Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BoC's Poloz says gradual approach appropriate in face of digital disruption

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/25/2018 | 06:32pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz listens to a question during a news conference in Ottawa

TORONTO (Reuters) - Taking a gradual, data-dependent approach to monetary policy can help manage risk to the inflation outlook in the face of economic uncertainties such as digital disruption, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Saturday.

In prepared notes for a panel discussion at an economic symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Poloz said that digital disruption can be treated as a risk to the inflation outlook like any other.

Digitalization of the economy could raise aggregate supply and hold back inflation pressures or it could boost inflation as the economy approaches full capacity, he said.

This does not mean the central bank should keep interest rates unchanged until inflation pressures emerge because that would guarantee falling behind the "inflation curve," Poloz said.

"It means following a more gradual approach to normalizing interest rates than traditional models would advocate."

The central bank, which has a 2 percent inflation target, has raised interest rates four times since July 2017 to leave its benchmark rate at 1.50 percent. That is still well below its neutral rate estimate of between 2.5 percent and 3.5 percent.

Recent data showed that Canadian inflation surged in July to 3 percent, its highest in nearly seven years. But Poloz said on Friday that the rise was due to transitory factors.

One proxy for the digital economy, the computer system design and related services sector, accounts for about 2 percent of Canadian gross domestic product and has been growing by about 7.5 percent annually for the past five years, the central bank governor said.

While deployment of digital technologies will be very positive for economic growth its distribution will be uneven, Poloz said.

"The associated disruption means that some will lose out while others win," he said. "We (policymakers) need to demonstrate that beyond the initial negatives are many positives, which are likely to dominate over time."

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:43pU.S. softens its demand for NAFTA 'sunset clause' - Mexican official
RE
06:33pU.S. softens stance on NAFTA sunset clause - Mexican official
RE
06:32pBoC's Poloz says gradual approach appropriate in face of digital disruption
RE
06:17pBANK OF CANADA : The Fourth Industrial Revolution and Central Banking
PU
05:16pU.S. wants quick progress on EU trade issues, officials say
RE
05:15pBetter Regulations Needed for Competitive Banking System to Work, Paper Says
DJ
04:52pDidi woman passenger killed amid China ride-hailing safety concerns
RE
04:38pDidi woman passenger killed amid China ride-hailing safety concerns
RE
04:15pTHE OTHER AMAZON EFFECT : How Prices Have Become Less Insulated From Supply Shocks
DJ
04:02pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : World’s largest textile mill for colored yarns opens in Xinjiang
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla CEO Musk drops pursuit of $72 billion take-private deal
2Tesla CEO Musk drops pursuit of $72 billion take-private deal
3TESLA : TESLA : Musk calls off plan to take Tesla private
4JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Spartans keep foot on the gas Three-time champion Salem opens up with ..
5Operation Food Search Partners with Volunteer Management Software Company

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.