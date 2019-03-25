Bluvision Named a Challenger in Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global

HID Global®, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced that Bluvision™, a part of HID Global, was named in the Challengers quadrant of the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global.

Adoption of location services is projected to increase from less than 10 percent today to more than half of all enterprises worldwide within three years. According to Gartner, “By 2022, 65% of enterprises will require indoor location asset tracking (both people and equipment) to be part of all access layer infrastructure communications decisions (up from less than 10% today).”

HID Location Services, enabled by Bluvision, is ideal for organizations that want to implement an architecture that supports multiple use cases from asset tracking to workplace safety.

“To us, being named to the Gartner Magic Quadrant proves once again that Bluvision is a major player in location services,” said John Sailer, Chief Operating Officer at Bluvision, part of HID Global. “Bluvision’s value proposition for enterprise customers is compelling from high accuracy and flexibility to low cost of ownership, uniquely giving customers a way to locate workforce and assets with the same infrastructure. No other vendor can do what we can do for location services – all accomplished with our portfolio of beacons and blufi gateway form factors.”

For more information about HID Location Services, enabled by Bluvision, please click here.

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global, Tim Zimmerman | Annette Zimmermann, 28 January 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

