Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BoE's Broadbent says puzzled by warnings of unsustainable UK household debt

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 04:47am EST
FILE PHOTO: Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent attends a Bank of England news conference, in the City of London

LONDON - Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said on Wednesday he was puzzled by widespread warnings that household debt in Britain had reached unsustainable levels.

Growth in household debt, rather than levels, had proven to be a better indicator of financial distress across different countries, Broadbent said in a speech to the London Business School.

Excluding car and student loans, unsecured household debt in Britain is no higher than it was 25 years ago, relative to income, Broadbent said.

And while mortgage debt was much higher than it was 25 years ago, this reflected the boom in house prices that took place in the early 2000s.

"This makes it slightly puzzling to read (as one often does) that household debt is 'unsustainably' high. This view is ubiquitous," Broadbent said.

"My suspicion is that, at least in some cases, people come to it because they have in the back of their minds an alternative and rather attractive view in which we all have fewer debts but the same assets."

Although there were risks to personal contract purchases used to buy cars, they were skewed towards the lender rather than consumer, Broadbent said.

And it was "far from clear" that student loans -- a bigger contributor to unsecured debt -- were really debt in the conventional sense, he said.

Broadbent repeated parallels drawn last week by BoE Governor Mark Carney between the leveraged loan market now and subprime mortgages that defaulted 10 years ago and triggered a global financial crisis.

But he added that British banks were less exposed to the leveraged loan market than they were to the subprime market a decade ago.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Costas Pitas)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:23aGazprom Neft considering LNG production in Russia's Arctic
RE
05:22aChina's December grain imports plunge amid trade disputes - customs
RE
05:19aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : What is shadow carbon pricing?
PU
05:18aUK watchdog flags possible ban on some crypto-related trading
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14aESCAP ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COMMISSION FOR ASIA AN : UN pilot project on integrated straw management launched in Viet Nam
PU
05:09aJPMorgan AM turns more constructive on global stock markets
RE
05:08aNo deal Brexit would represent 'profound' failure - Moody's
RE
05:03aFRANCE TOPS WELFARE SCALES, US SECOND WITH PRIVATE FUNDS : Oecd
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ASML HOLDING : ASML : faces slow start to year as chipmakers delay orders
2WESTPAC BANKING CORP : WESTPAC BANKING : MI Leading Index December (PDF 140KB)
3METRO BANK PLC : METRO BANK : shares crash as risky mortgage bets raise cash call fears
4ANTOFAGASTA : ANTOFAGASTA : Copper, Gold Production Hit Top of Guidance in 2018
5BAIDU : BAIDU : China's Baidu pledges to improve search service after complaint

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.