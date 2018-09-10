Bluewater Learning Announces Strategic Partnership with ZeroedIn Technologies

Richardson, Texas, Sept. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bluewater Learning, a consulting and services partner for learning and talent management systems, announced today the launch of a strategic partnership with ZeroedIn Technologies, a workforce analytics software platform.



Bluewater is committed to helping clients solve business problems by maximizing the value of their learning and talent management system investments. Partnering with ZeroedIn adds a powerful new tool to the Bluewater technology toolbelt; one that gives clients clearer, more impactful ways to analyze their data.



“The impact of having the right information to make decisions which solve business problems has never been more important,” remarked Chris Bond, CEO, President and Founder of Bluewater. “Our new Partnership with ZeroedIn will allow us to use great technology combined with Bluewater expertise to help our clients discern and transform the ever-growing quantity of data into actionable information.”

Bluewater brings a deep understanding and mastery of the strategy and process required for truly successful learning, talent, and human capital management programs. ZeroedIn brings powerful workforce analytics technology and a strong data science discipline to unify people and business data from disparate systems and transform it into workforce intelligence.

“The partnership with Bluewater couples their unparalleled HCM integration experience and innate knowledge of client needs with ZeroedIn’s extensible workforce and business analytics solution to give clients the tools they need to measure and manage all aspects of their strategic workforce initiatives,” said Chris Moore, CEO of ZeroedIn.

Founded in 2004, ZeroedIn is a workforce analytics solution company that helps clients make better use of their people data. Its cloud workforce analytics system collects and unifies data from cloud and on-premise HR, talent, and business systems to create sustainable, visual stories that clients can share, collaborate around, and use to support workforce decisions.

About Bluewater Learning

Bluewater is the client-side partner for learning, talent, and human capital management that brings deep expertise for the selection, implementation, and operation of learning and talent management systems. As a full-service consulting and services company, Bluewater focuses on solving business problems by maximizing the value of our client’s technology investments in these areas.

Founded in 2003, Bluewater is headquartered in Richardson, Texas and has 130 employees with locations in the US, Canada, and Europe.

To learn more about Bluewater, visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and our website: www.bluewaterlearning.com.

