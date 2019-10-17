Bluevisor Selected as Finalist in Take Off Istanbul 2019

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluevisor, a member company of the Born2Global Centre, was recently recognized in Europe and the Middle East for its AI-based asset management service technology.

Bluevisor was named as a finalist in Take Off Istanbul International Startup Summit 2019, a startup pitch contest held in Turkey from September 16 through 19. This is the first time that a Korean startup has been included in the Top 15 ranking. Take Off Istanbul is a global startup summit that is hosted by the Turkish government and the Presidency of the Republic of Turkey Investment Office and participated in by diverse members of the entrepreneurship community, including startups and investors.

This year's pitch contest received applications from over 15,000 startups worldwide. Bluevisor became a finalist after passing three assessments: the preliminary round (300 companies) and the main round (50 companies), and then final round (15 companies). As a result, the company received a Google Cloud award and support funds from the Turkish government

Bluevisor is a fintech startup that offers comprehensive, independent AI-based asset management solutions. Most recently, it released HB+, an AI platform for investing and asset management that uses AI to conduct all steps of the investment process—from portfolio setup, investment asset allocation to re-balancing portfolio. The service is available on PC or smartphones.

Bluevisor CEO Yong-guk Hwang said, "The fact that Bluevisor was invited to such a prestigious global event proves that major countries are becoming increasingly aware of our business potential and technological capabilities. I am thus confident that we will be highly successful in the global market."

Bluevisor also participated in the startup pitch contest (K-Pitch) at K-Global@SV 2019, which was held at Silicon Valley from September 23 through 24. It was the only company out of 15 to receive the Award of Excellence. In addition to its most recent designation, Bluevisor was also selected as a "Top 20 Fintech Startup" in May by global accelerator Startupbootcamp and participated in the Plug and Play Tech Center (Silicon Valley) accelerator program. In February, Bluevisor also made headlines as the first Korean company to win a challenge hosted by the Family Office Insight (FOI), a New York gathering of high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) from all over the world. During the challenge, Bluevisor was interviewed by NASDAQ, for which it shared its views on fintech and the investment industry.

