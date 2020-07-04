Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Interest Rates

News : Interest Rates
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

BoE Governor warns lenders of challenges of negative interest rates - Sunday Times

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/04/2020 | 10:31pm EDT
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey poses for a photograph on the first day of his new role at the Central Bank in London

Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey has written a letter to lenders warning them of the challenges of negative interest rates, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

The letter said that negative rates were "one of the potential tools under active review" if the monetary policy committee decided that "more stimulus" was needed to hit the BoE's 2% inflation target, the newspaper reported https://bit.ly/38tyTq7. It didn't disclose how it gained knowledge of the letter's content.

The report said Bailey held a meeting with heads of banks at the end of June and that negative rates were discussed in that meeting in which the governor said "every tool they have is on the table".

On negative interest rates, Bailey has previously said that they were an option for the BoE, but that the issue was complex and taking borrowing costs below zero was not in any way imminent.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Interest Rates"
07/04BoE Governor warns lenders of challenges of negative interest rates - Sunday Times
RE
07/04Nigeria weakens naira at retail FX auction in a move to align rates
RE
07/03Olympic Casino's asset grab unnerves European junk bond investors
RE
07/03DOWN THEY GO : Emerging market interest rates fall for 17th month
RE
07/02Gap in U.S. Black and white unemployment rates is widest in five years
RE
07/02Mortgage Rates Hit a Record Low -- Again
DJ
07/02Coronavirus Surge Strains Municipal Bond Market, but Investors Still Pile In
DJ
07/02Japan will cut bond issuance for FY2019 budget by $4.7 bln -sources
RE
07/01Fed revisits idea of pledging to keep interest rates low
RE
06/30Indonesia targets raising 211 trillion rupiah in third-quarter bond auctions
RE
Latest news "Interest Rates"

MOST READ NEWS

1MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Bellagio error may be biggest sportsbook loss for Vega..
2LEC, INC. : UPDATE1: 4 missing after warehouse fire in Shizuoka
3TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDING : TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER INCORPORATED : TEPCO launches huge vertical farm r..
4MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : Chelsea beat Watford 3-0 to stay in top 4
5UNILEVER PLC : Shell CEO does not rule out moving headquarters to Britain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group