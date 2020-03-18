Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BoE open to further lending measures as coronavirus challenge grows - Bailey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/18/2020 | 09:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey poses for a photograph on the first day of his new role at the Central Bank in London

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said the BoE is open to further lending measures after the economic challenge posed to Britain by the coronavirus has become starker, especially for larger firms, since the BoE cut interest rates last week.

Bailey also said he had taken note of sterling's fall below $1.19, and that policymakers would discuss it when they next meet, though he did not have a single explanation for it.

"We will take it into account, consider it carefully what the effects of it will be, but I don't have a view, and I don't have a view on the level of sterling either," Bailey said at a briefing for financial journalists.

Britain's central bank is typically reluctant to comment on sterling, and does not target a specific level for the currency, which has fallen to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar since 2016 as the coronavirus impact has spread.

"The effect of this on big firms has become much starker in the last week," Bailey said.

Last week the BoE, as well as cutting rates to a joint record low 0.25%, launched measures to encourage banks to keep lending to smaller firms.

On Tuesday, the BoE said it would buy a form of debt called commercial paper from investment-grade bigger companies, even if they had not issued this type of finance before.

Bailey said on Wednesday that he could not say how large the take-up for the scheme would be. The existing commercial paper market is small, but Bailey stressed the BoE could effectively buy new commercial paper direct from firms.

The central bank was also open to widening finance schemes further, looking at asset-backed commercial paper and the credit quality non-financial firms need to access its facilities.

Bailey dismissed calls for financial markets to shut due to the coronavirus crisis.

"As long as we are not seeing what I would call markets that are out of control then keeping markets open is important," he said. "So far the financial system is standing up well to this."

By David Milliken and Elizabeth Howcroft

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:31pGovernments scramble to prop up airlines as virus forces more flight, job cuts
RE
01:29pWall Street heads for more losses as stimulus high fades
RE
01:29pShopping Center Industry Seeks Federal Aid
DJ
01:28pToymaker Lego shuts all stores outside of China due to virus
RE
01:25pEuropean mobile operators share data for coronavirus fight
RE
01:25pECB Presents a United Front Amid Confusion Over Approach to Crisis -- Update
DJ
01:23pBoE's Bailey says every 'reasonable' measure on table to fight coronavirus impact
RE
01:21pBOE'S BAILEY : short-sellers who harm UK economy should 'just stop' - BBC
RE
01:19pJPMorgan commits $50 million to businesses, people affected by coronavirus
RE
01:18pBoE open to further lending measures as coronavirus challenge grows - Bailey
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG : MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG : Munich Re Doesn't Expect Significant Impact F..
2FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : TESLA PLANT CAN'T RUN NORMALLY IN CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN: California county
3PEUGEOT : French finance minister to meet PSA, Renault over aid
4FUJIFILM HOLDINGS CORPORATION : FUJIFILM : shares jump 15% on China coronavirus drug trial boost
5AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE & C : AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES: Statement on the ongoing corona crisis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group