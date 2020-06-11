Log in
Bluewhale I assist CNOOC finish the first development well in Lingshui 17-2 (the first large deepwater self-supporting gas field in China).

06/11/2020 | 03:18am EDT

In June 9th, Bluewhale I as the drilling equipment assist CNOOC finish the first development well in Lingshui 17-2 (LS 17-2) project, designed and constructed by CIMC-Raffles Offshore Engineering Pte Ltd. The success of this well means an important step forward.

The LS 17-2 gas field is 150 kilometers away from Hainan, located at the intersection of the Eurasian, Pacific and Indo-Australian tectonic plates. This project has to overcome many challenges such as complicated geological structure, high temperature and pressure, ultra-deep water and typhoon. The water depth of this well is more than 1,200 meters, and the completion depth is nearly 4,200 meters.

Bluewhale I as the drilling equipment which was designed and built by CIMC Raffles is the deepest drilling and operation drilling rig with operation depth up to 3.658 meters and drilling depth up to 15,240 meters. The length of the rig is 117m, width 92.7m, and height is 118m, equipped DP3 system can operated in the Hurricane weather. Bluewhale I sailed for CNOOC project in April 2019, after succeed in the First Hydrate Project, Bluewhale I support The security of energy once again.

Disclaimer

CIMC Raffles Offshore (Singapore) Pte Ltd. published this content on 11 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2020 07:17:01 UTC
