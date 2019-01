"There are a series of logistical issues that need to be solved, and it's quite transparent that in many cases they're not," Carney said at a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Carney repeated that the BoE had room to react to a hard Brexit, adding that policy could move in either direction in such a scenario.

