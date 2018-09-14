BoE's Carney sees 16 billion pound economy boost if Chequers Brexit deal approved - FT

Carney told ministers that if May succeeded in negotiating a deal similar to the Chequers plan — which foresees a free trade area in goods and agriculture — there would be an economic bounce, the FT said.

The optimistic assessment of the Chequers deal came from "a pick-up in investment, more people to move jobs, and a pick-up in consumer confidence and underlying activity", the report said citing Carney.

British newspapers had earlier reported Carney told ministers Britain's property market would crash and mortgage rates spiral up in the event of a chaotic no-deal Brexit, with house prices falling 35 percent over three years.

The Bank of England did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)