BoE's Bailey says Britain should be cautious on lifting lockdown too early - Daily Mail

Lifting the lockdown and then slamming the brakes on again would damage the economy even more, Bailey told the Daily Mail in an interview http://dailym.ai/3cDcvvg on Tuesday.

Britain is at or near the peak of a health crisis in which more than 17,000 people have died - the fifth highest national death toll of a pandemic linked to at least 172,000 deaths worldwide.

"If we had a lifting and then (lockdown) came back again, I think that would damage people's confidence very severely," Bailey told the newspaper.

BoE's interest rate-setters would lay out their view on how much long-term scarring the crisis will inflict on Britain's economy when they make their next scheduled announcement on May 7, Bailey said last week.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)