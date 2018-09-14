Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BoE's Carney sees 16 billion pound economy boost if Chequers Brexit deal approved - FT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 08:49pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: Bank of England Governor, Mark Carney, speaks during the central bank's quarterly Inflation Report press conference in London

(Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has told Prime Minister Theresa May's cabinet that the economy could expect a 16 billion pound bounce if May negotiates a Brexit deal based on her Chequers compromise plan, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Carney told ministers that if May succeeded in negotiating a deal similar to the Chequers plan — which foresees a free trade area in goods and agriculture — there would be an economic bounce, the FT said.

The optimistic assessment of the Chequers deal came from "a pick-up in investment, more people to move jobs, and a pick-up in consumer confidence and underlying activity", the report said citing Carney.

British newspapers had earlier reported Carney told ministers Britain's property market would crash and mortgage rates spiral up in the event of a chaotic no-deal Brexit, with house prices falling 35 percent over three years.

The Bank of England did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman and Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:43pFED FACES 'QUITE CHALLENGING' PERIOD KEEPING RECOVERY ON TRACK : Yellen
RE
09:42pMary Daly, labor expert, picked to run San Francisco Fed
RE
09:42pDaly appointment shows diversity gap between regional Feds
RE
09:33pWall Street near flat, Trump gives go ahead on China tariffs
RE
09:33pIAEA INTERNATIONAL ATOMIC ENERGY AGENCY : Industry Executives Discuss Future of Nuclear Electricity Generation
PU
09:33pFEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF SAN FRANCISCO : Mary C. Daly Named Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President and Chief Executive Officer
PU
09:31pSan Francisco Fed Picks Mary Daly as President -- Update
DJ
09:28pMINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS OF CHILE : Chancellor Ampuero met with high Chinese authorities and approached the international trade scene
PU
09:17pIMF's $3 billion tranche to Argentina on hold as talks go on - source
RE
09:16pSan Francisco Fed Picks Mary Daly as President
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK : Deutsche Bank's retreat to Germany gets tepid welcome at home
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Bezos says Trump should be 'glad' of media scrutiny
3CENTRICA : CENTRICA : Announces appointment of New Centrica Business Chief Executive
4Mediaset CFO says no talks for now on creating pan-Europe TV player
5WTI : Oil Prices Rebound on Strong Global Demand

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.