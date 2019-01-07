BnB Chat Teams Up With PayPal For Direct Bookings

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BnB Chat has released a vacation rental App which allows hosts, property managers, and hotel owners the ability to receive credit card payments directly into their PayPal accounts, while not collecting any user data, or charging traveler fees.

Over the past decade, the short-term rental (STR) market has exploded to over 5 million properties worldwide due to "merchant model" platforms like Airbnb, HomeAway, VRBO, and Expedia, which have garnered the attention of government officials and tax authorities in 34,000 cities, and 191 countries.

Each day, new laws are being enacted, which have created tremendous volatility for business owners trying to navigate the STR marketplace.

BnB Chat has developed a platform that puts business owners in total control of their companies by solving 7 of the most troubling problems they encounter every day:

Hosts can receive direct booking from travelers without any third-party interference from any online travel agent (OTA.) BnB Chat does not charge the traveler any booking fees or commissions. BnB Chat does not collect any personal data from hosts or travelers. Travelers can pay for their bookings with either Visa, MasterCard, AMEX, or Discover Card, and full payments are always deposited directly into the host's PayPal account without delay. Travelers and hosts can communicate via chat or email prior to any booking commitment. Travelers can "bid" on a room (i.e. change the room rental price to fit their budget and length of stay.) Hosts are permitted to add a "brand name" to each listing for quick search results by travelers.

Due to the fact that 7 million Americans suffer from alcoholism each year, BnB Chat is a "social impact" company, dedicated to enacting change in employment practices across the globe.

Our core mission is to hire individuals that are actively working a twelve-step program within the tenets of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), and remove the stigma surrounding the hiring of individuals in recovery.

