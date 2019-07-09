Log in
Bluetooth SIG : Names Telink Co-Founder As Associate Member Director

07/09/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Haipeng Jin from Telink Semiconductor (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Appointed to Bluetooth SIG Board of Directors

Today, the Bluetooth® Special Interest Group (SIG) announced that Haipeng Jin, co-founder of Telink Semiconductor in Shanghai, joins the board of directors of the Bluetooth SIG as an Associate Member Director to serve a two-year term starting in July 2019. The Bluetooth SIG Board of Directors is responsible for the governance of the organization and plays a vital role in driving the expansion of Bluetooth technology to address the needs of a growing number of consumer and commercial markets.

“The addition of Haipeng Jin from Telink to the Bluetooth SIG Board of Directors is an honor and we look forward to Haipeng’s expertise and creativity,” said Mark Powell, executive director of the Bluetooth SIG. “With the rapid growth of Bluetooth to provide commercial and industrial solutions such as connected lighting, asset tracking, and access control, the expertise Telink provides will be beneficial as Bluetooth continues to add capabilities and enhance the technology to meet market demands.”

Haipeng Jin is the co-founder and engineering vice president of Telink Semiconductor, currently leading the daily operations of Telink’s research and development (R&D) and product team. An integral and important part of Telink’s success in diversified System-on-Chip (SoC) offerings, Haipeng brings years of experience in developing and commercializing innovative low power wireless IoT technologies. Haipeng has numerous patents in his name worldwide and is an expert in wireless communications from the physical layer to application layer.

With this appointment, the Bluetooth SIG board now consists of individuals from the following member companies: Apple, Bose, Ericsson, Intel, Lenovo, Microsoft, Nokia, Telink Semiconductor and Toshiba.

For information, visit the board of directors landing page on the Bluetooth site.

About Bluetooth Technology

With 4 billion products shipping per year, Bluetooth® technology is the global standard for simple, secure wireless connections. Since its formation in 1998, the Bluetooth community has continued to expand the capabilities of Bluetooth — powering innovation, creating new markets, and redefining communication worldwide. Today, Bluetooth is the wireless technology of choice for developers in many solution areas, including audio streaming, data transfer, location services, and large-scale device networks. To learn more, please visit: bluetooth.com.

About the Bluetooth SIG

Formed in 1998, the Bluetooth SIG is the not-for-profit trade association that oversees Bluetooth® technology. In support of more than 35,000 member companies, the Bluetooth SIG facilitates the collaboration of its members to create new and enhanced specifications that expand the technology, drives global interoperability via a world-class product qualification program, and grows the brand by increasing the awareness, understanding, and adoption of Bluetooth technology. To learn more, please visit: bluetooth.com.


© Business Wire 2019
