,713 Plus: Asset backed line availability 81,529 92,407 Program agreement net liquidity $ 85,424 $ 97,120 Less: Unrestricted subsidiary cash (52 ) (28 ) Lender net liquidity $ 85,372 $ 97,092 Program agreement and lender net liquidity requirement > $40,000 > $40,000 BLUESTEM BRANDS, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited - in thousands) Impact of Adoption of Topic 606 The Company adopted Topic 606 which pertains to revenue recognition, on February 3, 2018. The adoption of Topic 606 had a material impact on the timing of advertising expense recognition related to direct response advertising. Under Topic 606, the Company now recognizes the expense associated with its catalogs on the estimated date of first delivery to recipients. Prior to adoption of Topic 606, these costs were capitalized and amortized over their expected period of future benefit. In addition, the estimated realizable value of future product returns was reclassified from current liabilities to current assets. The following tables present the impact the adoption of Topic 606 had on the Company's Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss and Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet: 13-Weeks Ended February 1, 2019 As reported % of net

sales Topic 606

Adjustments Balances

without

Adoption of

Topic 606 % of net

sales Total net sales and revenue $ 584,817 100.0 % $ — $ 584,817 100.0 % Costs and expenses Cost of goods sold 335,611 57.4 % — 335,611 57.4 % Sales and marketing expenses 93,798 16.0 % 13,914 107,712 18.4 % Net credit expense 39,932 6.8 % — 39,932 6.8 % General and administrative expenses 52,410 9.0 % — 52,410 9.0 % Amortization and depreciation not included in cost of goods sold 13,202 2.3 % — 13,202 2.3 % Loss on impairment 25,601 4.4 % — 25,601 4.4 % Total costs and expenses 560,554 95.9 % 13,914 574,468 98.2 % Operating income (loss) 24,263 4.1 % (13,914 ) 10,349 1.8 % Interest expense, net 12,283 2.1 % — 12,283 2.1 % Income (loss) before income taxes 11,980 2.0 % (13,914 ) (1,934 ) (0.3 )% Income tax expense (1,132 ) (0.2 )% (2,434 ) (3,566 ) (0.6 )% Net income (loss) $ 13,112 2.2 % $ (11,480 ) $ 1,632 0.3 % Fiscal Year Ended February 1, 2019 As reported % of net

sales Topic 606

Adjustments Balances

without

Adoption of

Topic 606 % of net

sales Total net sales and revenue $ 1,795,852 100.0 % $ — $ 1,795,852 100.0 % Costs and expenses Cost of goods sold 968,534 53.9 % — 968,534 53.9 % Sales and marketing expenses 429,641 23.9 % 4,666 434,307 24.2 % Net credit expense 120,374 6.7 % — 120,374 6.7 % General and administrative expenses 189,559 10.6 % — 189,559 10.6 % Amortization and depreciation not included in cost of goods sold 49,510 2.8 % — 49,510 2.8 % Loss on impairment 25,601 1.4 % — 25,601 1.4 % Total costs and expenses 1,783,219 99.3 % 4,666 1,787,885 99.6 % Operating income (loss) 12,633 0.7 % (4,666 ) 7,967 0.4 % Interest expense, net 50,136 2.8 % — 50,136 2.8 % Income (loss) before income taxes (37,503 ) (2.1 )% (4,666 ) (42,169 ) (2.3 )% Income tax (benefit) expense (8,468 ) (0.5 )% (1,051 ) (9,519 ) (0.5 )% Net loss $ (29,035 ) (1.6 )% $ (3,615 ) $ (32,650 ) (1.8 )% As of February 1, 2019 As Reported Topic 606 Adjustment Balances Without

Adoption of Topic 606 Promotional material inventories $ 13,810 $ 9,175 $ 22,985 Other current assets 27,887 (3,770 ) 24,117 Accrued costs and other liabilities 89,628 (3,770 ) 85,858 Deferred income taxes 3,828 2,293 6,121 Accumulated deficit (610,228 ) 6,882 (603,346 ) View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005908/en/

© Business Wire 2019 0 Latest news "Companies" 06:46p PATRA : and MarshBerry Announce Joint Marketing Alliance BU 06:43p FIRST GRAPHITE : Change of ASX Classification PU 06:43p BLOOM ENERGY : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership PU 06:39p KENYA AIRWAYS : activates codeshare in US market AQ 06:38p GALWAY METALS : Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement PU 06:38p DELTA AIR LINES : MSP conditions begin to improve, operational recovery underway (Article) PU 06:38p EMMI : All proposal approved - dividend of CHF 9.00 confirmed PU 06:38p GTN : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E Opens in a new Window PU 06:38p MADISON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC. (TSX : MPC and MPC.C) announces the results for the six months ended February 28, 2019 AQ 06:37p ACROW MISR : FRA approves ACRO's capital-hike disclosure report AQ