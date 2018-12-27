Bluewhale Company : Launches “LugStay,” O2O Luggage Storage Service for Independent Travelers in Korea

“LugStay,” Korea’s first O2O luggage storage service for independent travelers in the country, has been launched.

Bluewhale Company announced that officially opened “LugStay” (www.lugstay.com), an O2O platform for independent travelers to get their luggage kept at stores near the places they visit.

LugStay is a service launched under the banner of “Don’t Carry, Be Happy” to enable independent travelers to leave their luggage safely at downtown cafes, restaurants, accessory shops, beauty salons and other shops near tourist spots. Anyone can use this service easily with a smartphone.

Travelers do not have to carry their heavy luggage in tourist attractions, such as Myeongdong or Gyeongbokgung Palace. They do not have to change their routes or try to lessen their luggage, either. All they have to do is to find nearby host stores and leave their luggage there.

If travelers use LugStay, they cannot only leave their luggage in stores, but also gain information they can hardly get from travel brochures or websites. Local storekeepers (LugStay hosts) may give them information on good restaurants, places worth a visit and convenient transportations that are little known to travelers but known to locals.

“The number of independent travelers to Korea has increased greatly in recent years. It is expected to surge with relations improving between South and North Korea,” David Oh, chief executive of Bluewhale Company, said. “We will try to secure more LugStay hosts throughout the country so that travelers can take a trip comfortably anytime and anyplace after leaving their luggage to the hosts.”

