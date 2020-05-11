Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

BoE's Haldane sees long-term COVID risks, perhaps not 'The End of the World'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 02:33pm BST
FILE PHOTO: The Chief Economist of the Bank of England, Andy Haldane, listens from the audience at an event at the Bank of England in the City of London

Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane said there was a risk that the coronavirus pandemic would cause a long-term hit to spending by companies saddled with higher debts and by households worried about their job prospects.

"All crises leave scars and this crisis assuredly will be no exception," Haldane said on a Royal Economic Society webcast on Monday.

The BoE said last week Britain's economy could shrink by 14% this year - the most since the early 1700s - due to the government's coronavirus shutdown, before growing by 15% in 2021. But the central bank warned there were risks of an even worse performance.

Haldane said in the longer term, Britain needed to put its net-zero carbon target and boosting growth in underperforming regions - as pledged by Prime Minister Boris Johnson before the coronavirus crisis - into its growth strategies.

He also said there had been signs of stabilisation in some spending measures recently, although they remained at very low levels and there was no similar sign of a bottoming out in the labour market.

However, Haldane said he took heart from one set of data.

"Apparently Spotify downloads of the REM song 'It's The End Of The World As We know It' peaked two weeks after lockdown began and have been declining since," he said. "So perhaps, perhaps, we are seeing some stabilisation."

(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:34aChinese advisers call for talks on new trade deal with U.S. - Global Times
RE
09:34aBANK OF SLOVENIA : 22,230 applications for borrowers' moratorium in first month
PU
09:33aBoE's Haldane sees long-term COVID risks, perhaps not 'The End of the World'
RE
09:33aSaudi triples VAT rate in austerity push to counter oil slump, virus
RE
09:33aSaudi Arabia Unveils Austerity Measures as Its Economy Founders
DJ
09:24aBOARD OF GOVERNORS OF FEDERAL RESERVE SYSTEM : Interagency Policy Statement on Allowances for Credit Losses
PU
09:24aMineral Production to Soar as Demand for Clean Energy Increases
PU
09:19aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2020/05/11Premier seeks advice from non-CPC members for govt work report
PU
09:19aInteragency Guidance on Credit Risk Review Systems
PU
09:17aWall Street set to drop on fear of new infection wave
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways owner says burnin..
4HALFORDS GROUP PLC : HALFORDS : shares soar after Britons told cycle to work as lockdown eases
5PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : EU regulators to decide on $50 billion Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot deal by June 17

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group