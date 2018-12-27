Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bluewhale Company : Launches “LugStay,” O2O Luggage Storage Service for Independent Travelers in Korea

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 02:01am CET

“LugStay,” Korea’s first O2O luggage storage service for independent travelers in the country, has been launched.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005110/en/

Bluewhale Company officially opened LugStay (www.lugstay.com), Korea’s first O2O luggage storage ser ...

Bluewhale Company officially opened LugStay (www.lugstay.com), Korea’s first O2O luggage storage service for independent travelers in the country. (Photo: Business Wire)

Bluewhale Company announced that officially opened “LugStay” (www.lugstay.com), an O2O platform for independent travelers to get their luggage kept at stores near the places they visit.

LugStay is a service launched under the banner of “Don’t Carry, Be Happy” to enable independent travelers to leave their luggage safely at downtown cafes, restaurants, accessory shops, beauty salons and other shops near tourist spots. Anyone can use this service easily with a smartphone.

Travelers do not have to carry their heavy luggage in tourist attractions, such as Myeongdong or Gyeongbokgung Palace. They do not have to change their routes or try to lessen their luggage, either. All they have to do is to find nearby host stores and leave their luggage there.

If travelers use LugStay, they cannot only leave their luggage in stores, but also gain information they can hardly get from travel brochures or websites. Local storekeepers (LugStay hosts) may give them information on good restaurants, places worth a visit and convenient transportations that are little known to travelers but known to locals.

“The number of independent travelers to Korea has increased greatly in recent years. It is expected to surge with relations improving between South and North Korea,” David Oh, chief executive of Bluewhale Company, said. “We will try to secure more LugStay hosts throughout the country so that travelers can take a trip comfortably anytime and anyplace after leaving their luggage to the hosts.”

For more information on “LugStay,” O2O luggage storage service for independent travelers in Korea, please visit https://www.lugstay.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12/26UNITED CAPITAL : Seasonal spending, political campaign to push up inflation figures
AQ
12/26Asian shares ride Wall Street surge, oil rally
RE
12/26PEKING UNIVERSITY RESRCES HDNG : 2018-12-27inside information potential disposal of 70% equity interest in a subsidiary through public tender
PU
12/26NK ROSNEFT' : Special Report - Oil output goes AWOL in Venezuela as soldiers run PDVSA
RE
12/26LG ELECTRONICS : Intelligent service robots define exciting new direction for lg
PU
12/26IMAX : Crazy alien to be released in imax® theatres across china starting feb. 5 for chinese new year
PU
12/26WECONEX : Wins the Third Place in the ‘Internet Plus Transportation' Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition
BU
12/26SGS : EU Publishes Guideline for CMRs Under Annex XVII of REACH
PU
12/26GSC Logistics is Ready to Meet Clean Truck Program Requirements at the Ports of Seattle and Tacoma on January 1, 2019
BU
12/26JOINT ANNOUNCEMENT : License agreement in relation to ducati
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : Most shorted stocks log record gain as Wall Street surges
2ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Big discounts fail to draw UK shoppers to post-Christmas sales
3INSYS THERAPEUTICS INC : INSYS THERAPEUTICS : Ex-Insys CEO to plead guilty to opioid kickback scheme
4HARBIN ELECTRIC CO LTD : HARBIN ELECTRIC : HEG offers to acquire all the issued H shares in HEC, proposes HEC'..
5SANDFIRE RESOURCES NL : WRM: White Rock- Sandfire Exercises Option to Enter JV

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.